India vs West Indies, 1st Test LIVE Score and updates: New-look IND seek fresh start in Dominica

India vs West Indies LIVE Score Test Match Day 1 Updates: Youngsters will be in focus as Rohit Sharma and Co look to start afresh after their WTC Final loss in June.

India take on West Indies in the first Test in Dominica from Wednesday. Image: Reuters

18:10 (IST)

“I remember it was Virat’s first Test series with the Indian team, he was this young kid who had done really well in One Day cricket and he was just finding his feet a little bit in Test cricket." 

Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli recalled India's 2011 tour to West Indies, when both were players. Twelve years later, Dravid returns to the Caribbean as India head coach. Read more on that here. 

17:57 (IST)

IND vs WI LIVE Score

There have been several memorable moments as far as India's storied Test rivalry against West Indies is concerned. Anil Kumble bowling with a broken jaw is one of them. Click here to read on some more top moments from India's past Test series in West Indies. 

17:49 (IST)

IND vs WI LIVE Score

The two match Test series comes at a time when both need a fresh start. With that in mind, both teams have turned to the next generation to steer things into a new direction.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will make his Test debut in the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica, is 21. Over on the other side, Alick Athanaze is 24. There is plenty of faith in him to deliver the goods and they come from the great Brian Lara no less.

Click here to read the match preview

17:41 (IST)

India vs West Indies: Head-to-head 

India and West Indies have played in 98 Test matches previously. West Indies have won 30 matches of these while India have won 22. A total of 46 matches have been drawn. 

17:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first Test between hosts West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Dominica. This Test signals the start of the 2023-25 WTC cycle for both teams. India would be looking to put their WTC Final defeat behind and respond with a strong display, with some fresh faces in the squad. Stay tuned for more updates. 

Preview: The wait is finally over. Team India are back in action again. And this time, a new look Team India will take field when they face West Indies in the first Test in Dominica on Wednesday. Promising youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal has been confirmed to open for India, while Shubman Gill bats at number three.

More importantly, India will be looking for a fresh start against the Windies, after their forgettable 209-run defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June. And a month on from that loss, India’s 2023-25 WTC cycle gets promptly underway.

India will be without Mohammed Shami, who has been rested, and the injured Jasprit Bumrah. Instead, the visitors’ pace attack will be led by Mohammed Siraj. Siraj, with 52 Test wickets, is the most experienced of the lot, that also consists of Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jaydev Unadkat and Mukesh Kumar.

While Siraj and Thakur are all but set to feature in the playing XI, the toss up is likely to be between Navdeep Saini, Jaydev Unadkat and Mukesh Kumar, with Mukesh yet to make his Test debut.

A similar toss-up for the wicketkeeper’s spot is also likely, with KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan fighting for the place. Bharat has scored 129 runs from eight Test innings, while Kishan is yet to make his senior debut in the longest format.

Meanwhile, West Indies, too will be looking to start from scratch following their failure to qualify for the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

The Windies have dropped stars like Roston Chase and included young batting all-rounder Alick Athanaze, who is in line to make his Test debut on Wednesday.

Rakheem Cornwall, who last played a Test for West Indies in 2021, will also feature in the XI.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who has had quite a last 12 months scoring 453 runs, will be the X-factor for the Windies.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Srikar Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(Captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Kirk McKenzie, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican

Published on: July 12, 2023 17:30:23 IST

