India vs West Indies: With 44-run victory, hosts clinch three-match ODI series; how Twitter reacted

India stuttered with the bat but another power-packed bowling performance led by young pacer Prasidh Krishna gave the hosts a comfortable 44-run victory over West Indies in 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With this victory, the Indian team has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Chasing a target of 238, West Indies were bowled out for 193 as Prasidh Krishna starred with a four-wicket haul. The right-arm bowler took 4 wickets for 12 runs and led the host team to a spectacular win. West Indies began with Brandon King and Shai Hope scoring 31 runs after 7 overs. Krishna dismissed King for 18 run and then accounted for Darren Bravo (1).

Shai Hope was bowled out by Yuzvendra Chahal for 27. Krishna came back for a second spell to dismiss Nicholas Pooran for 9. Deepak Hooda, who made his ODI debut in the previous match, also bagged his maiden wicket to dismiss Shamarh Brooks at a score of 43. Indian bowlers continued with a solid performance as Kemar Roach was trapped plumb on a score of 0 by Krishna, who bagged his 4th wicket in the match. With this, West Indies was bundled out for 193.

Earlier, India was put on to bat first and scored 237 for nine in 50 overs. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul were the top scorers as they made a useful contributions of 64 and 49 respectively.

With this victory, India will now look to register a clean sweep with a win in the final ODI to be held on Friday.

As the Indian team won the three-match series, the cricketing world and Indian fans went into a frenzy. People took to twitter in order to congratulate Men in Blue for their class-apart performance.

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan praised Prasidh Krishna for his outstanding bowling. Pathan mentioned that he was glad to see the right-arm fast bowler progressing on the field.

Prasidh Krishna was outstanding today. Good to see lanky fast bowler progressing well. Well done team india. #INDvWI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 9, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer also lauded team India and Prasidh Krishna for their performance.

It might not be your day, but still it's vital to not lose hope and still find a way. That's exactly what team India did today. They found a way to win even on an off day. Well played and congratulations @BCCI 👏🏼👏🏼 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/RyScNPKN0o — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 9, 2022

You know a bowler is quality when seeing his white ball game you can't wait to see him with the red ball. 5-2-4-3 Terrific spell this from @prasidh43. #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/AabUxcFix4 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 9, 2022

Right-arm fast bowler Prasidh Krishna was definitely the highlight of the match. With 9 overs, 3 maidens, 12 runs and 4 wickets, the man received much appreciation for his performance.

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel was next in line to laud Krishna’s superb spell.

#prasidhkrishna What a day for young man! Super spell which made the win so easy. #CricketTwitter #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/T8G6GNIOhz — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) February 9, 2022

Former opener Aakash Chopra tweeted that captain Rohit Sharma was brilliant and did not allow to drift the game at all.

How brilliant Rohit is as a captain…doesn’t allow the game to drift at all. #IndVWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 9, 2022

Former cricketer Pragyan Ojha also praised Captain Rohit Sharma, cricketers KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant for unleashing their power on the field.

Captain Rohit with his answer to the long waiting no 4 debate…. #KLRahul and giving #RishabhPant to unleash his power hitting gameplay up the order! #INDvWI #RohitSharma — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 9, 2022

RP Singh said that Team India's performance was splendid after the first innings.

In the end, margin of win is big but after first innings it didn’t look that result will be as easy. Well played India and congratulations to Rohit for a winning start! #CricketTwitter — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 9, 2022

Cricketer Virat Kohli also tweeted about the team's victory.

Another win in the bag! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/h40HvHLYI7 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 9, 2022

The star of the match, Krishna himself shared picture of him while bowling on the field and captioned it, “Onwards and Upwards”.

Onwards and Upwards 🎯 pic.twitter.com/m0Yta99E1B — Prasidh Krishna (@prasidh43) February 9, 2022

