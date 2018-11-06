- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW Vs IREW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 47 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 5 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 11th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 11th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6869
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4757
|125
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Former West Indian great Carl Hooper has expressed his anguish over the senior players not playing for the Windies. Here is what he said.
The exodus has afftected the team severely and it has reflected in the downfall of the West Indies as a cricketing force.
Lucknow is hosting an international cricket match after 24 long years with the newly-built Ekana Stadium making its debut.
Meanwhile in Sylhet, Zimbabwe created history by beating Bangladesh to record only their third Test win away from home. Check out the details in the report.
If you thought Eden Gardens offered a tricky surface, the Lucknow pitch isn't going to be a belter either. Here is what the curator said ahead of the second T20I
Windies' Fabian Allen reflected on the team's loss by saying that they were 'too aggressive' and the pitch called for the batsmen to remain patient. Read the copy here.
The West Indies batting department needs to sort out their mess. In the last three outings, their batsmen seemed to be operating only on two gears — extra aggressive or ultra defensive. There hasn't been anything in between. Against a versatile bowling attack like India's, one should know as a batsman how to pace his innings even in the 20-over version of the game, writes Sandipan Baneerjee in his preview. You can read the entire preview here.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog for the second T20I between India and Windies. Stay tuned as we build up to the start of the game.
Latest Update: Hosts India look to seal the series in the second T20I, while the reigning World T20 champions, Windies, aim to bounce back in a must-win encounter at Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
The second T20I between India and West Indies is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD and Tamil 1. The India-West Indies live streaming will take place on Hotstar. Click here to know when and where to watch the second T20I.
Preview: The Windies were expected to do well in the T20 internationals, but a five-wicket loss in the first outing of the three-match rubber against dominant India showed the script might not change when the two sides clash in the second contest at the Ekana International Cricket stadium on Tuesday.
India have won the test series 2-0 and ODIs 3-1 in an utterly lopsided fashion. On Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the current World T20I champions were restricted to a paltry 109/8 by Rohit Sharma and Company.
Windies bowlers did well to reduce India to 54/4 at the halfway stage before seasoned stumper Dinesh Karthik (31 not out; 34 b, 3x4, 1x6) and debutant Krunal Pandya (21 not out; 9b, 3x4) got the home side over the line.
Rohit Sharma and Carlos Brathwaite, captain of India and West Indies respectively. AFP
India's last win against the Windies before Sunday came was way back on March 23, 2014 in the World T20 in Bangladesh.
The win for India came despite the absence of talismanic regular captain Virat Kohli.
Rohit, who has an enviable record at the Eden, failed on Sunday and would look to make up for it with a big score on Tuesday.
Besides Rohit, opener Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Manish Pandey also had a bad day in office in the series-opener.
Karthik kept his cool and played a crucial knock along with an unbeaten cameo from Krunal to steer India home in 17.5 overs.
Lucknow will be hosting its first international match at the newly-built Ekana stadium.
Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was at his lethal best on Sunday with superb figures of 3/13 from his four overs, while left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (1/16) and Pandya (1/15) were also impressive.
India will also be bolstered by the return of pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who missed the first T20 due to gastric problems.
West Indies, on the other hand, would be desperate to get back to the winning ways. The shortest format is where they do well on a regular basis with their players plying their trade in T20 leagues around the globe as well as the Caribbean Premier League.
The return of big names such as Kieran Pollard and Darren Bravo failed to make any significant impact on Sunday.
Andre Russell's injury, which ruled him out of the series, also dented their chances.
Young pacer Oshane Thomas (2/21), who made his debut in Kolkata, impressed a lot and heckled the Indian openers with his pace.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem.
West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Nov 06, 2018