Virat Kohli has downplayed chatter over his away Test hundred record as he scored his 29th Test ton against the West Indies on Friday. The prolific right-hander reminded everyone that he’s scored more Test centuries away than at home.

Kohli’s 121 from 206 balls on Day 2 of the second Test at Queen’s Park Oval was his first away from home Test hundred since December 2018. During his defiant innings, he struck 11 boundaries as India posted 438 runs on the board in the first innings.

“Honestly, these things are for others to talk on the outside. I have got 15 centuries away from home, not quite a bad record. I have got more centuries away from home than I have got at home. We haven’t played 30 Test matches away from home. I don’t know how many we have played but it is not a big number. I have got a few 50-plus scores but, with me if I get a fifty it is like I missed out on a hundred and if I get 120 it is like I missed out on a double hundred, said Kohli to the host broadcaster at the end of day’s play.

“I just have to focus on what I can do for the team and try to bat to the best of my abilities and help the team as much as possible,” the 34-year-old added.

Kohli stressed that for him focus is on the contribution on the field than these numbers.

“These stats and milestones, if I do them in a situation where the team needs me, for me that’s more special than just ticking the numbers. Honestly, it is going to mean nothing in 15-20 years. It is what impact you left on the field which is more special for me and for the team,” he added.

Playing his 500th international game, Kohli became the first batter to score a three-figure mark in the milestone match. Resuming from an overnight 87, Kohli brought up the century with a square drive off Shannon Gabriel.

“I was pretty happy with the way I went about things, took my time. They were bowling pretty decent areas when I walked. I had to be patient as the ball was getting soft, the surface was slow and the outfield was slow as well. Run scoring wasn’t as fluent as one would like it to be. I had to do the hard yards and because of all these factors it was very satisfying,” the right-handed batter said.

Of the 29 Test centuries, Kohli has scored 25 of them from the No 4 spot. It took him past Brian Lara with this feat. The list is led by former India great Sachin Tendulkar (44) followed by Jacques Kallis (35) and Mahela Jayawardene (30).

In the Test, West Indies were 86/1 at stumps, to trail India by 352 runs.