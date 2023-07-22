Virat Kohli stressed that for him focus is on the contribution on the field than these numbers.
Virat Kohli has downplayed chatter over his away Test hundred record as he scored his 29th Test ton against the West Indies on Friday. The prolific right-hander reminded everyone that he’s scored more Test centuries away than at home.
Kohli’s 121 from 206 balls on Day 2 of the second Test at Queen’s Park Oval was his first away from home Test hundred since December 2018. During his defiant innings, he struck 11 boundaries as India posted 438 runs on the board in the first innings.
Ending a 5-year wait in his 500th Int’l Game with a 💯
Just @imVkohli things!
.#INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/5j5td33iO2
Related Articles
— FanCode (@FanCode) July 21, 2023
“Honestly, these things are for others to talk on the outside. I have got 15 centuries away from home, not quite a bad record. I have got more centuries away from home than I have got at home. We haven’t played 30 Test matches away from home. I don’t know how many we have played but it is not a big number. I have got a few 50-plus scores but, with me if I get a fifty it is like I missed out on a hundred and if I get 120 it is like I missed out on a double hundred, said Kohli to the host broadcaster at the end of day’s play.
“I just have to focus on what I can do for the team and try to bat to the best of my abilities and help the team as much as possible,” the 34-year-old added.
Kohli stressed that for him focus is on the contribution on the field than these numbers.
“These stats and milestones, if I do them in a situation where the team needs me, for me that’s more special than just ticking the numbers. Honestly, it is going to mean nothing in 15-20 years. It is what impact you left on the field which is more special for me and for the team,” he added.
Playing his 500th international game, Kohli became the first batter to score a three-figure mark in the milestone match. Resuming from an overnight 87, Kohli brought up the century with a square drive off Shannon Gabriel.
“I was pretty happy with the way I went about things, took my time. They were bowling pretty decent areas when I walked. I had to be patient as the ball was getting soft, the surface was slow and the outfield was slow as well. Run scoring wasn’t as fluent as one would like it to be. I had to do the hard yards and because of all these factors it was very satisfying,” the right-handed batter said.
Of the 29 Test centuries, Kohli has scored 25 of them from the No 4 spot. It took him past Brian Lara with this feat. The list is led by former India great Sachin Tendulkar (44) followed by Jacques Kallis (35) and Mahela Jayawardene (30).
In the Test, West Indies were 86/1 at stumps, to trail India by 352 runs.
Ashwin grabbed his 33rd Test five-for, and his fifth against West Indies, to help India bundle the home team out for a paltry 150. Openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal then stitched an unbroken 80-run opening stand in response.
Senior India off-spinner Ashwin achieved the milestone by dismissing Alzarri Joseph on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies in Dominica.
Siraj pulled off a superb catch near mid off, back-pedalling in the opposite direction as Blackwood was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja at the stroke of lunch on Day 1.