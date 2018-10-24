First Cricket
India vs West Indies: 'Virat Kohli has redefined consistency', Twitter reacts as Indian captain shatters records in Vizag

How Twitter reacted to Virat Kohli becoming fastest-ever batsman to reach 10,000 one-day international runs, making history in his 205th innings against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

FirstCricket Staff, October 24, 2018

India skipper Virat Kohli became the fastest-ever batsman to reach 10,000 One-Day International (ODI) runs on Wednesday, making history in his 205th innings against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001.

Virat Kohli raises his bat after completing 10,000 runs. AFP

Virat Kohli raises his bat after completing 10,000 runs. AFP

Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, went on to score 157 off 129 deliveries to register his 37th ODI century since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008.

He reached the 10,000-run milestone with a single off spinner Ashley Nurse, then hit Marlon Samuels for a boundary to get his second successive ton of the five-match series.

The star batsman smashed 13 fours and four sixes as he went past 1000 runs in 11 ODIs this year and it left the Twitterati in awe. Here is how Twitter reacted to Kohli reaching the milestone.

Kohli is just the 13th batsman, and fifth Indian, to join the elite list.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018

