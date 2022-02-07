India vs West Indies: 'Ulta wala daal'; watch how Kohli helped Chahal dismiss Pollard for golden duck in 1st ODI

Virat Kohli may have stepped down from captaincy of the Indian cricket team, but he remains actively involved in mentoring his teammates on field.

In the first India vs West Indies ODI on 6 February, Kohli was spotted telling spinner Yuzvendra Chahal how to dismiss West Indies skipper Keiron Pollard.

A video of the moment, and the West Indies skipper’s subsequent dismissal, has gone viral on social media since then.

At that point in the game, Indian bowlers were in top form, having scalped four wickets of the opposing team for just 71 runs. Pollard walked in to bat when Chahal had just taken the wicket of N Pooran. Standing at leg slip, former skipper Kohli can be heard saying “ulta wala daal... bindaas daal” (bowl the wrong one) to Chahal.

The spinner then bowled a googly that left Pollard surprised. The West Indies skipper was bowled out for a golden duck. With Pollard’s dismissal, Chahal got a two-for-two and was seen celebrating his big wicket. Kohli was also spotted celebrating Pollard’s wicket with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

Watch the clip here:

Chahal later scalped two more wickets, finishing his spell with 4/49. The 31-year-old spinner also reached the milestone of 100 ODI wickets in this match. Chahal is the second fastest Indian spinner and fifth fastest Indian bowler to achieve this milestone, as per an NDTV report.

As for Kohli, the former skipper was also seen encouraging Sharma to go in for a DRS review regarding the dismissal of Shamarah Brooks. While the on-field umpires had declared Brooks not out, Rohit Sharma appealed for a review after Kohli's suggestion. The DRS review showed that there was a clear spike in Ultra Edge, leading to Brook’s dismissal.

Despite Jason Holder’s score of 57 runs, West Indies were bundled out for 176 runs. The deadly duo of Chahal and Washington Sundar turned the match in India’s favour. While Chahal’s 4/49 won him the Player of the Match award, Sundar's 3-wicket haul was also crucial in restricting West Indies to a low total.

India won the first ODI comfortably with 6 wickets in hand. The hosts finished the game in just 28 overs, with skipper Sharma becoming the top scorer with 60. With this victory, India became the only team to have played 1,000 ODIs in history.

The second India-West Indies ODI will be played on 9 February in Ahmedabad. India lead the three match series by 1-0.