Team India reached the Caribbean on Monday to set off their next WTC Cycle with a two-match Test series starting 12 July. The BCCI announced the team’s arrival in Barbados by posting a video of players enjoying a leisurely beach volleyball session.

This West Indies tour will be a long-drawn one. After the Tests, there will be a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20 series later.

While the squads for the Tests and ODIs were announced last week, the line-up for the T20Is hasn’t been announced yet.

The selectors have copped a lot of criticism for removing veteran Cheteshwar Pujara from the squad after India’s embarrassing 209-run loss to Australia in the WTC final last month. There have been voices accusing the selectors of picking on Pujara as a scapegoat when all others, except for Ajinkya Rahane failed to put up any fight.

Another major reason the selectors were criticised was ignoring players like Sarfaraz Khan, who have maintained strong consistency in the Ranji Trophy but extending call-ups to the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal following a successful IPL run. Sarfaraz averages over 100 in Ranji Trophy since 2020.

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar even questioned the relevance of the Ranji Trophy if the top performers therein were not to be given any chances in the national side.

