India vs West Indies: Start of third T20I delayed

The third T20I between India and West Indies at the Warner Park in St. Kitts scheduled for an 8:00 pm IST start on Tuesday has been shifted by one and a half hours after a delay in the second T20I.

The revised timings for the match now are 9:30 pm IST (12:00 pm local/ 4:00 pm GMT).

With a break of less than 18 hours between the second and third matches, the two boards decided to slightly delay the third T20I.

The BCCI announced the revised timings on Twitter, making it official.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨 Revised timing for the 3rd #WIvIND T20I at St Kitts on August 02, 2022: Toss: 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM Local Time) Start of play: 9:30 PM IST (12 PM Local Time) #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2022

The matches are played during the daytime in the Caribbean to accommodate 8:00 pm prime time for the India fans. Hence, a shift in the match timings by a couple of hours will not be an issue.

The second T20I on Monday faced a three-hour delay in the start as the luggage of the players did not arrive on time to St. Kitts from Trinidad and Tobago.

Despite a delay in the second T20I, no overs were reduced as the match went down to 20th over of the second innings. West Indies won the match with 5 wickets, chasing down a target of 139 with four balls to spare.

The series is currently levelled at 1-1 after the first two games.

The teams will fly to the USA after the third match for the last two matches scheduled on 6 and 7 August in Florida. However, there have been issues in receiving visas for some of the Indian players and there might be a change in the schedule or BCCI might have to send a curtailed team to the USA.

