Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs West Indies: Start of third T20I delayed

The revised start timing for the match now is 9:30 pm IST (12:00 pm local/ 4:00 pm GMT).

India vs West Indies: Start of third T20I delayed

The second match was delayed as the luggage of players did not arrive on time. Image: Johns/Twitter

The third T20I between India and West Indies at the Warner Park in St. Kitts scheduled for an 8:00 pm IST start on Tuesday has been shifted by one and a half hours after a delay in the second T20I.

The revised timings for the match now are 9:30 pm IST (12:00 pm local/ 4:00 pm GMT).

With a break of less than 18 hours between the second and third matches, the two boards decided to slightly delay the third T20I.

The BCCI announced the revised timings on Twitter, making it official.

The matches are played during the daytime in the Caribbean to accommodate 8:00 pm prime time for the India fans. Hence, a shift in the match timings by a couple of hours will not be an issue.

The second T20I on Monday faced a three-hour delay in the start as the luggage of the players did not arrive on time to St. Kitts from Trinidad and Tobago.

Despite a delay in the second T20I, no overs were reduced as the match went down to 20th over of the second innings. West Indies won the match with 5 wickets, chasing down a target of 139 with four balls to spare.

The series is currently levelled at 1-1 after the first two games.

The teams will fly to the USA after the third match for the last two matches scheduled on 6 and 7 August in Florida. However, there have been issues in receiving visas for some of the Indian players and there might be a change in the schedule or BCCI might have to send a curtailed team to the USA.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 02, 2022 11:24:55 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs West Indies: ‘Happy with my performance, keeping things simple helped’, says Arshdeep Singh
Sports

India vs West Indies: ‘Happy with my performance, keeping things simple helped’, says Arshdeep Singh

Playing in only his second game for India, Arshdeep attributed the clarity of his role in the team to his success.

India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik set up Men in Blue's crushing 68-run win in 1st T20I
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik set up Men in Blue's crushing 68-run win in 1st T20I

Rohit Sharma's elegant half-century and Dinesh Karthik's blazing finish were backed up by a solid bowling performance as India made short work of West Indies with an easy 68-run victory in the first T20I

India vs West Indies, 1st T20I stat attack: Rohit Sharma reclaims top spot in fifties, run-getters charts
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies, 1st T20I stat attack: Rohit Sharma reclaims top spot in fifties, run-getters charts

Rohit overtook New Zealand's Martin Guptill to be the highest run-getter in T20I cricket, and went past Virat Kohli for most half-centuries in the format.