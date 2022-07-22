India vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan on cusp of overtaking Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni in elite list

India commence the three-match ODI series West Indies on Friday. In absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, who has been rested for this series and will return to lead in the T20Is, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side which boasts of young faces like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson.

Dhawan didn't have a good run in the England ODIs as the elegant southpaw could only manage 41 runs in his three outings. Leading the side for the second time, he earlier led India during the tour of Sri Lanka, Dhawan would like to hit form and cement his position in the ODI format as he has failed to find spots in the T20I and Test squads.

The Delhi batsman has scored 348 runs in 14 ODI matches in the West Indies. If he can improve his tally, he has a good chance to overtake the likes of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, and also inch closer to Virat Kohli in the list of most ODI runs by India batters in West Indies.

'West Indies is a great opportunity for the youngsters to get exposure and play, says #TeamIndia ODI Captain @SDhawan25 ahead of #WIvIND series. pic.twitter.com/PBelvII28c — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2022

Most ODI runs by India batters in West Indies

Virat Kohli: 790 runs in 15 matches

MS Dhoni: 458 runs in 15 matches

Yuvraj Singh: 419 runs in 14 matches

Rohit Sharma: 408 runs in 14 matches

Shikhar Dhawan: 348 runs in 14 matches

Ahead of the series opener, Dhawan, in a video posted by BCCI, shared his thoughts on the upcoming series and feels West Indies is a great chance for the youngsters to "peak".

"So the youngsters who will be going on the tour, they aren't just young but they're mature as well and they will get the exposure playing in West Indies. And they have played in the IPL as well," said Dhawan.

"With all this experience and youth ness in our ranks, I feel we will have a great series. And lots of smiles, lots of wins. Now we have won such a big series in England, but everybody couldn't do their best."

"So, West Indies is a great opportunity for us to peak over there and show our talent," he added.

