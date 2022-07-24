India vs West Indies: Shai Hope joins elite list with century in 100th ODI

Playing his 100th ODI for West Indies, opener Shai Hope registered a memorable century as the hosts took on India in the second of three ODIs against India in Port of Spain.

The ton against India on Sunday was Hope’s 13th in the 50-over format for West Indies.

Hope reached the milestone with a six, in the fourth ball of the 45th over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

A hundred in his 100th ODI! 💯 Shai Hope completes his 13th ODI hundred in Port of Spain in the second ODI 👌 Watch #WIvIND for FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺 | https://t.co/tCiz5Jjaqf pic.twitter.com/MPRC9vQl4U — ICC (@ICC) July 24, 2022

Hope shimmied down the track off Chahal’s delivery and unleashed it over the bowler’s head to hit the maximum and reach the milestone, much to the home crowd’s enthusiastic joy.

His century, that came in 125 balls, came just two days after he was dismissed for just seven in the first ODI. With the century, 28-year-old Hope joined an elite list, becoming the tenth batter to hit a hundred in his 100th ODI. Gordon Greenidge, Chris Cairns, Mohammad Yousuf, Kumar Sangakkara, Chris Gayle, Marcus Trescothick, Ramnaresh Sarwan, David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan are the other batters to have scored tons in their 100th ODIs.

Hope, who made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2016, has amassed 4193 runs in the 50-over format for the Windies so far.

Hope was eventually dismissed by Shardul Thakur for 115 in the 49th over, as the West Indies finished their innings at 311/6 from 50 overs.

India, led by Shikhar Dhawan, won the first ODI by three runs on Friday and are currently leading the series 1-0. West Indies would hope to level the series with an inspired performance on Sunday. The third ODI will be played in Port of Spain on Wednesday (27 July).

