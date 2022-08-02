India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma backs aggressive approach despite batting collapse in 2nd T20I

India captain Rohit Sharma has come out in support of the batters and their aggressive approach after his side's defeat in the second T20I against West Indies. Batting first, India were bowled out for just 138 with only three batters scoring over 20 runs.

Indian bowlers gave a good account of themselves and took the chase to the last over of the match but West Indies won by five wickets.

Sharma admitted that there were not enough runs on the board but they will continue to bat in an aggressive manner.

“It was not enough runs on the board for us. We didn't bat well. Pitch was playing quite nicely but we didn't apply ourselves. But that can happen. I have said again and again that when you are trying something as a batting group, it won't work out always,” the skipper said at the post-match presentation.

He also said that this was a one-off result and they won’t panic due to this. “I will, again and again, say that we will continue to bat in this fashion because we want to achieve something. One-off result, shouldn't panic. After one loss we won't change things around.”

Arshdeep Singh and his yorkers 🔥🔥🔥 Take a look at this fiery delivery from India pacer. #WIvIND #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/ef3xlmhNdT — CBTF Speed News (@cbtfspeednews) August 1, 2022

Sharma explained the gamble in the death overs when Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan were given the responsibility to defend. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled only two overs at the start of the match and did not bowl again. Sharma said that it was important to give an opportunity to the newcomers.

“It's all about giving opportunity. We know Bhuvneshwar, what he brings to the table, but if you don't give an opportunity to Avesh or Arshdeep you will never find out what it means to bowl at the death for India. They have done it in the IPL. Just one game, those guys don't need to panic. They need backing and opportunity.”

Despite having a low score on the board, India were able to stretch the game till the last over in the second innings. The captain said that he was happy with how the team fought to defend such a small total.

“Proud of the team. When you are defending a target like that, it can end in 13-14 overs or you try to drag it to the last over. Guys kept fighting, it was important to take wickets. The planning we did, the guys came and executed.”

The series is now leveled 1-1. The two sides will face next Tuesday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.