The opening day of the first Test between India and West Indies turned out to be a day of milestones for senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Not only did Ashwin become the first Indian cricketer to dismiss a father-son pair in Test cricket by getting rid of Tagenarine Chanderpaul, he also became only the third Indian bowler to enter the elite 700-wicket club in international cricket.

Ashwin entered the club after dismissing Alzarri Joseph with the carrom ball during the second session of the opening day. Joseph got a thick leading edge while attempting to slog the ball over the midwicket region, resulting in a simple catch for Jaydev Unadkat at backward point.

Ashwin thus became the third Indian bowler after fellow spinners Anil Kumble (956) and Harbhajan Singh (711) to complete 700 wickets in international cricket.

Ashwin would later dismiss Jomel Warrican, which not only bowled West Indies out for 150 but also helped him complete his 33rd Test five-for — his fifth against Windies.

He had earlier accounted for the wickets of openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Chanderpaul in the morning session, and would also deny Alick Athanaze a fifty on Test debut by dismissing him for 47 shortly before tea.

The Tamil Nadu offie currently has 479 Test wickets to his names besides 151 in ODIs and 72 in T20Is.