All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin returned to India’s playing XI in some style, registering figures of 2/25 from the 10 overs he bowled in the first session, on Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies in Dominica.

On Wednesday, Ashwin collected the wickets of Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and his fellow opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul to leave West Indies reeling at 68/4 at lunch.

And when he removed Tagenarine, who was cleaned up, Ashwin joined an elite list of cricketers. Following the dismissal of Tagenarine, Ashwin became the first Indian bowler, and fifth overall to dismiss a ‘father-son’ pair in Test cricket. He joined Ian Botham, Wasim Akram, Mitchell Starc and Simon Harmer to have removed ‘father-son’ pairs in Test cricket.

It was 12 years back, in November 2011, when Ashwin made his Test debut, against West Indies in Delhi. Tagenarine’s father Shhivnarine was playing that Test match, and Ashwin got rid of Chanderpaul with an LBW in Windies’ second innings. Shivnarine was looking in good touch at the time but he had been dismissed for 47.

Bowlers to have dismissed ‘father-son’ duo in Tests

Ian Botham: Lance and Chris Cairns

Wasim Akram: Lance and Chris Cairns

Mitchell Starc: Shivnarine and Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Simon Harmer: Shuvnarine and Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Ravichandran Ashwin: Shivnarine and Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Ashwin had been left out of India’s playing XI that faced Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June. The two Tests against West Indies are part of the 2023-25 WTC cycle.