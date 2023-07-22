Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs West Indies: 'Played it like it was his fifth match', Dinesh Karthik heaps praise on Virat Kohli

Cricket

India vs West Indies: 'Played it like it was his fifth match', Dinesh Karthik heaps praise on Virat Kohli

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik had an interesting take on Kohli’s knock, saying that the 34-year-old was playing as though if it was his fifth match, and not 500th.

India vs West Indies: 'Played it like it was his fifth match', Dinesh Karthik heaps praise on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli got to his 29th Test century on Friday. AP

Virat Kohli followed up his knock of 76 in Dominica with a century in Trinidad, which also turned out to be his 500th international cricket match.

On Friday, Virat Kohli brought up his 29th Test century when India took on West Indies in the second Test in Port of Spain. Kohli got to the milestone off 180 deliveries, but was eventually dismissed for 121 after being run-out by Alzarri Joseph in the 99th over.

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik had an interesting take on Kohli’s knock, saying that the 34-year-old was playing as though if it was his fifth match, and not 500th.

Related Articles

Virat

Virat Kohli century helps India surge in second Test against West Indies

Virat

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli gives visitors the edge after Windies bowlers fight back on Day 1 of second Test

“We can all say about the lovely shots that Kohli played, the cover drives and the pulls. Here is a man playing his 500th match, but he played it like it was his fifth match. That hunger, on a pitch that probably really didn’t aid stroke-making, he fought through it. We saw that in the first Test as well, and we are seeing it again now,” said Karthik on Cricbuzz.

Karthik credited Kohli’s mental toughness, reiterating what Rahul Dravid had commented on the Delhi-born cricketer.

“If you heard Rahul Dravid speak about him, the two things that he said were respect and his sacrifices. You can see that shining through in this innings yet again. Not at his fluent best, for sure, but he made it count. Just making sure that he stood there. Played those tough balls out. Just making sure that he is mentally there, and making it count for Team India,” said Karthik.

Kohli’s century, along with fifties from R Ashwin and Ravichandran led India to 438 in their first innings. In reply, West Indies were 86/1 having lost Tagenarine Chanderpaul for 33. The hosts trail India by another 362 runs.

Published on: July 22, 2023 16:12:57 IST

Tags:

also read

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal joins a few elite lists with debut ton; Rohit and Kohli also achieve milestones
First Cricket News

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal joins a few elite lists with debut ton; Rohit and Kohli also achieve milestones

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the 17th player from India to get to three figures on their debut. He now joins players like Lala Amarnath, Sourav Ganguly, and Virender Sehwag in the club

Virat Kohli is a real inspiration to so many players: Rahul Dravid before batter's 500th international game
First Cricket News

Virat Kohli is a real inspiration to so many players: Rahul Dravid before batter's 500th international game

Former captain Virat Kohli is set to become fourth cricketer from India to play 500 international matches.

India vs West Indies: Blessed to play with Virat Kohli, says Yashasvi Jaiswal
First Cricket News

India vs West Indies: Blessed to play with Virat Kohli, says Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal, who scored a century on Test debut in the first fixture, feels it a luxury that he can learn from coach Rahul Dravid, Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma to improve.