West Indies have recalled Shimron Hetmyer for their upcoming ODI series against India at home. Hetmyer hasn’t featured for the Windies in nearly a year, but has been summoned on back of a solid season with the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hetmyer, who scored 299 runs from 13 innings for RR, has not featured for the West Indies since a T20I against New Zealand in August last year. He was then left out of his side’s T20 World Cup campaign after he missed a flight out of Caribbean.

The left-hander hasn’t played an ODI for the national team in two years, with his last appearance in a 50-over clash coming against Australia in July 2021.

Oshane Thomas has also been recalled as the hosts named a 15-player squad on Monday alongside injury returnees Jayden Seales, Yannic Cariah and Gudakesh Motie.

Chief selector and West Indies legend Desmond Haynes expressed confidence in Hetmyer and Oshane to do well.

“We welcome Oshane and Shimron back into the group. Both have played at the international level before, with some success, and we believe they will fit well into the set-up,” Haynes said.

“Oshane brings pace and is a potential wicket-taker with the new ball. Shimron’s style of batting will offer a lot especially in the middle stage of the innings and he is also a potential ‘finisher’.”

Seasoned players Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder have been deemed unavailable for the series, with wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope once again leading the side for the three matches.

West Indies vs India first ODI is scheduled to take place on Thursday in Barbados, with the series important for India ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup later this year.

West Indies, though, failed to qualify for the 50-over extravaganza for the first time in their history.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas

India vs West Indies ODI schedule:

27 July: First ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

29 July: Second ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

1 August: Third ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad