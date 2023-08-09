Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs West Indies: 'Not an easy place to tour', R Ashwin baffled with 'unique delay' ahead of third T20I

India vs West Indies: 'Not an easy place to tour', R Ashwin baffled with 'unique delay' ahead of third T20I

The ground staff had missed marking the 30-yard circle, forcing an unnecessary delay and frustration ahead of the third T20I between West Indies and India in Guyana.

Ravichandran Ashwin in a file image. ANI

The start of the third T20I between west Indies and India in Guyana on Tuesday witnessed bizarre scenes after the match was delayed by five minutes, despite the players being ready to walk out to the middle. As it turns out, the ground staff had forgotten to mark the 30-yard circle. Instead of getting on with the game, the players were left looking at each other before eventually walking out.

The ground staff rushed to mark the circle and the game started a few minutes after the scheduled start time of 8 pm IST.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who had earlier pointed out the poor cricketing infrastructure in the Caribbean, was quick in hitting the responsible authorities for the below-par preparations.

Will we back the players?

'Will we back the players?': Ravichandran Ashwin on should India play Bazball style of cricket

Will we back the players?

India vs West Indies: Kuldeep, Kishan star as Men in Blue beat Windies by five wickets in first ODI

“Unique delay! It’s not an easy place to tour for reasons like this. As a cricketer, one has to be switched on all the time and always expect the unexpected. All the best to @ybj_19 Go well Chinni Paiyaa,” Ashwin wrote on X.

Earlier Ashwin had criticised the lack of proper cricket infrastructure in the West Indies, a regional grouping with 13 constituent island units.

“I feel that if cricket should improve in a country, the primary improvement should start from the infrastructure. Even the U10, U12, and U14 kids from their country should get a decent net and ground. They should get the accessibility to play their matches. This is a talent-driven sport and a hardworking sport. So, if a kid works hard, he or she will definitely get better. The infrastructure is really important,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin also brought forth the unprofessional facilities the team had to put up with in Barbados.

“We played at the Barbados Test Center. While we practiced in the nets, there was no grass left on the surface. Their nets looked too old. I am not saying these things to blame them or anything. I actually feel really bad for them,” said the marquee spinner.

India kept themselves alive in the five-match series with a seven-wicket win on Tuesday. Suryakumar Yadav (83) and Tilak Varma (49*) top-scored as the Men in Blue chased down 160 with 13 balls to spare. The series is now 2-1 in favour of the Windies. The fourth and fifth T20Is will be played on 12 and 13 August respectively in Florida.

Published on: August 09, 2023 15:42:43 IST

