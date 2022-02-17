India vs West Indies: ‘Main bol raha hu, tu review le’, Watch Virat Kohli urge Rohit Sharma go for DRS in 1st T20I

During the first T20I between India and West Indies that took place on Wednesday, 16 February, cricketer Virat Kohli convinced India’s limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma to take DRS.

The match which was held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata saw former Indian skipper Kohli involved in a conversation with Sharma, discussing whether to go for a DRS against West Indies batter Roston Chase.

The incident occurred during the eighth over of the West Indies innings when India’s Ravi Bishnoi bowled a googly that spun down the leg side and brushed the pad of Roston Chase, only to be grabbed by Rishabh Pant, who then dislodged the bails.

Leg-spinner Bishnoi, who was making his international debut in this game, was up in an appeal along with other Indian players. However, the on-field umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal called it a wide, leaving the Indian team in shock.

Rohit questioned why the umpire signaled wide and was heard saying on the stump mic, “Wide kidhar de raha hai yaar (How can you call it a wide?)”.

Kohli quickly added that he heard two sounds when the ball passed Chase and asked a perplexed Sharma to take a review. “Main bol raha hu, tu review le (I am telling you, go for the review), Kohli said.

After Kohli’s remark, Sharma immediately signalled for a DRS.

The square-leg umpire informed Sharma that he had asked for a referral from the third umpire even before Rohit signalled the ‘T’, since Pant had also dislodged the bails. Hence, India did not lose a review as the TV umpire acted upon the square-leg umpire's call.

The TV umpire checked for LBW but replays showed that the West Indies right-hand batter did not hit the ball and neither was it caught behind nor was the batter stumped. The ball had just brushed off Chase’s pad on the way and then landed in Pant’s hands. Roston Chase’s foot was also inside the crease while batting. In a final decision, the umpire overturned his decision of calling it a wide and Chase was also declared ‘not out’.

The match continued but Chase was soon dismissed by Bishnoi in his next over. The leg-spinner took one more wicket when he bowled out Rovman Powell and India won the match by 6 wickets with 7 balls remaining to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Bishnoi, who took 2/17, became the eighth Indian cricketer to win the 'Player of the Match' award on T20 I debut.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram