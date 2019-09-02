Jermaine Blackwood became only the second cricketer to come in as a concussion substitute when he took Darren Bravo's place in the West Indies XI in the second Test against India at Kingston.

Bravo retired hurt in the morning session of Day 4 of the final Test between West Indies and India at Sabina Park. The left-handed batsman had been struck on his helmet by a short ball from Jasprit Bumrah in the final over of the third day.

The impact was such that Bravo's neck guard — the protective extension of the helmet that is meant to guard the batsman's neck from serious injury — went flying.

The No 3 batsman faced 10 deliveries on Monday, collecting a boundary off Bumrah in the 17th over of the innings before walking off the field feeling unwell. Roston Chase and Shimron Hetmyer walked out to bat next, with Blackwood arriving at the crease after the fall of the fourth wicket. West Indies are currently chasing a mammoth 468 to win, having lost the first Test by a massive 318-run margin.

Marnus Labuschagne became the first ever concussion substitute in international cricket after replacing Steve Smith in the second Test of the ongoing Ashes 2019. Smith was struck by a vicious bouncer from Jofra Archer. Labuschagne scored 59 in that innings, and was subsequently picked in the Australia XI for the Headingley Test after Smith was ruled out. The South African-born batsman went on to score 74 and 80.

The ICC introduced the concussion substitute rule for all formats of both men's and women's international cricket as well as first-class cricket, in which a player can be ruled out of an ongoing match upon failing to clear the concussion test, with a member of the squad taking his spot.

The rule however, has stated that the replacement must be 'like-for-like', which states that the player getting ruled out must be replaced by one with similar skills. The match referee in this case has the power to prevent the concussion substitute from carrying out certain responsibilities such as batting or bowling if they are found to be varying from that of the substituted player.