Ashes 2019: Steve Smith ruled out of Lord's Test due to delayed concussion; Marnus Labuschagne approved as replacement
ICC on Sunday approved Marnus Labuschagne as replacement for Steve Smith who will be missing rest of Lord's Test due to delayed concussion.
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Scotland Tri-Series, 2019 SCO Vs OMA Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IB Vs IG Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB Vs BB Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs BP Ballari Tuskers beat Belagavi Panthers by 5 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Shivamogga Lions beat Hubli Tigers by 6 wickets
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB Vs MW Match Abandoned
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG Vs DEL Chepauk Super Gillies beat Dindigul Dragons by 12 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 93 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands IREW Vs SCOW Ireland Women beat Scotland Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 62 runs (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW Vs IREW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 7 wickets (D/L method)
- Spain in Finland, 3 T20I Series, 2019 FIN Vs ESP Spain beat Finland by 4 wickets
- Spain in Finland, 3 T20I Series, 2019 FIN Vs ESP Spain beat Finland by 6 wickets
- Scotland Tri-Series, 2019 SCO Vs PNG Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 3 wickets
- Spain in Finland, 3 T20I Series, 2019 FIN Vs ESP Finland beat Spain by 82 runs
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 BER vs USA - Aug 18th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 22nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Aug 22nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 IREW vs PNGW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 BANW vs NEDW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 SCOW vs NAMW - Aug 29th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT vs BT - Aug 19th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 MW vs BP - Aug 19th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Centre's 'mastertroke' on Article 370 in Kashmir puts armed forces on trial; debate necessary on costs of conflict
-
Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters march in show of 'peaceful' credentials as China takes hardline tone, issues warnings to 'terrorist-like' activities
-
Talks with Pakistan will revolve only around Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, says Rajnath Singh
-
China entered Demchok as Congress didn't give due importance to Ladakh, says BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal
-
Raqs-e-Inquilab: In conflict-riddled Kashmir, artists feel compelled to take to the easel, poetry
-
Mira Jacob's Good Talk is a timely, cogent and personal look at navigating race and identity in present-day America
-
Sacred Games: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amruta Subhash, Surveen Chawla on Season 2 of Netflix series
-
Premier League: Pep Guardiola's VAR woes continue as Manchester City suffer early setback in title defence
-
Tracking India's economic slowdown: Narendra Modi's $5 trillion goal is wishful thinking unless Rs 100 lakh cr infra puzzle is solved
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6939
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Steve Smith has been ruled out of the remainder of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's due to "delayed concussion".
Smith was hit on his neck by a bouncer from pacer Jofra Archer on Day 4 of the match, which forced the former Australia captain to retire hurt. He was also hit on left forearm by the debutant fast bowler a while before being hit on the neck, but continued batting after receiving medical treatment.
Smith, though, returned to batting after half an hour after being retired hurt as his initial replacement Peter Siddle was dismissed. After persisting for 15 minutes, Smith got out LBW to Chris Woakes on 92.
The series is the first being played under the International Cricket's new concussion substitute regulations, part of the inaugural World Test Championship, which allow players who have suffered head or neck injuries to be replaced fully by a substitute, who was previously restricted to fielding alone.
Marnus Labuschagne, on the field as 12th man when play resumed Sunday, became the first concussion substitute in Test history after Australia's request was approved by match referee Ranjan Madugalle.
Labuschagne can now bat or bowl in Smith's place if required, unlike traditional substitutes who were restricted to fielding.
There are doubts whether star batsman Smith will feature in the third Test at Headingley starting on Thursday. The spokesman saying "the short turnaround is not in his favour".
'Grogginess'
The spokesman added: "Steve reported that his left arm which was also struck (by Archer) during his innings yesterday was 'much better'.
The spokesman added that as part of further testing on Sunday, Smith "demonstrated some deterioration" from his testing which was consistent with the emergence of the symptoms he was reporting.
"On that basis Steve has been withdrawn from the match by team doctor Richard Saw," the spokesman said.
Explaining how Smith had been allowed to resume his innings, the spokesman said: "It is not uncommon for players to pass their tests and feel well on the day of an injury and then display symptoms 24-48 hours later.
"Steve's fitness will be assessed on an ongoing basis.
"Steve will undergo a precautionary scan on his neck on Sunday." Australia, bidding for their first Ashes campaign triumph on English soil in 18 years, lead the five-match series 1-0 after a 251-run win at Edgbaston last week.
In that match, former captain Smith marked his first Test since completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa with superb innings of 144 and 142.
After rain delayed Sunday's start by over an hour, England resumed on 96-4 in their second innings, a lead of 104 runs.
With AFP inputs
Updated Date:
Aug 18, 2019 18:54:50 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer will be Steve Smith's biggest challenge in upcoming Tests, feels Shane Warne
Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer says 'everyone's heart skipped a beat' after his bouncer injured Steve Smith
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith vs Jofra Archer battle takes centre stage on dramatic Day 4, Lord's Test on knife-edge