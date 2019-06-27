Another umpiring dismissal became a topic of debate at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when Rohit Sharma was given out caught behind in India's fixture against the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester. With Kemar Roach bowling, he had the Indian opener in a bit of bother by breaching the gap between bat and pad. The good length delivery had Rohit split open as the Windies went up in appeal.

With umpire ruling not out, West Indies captain Jason Holder sought another look by taking the review. On the replay, it appeared there was a spike on UltraEdge as the ball passed through. Third umpire Michael Gough didn't take long or even a second look before making up his mind and choosing to reverse the decision by on-field umpire Richard Illingworth.

Justifiably, West Indies team celebrated the early strike. But Rohit was left shocked with the decision and so was his wife Ritika Sajdeh in the stands as the camera panned to her. Rohit afforded a wry smile before walking back in disgust. His body language, as he walked back, was that of someone who was disappointed with the call and there was reason for it.

Third umpire sure was in a hurry for that Rohit call. No confirmation of whether that was bat or pad. #INDvWI #CWC19 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) June 27, 2019

For once I'm not convinced by that third umpire decision. Rohit Sharma wasn't either. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 27, 2019

Rohit Sharma given out caught behind on the review. Looked like ball made contact with pad. #CWC19 #INDvWI — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) June 27, 2019

Just curious, how is that conclusive evidence that the ball hit bat first and not the pad? There's enough doubt there, no? Shouldn't the umpire be sticking with the on-field decision?#INDvWI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Uu3YKS3a4Z — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 27, 2019

hope mrs sharma isn't reprimanded for visible dissent against that umpiring decision #INDvsWI #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 27, 2019

That review against Rohit ,definitely was not conclusive as the umpire mentioned on air.... soo... much for technology ‍♂️ #INDvsWI #CWC19 — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) June 27, 2019

Ok, I think that hit the pad and not the bat! Rohit not happy about it! #INDvWI #CWC19 — Nishad Pai Vaidya (@NishadPaiVaidya) June 27, 2019

Full sun on the ball, in the picture, on the right frame. Ball has hit the pad not the bat. Technology making the world a clearer picture, NOT! Rohit has to accept the umpires decision, ctrl+alt+delete!#cwc2019… https://t.co/FXRgzrFcMv — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) June 27, 2019

Clearly touched the pad first but might have hit the bat too. But umpire was so quick to give Rohit out, should have looked in slow motion. Even the on field umpire was confused!! pic.twitter.com/pBVXoeTurx — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 27, 2019

Wait a minute, @ICC didn't arrange for hot spot which would be definitely available for the Ashes a month later? Ridiculous. This decision will be cleared up by hot spot easily. — A/S (@slicesofIife) June 27, 2019

That was an unbelievably poor decision. The 3rd umpire has the time and the angles to be sure. He is supposed to be certain to overturn. — Boardman Gets Rings (@Jazz_CB) June 27, 2019

Former Australia player Brad Hogg tweeted, "Full sun on the ball, in the picture, on the right frame. Ball has hit the pad not the bat. Technology making the world a clearer picture, NOT! Rohit has to accept the umpires decision, ctrl+alt+delete!"

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here