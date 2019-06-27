First Cricket
India vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma's contentious dismissal leaves fans, pundits baffled

Rohit Sharma was given out caught behind in sixth over of India's first inning against the West Indies at Old Trafford in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 27, 2019 17:32:34 IST

Another umpiring dismissal became a topic of debate at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when Rohit Sharma was given out caught behind in India's fixture against the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester. With Kemar Roach bowling, he had the Indian opener in a bit of bother by breaching the gap between bat and pad. The good length delivery had Rohit split open as the Windies went up in appeal.

With umpire ruling not out, West Indies captain Jason Holder sought another look by taking the review. On the replay, it appeared there was a spike on UltraEdge as the ball passed through. Third umpire Michael Gough didn't take long or even a second look before making up his mind and choosing to reverse the decision by on-field umpire Richard Illingworth.

Justifiably, West Indies team celebrated the early strike. But Rohit was left shocked with the decision and so was his wife Ritika Sajdeh in the stands as the camera panned to her. Rohit afforded a wry smile before walking back in disgust. His body language, as he walked back, was that of someone who was disappointed with the call and there was reason for it.

Former Australia player Brad Hogg tweeted, "Full sun on the ball, in the picture, on the right frame. Ball has hit the pad not the bat. Technology making the world a clearer picture, NOT! Rohit has to accept the umpires decision, ctrl+alt+delete!"

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 17:32:34 IST

