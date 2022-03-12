Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs West Indies Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: India crush Windies by 155 runs

West Indies Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

West Indies Women Vs India Women At Seddon Park, Hamilton, 12 March, 2022

12 March, 2022
Starts 06:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India Women

India Women

317/8 (50.0 ov)

Match 10
West Indies Women

West Indies Women

162/10 (40.3 ov)

India Women beat West Indies Women by 155 runs

Live Blog
India Women West Indies Women
317/8 (50.0 ov) - R/R 6.34 162/10 (40.3 ov) - R/R 4

Match Ended

India Women beat West Indies Women by 155 runs

Shakera Selman - 5

Shamilia Connell - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Shakera Selman not out 7 21 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Rajeshwari Gayakwad 10 3 24 1
Sneh Rana 9.3 1 22 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 162/10 (40.3)

5 (5) R/R: 1.25

Shamilia Connell 0(7) S.R (0)

c & b Sneh Rana
India vs West Indies Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: India crush Windies by 155 runs

India vs West Indies Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: India crush Windies by 155 runs

13:43 (IST)

That brings us to the end of the 10th match of the World Cup, with India bouncing back in style from the defeat at the hands of New Zealand with a 155-run hammering of the West Indies to jump to the top of the points table. West Indies will hope to put this defeat behind and focus on their next assignment, which is against Australia on Tuesday in Wellington. India are in action next the following day, against defending champions England at the Bay Oval on Wednesday.

For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a happy weekend.

13:39 (IST)

Mithali Raj: Couldn’t have asked anything better than today’s display. We know the importance of this win, it can help keep us in the tournament knockouts. Everybody knew the importance of today’s game, and it was necessary for everyone to step up. You’ve got to be a little flexible with your plans. Harman and Smriti produced a very sensible and important partnership and even the bowlers did well. It’s good to have youngsters around because me and Jhulan have played for a long time, and cracking jokes in the dressing room keeps you in a good space. What worked for us today, the approach and attitude, and we’d like to be consistent with that.

13:37 (IST)

Stafanie Taylor: I didn’t think we bowled the way we wanted to. I just don’t think we were executing. It’s probably the day. Harman and Smriti batted really well and put us under the pump there, and somehow we couldn’t come back. The start to the chase was brilliant. I don’t think we’ve ever had such a start. I think it was important for one of them to stay on. The batters didn’t capitalise. To chase 300, you needed that start.

13:35 (IST)

With this victory, Team India jump to the top of the World Cup points table with their second win in three games, getting a massive boost in their Net Run Rate (+1.33) to go past Australia.

13:34 (IST)

Smriti Mandhana's (123) adjudged the Player of the Match, but she decides to share the award with fellow centurion Harmanpreet Kaur (109)

Smriti Mandhana: Scoring a century and not being player of the match is something we wouldn’t want. It’s good to share the trophy because we both are good enough contender. We learnt from our mistakes, and that’s something we thought we wouldn’t repeat in this game. Our strengths are really different because she likes spin, and I like pace.

Harmanpreet Kaur: Set batter was there, and in the last game against New Zealand, we were missing that. I was also very confident about my batting and the rhythm was there. And we knew once we settled, the boundaries would come. The understanding because the left-right combination is a great thing to do.

13:26 (IST)
wkt

After 40.3 overs,West Indies Women 162/10 ( Shakera Selman 7 , )

OUT! Sneh Rana grabs the final wicket, collecting a catch off her own bowling after a thick edge off Shamilia Connell's bat. India bundle West Indies out for 162 to register a comprehensive 155 run win!

West Indies looked like they were going to give India a serious scare with the century opening stand between Dottin and Matthews in 12 overs, but the batting unit capitulated after Dottin's dismissal, and the side were as good as done by the time Matthews was caught-behind. Solid comeback from the Women in Blue today after getting beaten convincingly by the White Ferns in their previous game.

Connell c and b Rana 0(7)

13:20 (IST)

After 40 overs,West Indies Women 161/9 ( Shakera Selman 6 , Shamilia Connell 0)

Gayakwad bowls her final over with a packed field around Selman — a slip, a short leg and a silly point. Selman continues to block her way through the first five deliveries before collecting a single off the last ball to keep the strike. Shamilia Connell, meanwhile, is yet to get off the mark. India need just one more wicket to complete a comprehensive victory.

13:18 (IST)

After 39 overs,West Indies Women 160/9 ( Shakera Selman 5 , Shamilia Connell 0)

Rana bowls out her penultimate over, conceding just one off it with Selman keeping the strike with a single off the last ball.

13:16 (IST)

After 38 overs,West Indies Women 159/9 ( Shakera Selman 4 , Shamilia Connell 0)

Just one off Gayakwad’s penultimate over of the evening, with Selman collecting a single off the first delivery.

13:15 (IST)

After 37 overs,West Indies Women 158/9 ( Shakera Selman 3 , Shamilia Connell 0)

West Indies are one wicket away from a disastrous defeat as Nation’s caught napping at the non-striker’s end and is run out for 19 thanks to Deepti’s presence of mind and sharp throw at the non-striker’s end. Two runs and a wicket from Rana’s eighth over.

Full Scorecard
13:13 (IST)

OUT! Chedean Nation is caught napping at the non-striker's end after completing a single, with a direct hit by Deepti catching her well short of the crease in the end. Nation was looking for a second, but was too slow in dragging her bat across the crease after being sent back. India are one wicket away from victory now! IND 156/9

Nation run out (Sharma) 19(48)
13:08 (IST)

OUT! Jhulan Goswami becomes the leading wicket-taker of all time in the ICC Women's World Cup, going past Australia's Lyn Fullston with Anisa Mohammed becoming her 40th wicket! Mohammed chips the ball towards midwicket, where substitute Taniya Bhatia holds on to the catch running backwards. WI 155/8

Mohammed c sub (T Bhatia) b Goswami 2(27)
12:33 (IST)

OUT! Alleyne's run out at the non-striker's end after responding to Nation's call for a risky second run, Was an excellent collect-and-throw by Gayakwad at cover point, and Rana was perfectly positioned for the accurate throw, whipping the bails off with ease. WI 145/7

Alleyne run out (Gayakwad/Rana) 4(10)
12:20 (IST)

OUT! Wickets are fast tumbling at the moment, with Gayakwad successfully appealing for leg-before against Chinelle Henry now! Henry goes for the review, and gets an umpire's call on both impact and on wickets. West Indies have now lost six wickes for just 34 runs! WI 134/6

Henry LBW Gayakwad 7(6)
12:13 (IST)

OUT! Superb catch by Rana at backward point as Pooja Vastrakar strikes. Shemaine Campbelle goes for a square drive, but does so in the direction of the fielder. Even then, it takes some effort for Gayakwad to grab the low catch, that too after she misjudged the trajectory of the ball and went a bit far to the right. WI 127/5

Campbelle c Gayakwad b Vastrakar 11(17)
11:58 (IST)

OUT! Rana snares the key wicket of Matthews, and the opener has her hands on her head after getting a thick outside edge while looking for a square cut. WI 114/4

Matthews c Ghosh b Rana 43(36)
11:53 (IST)

OUT! Taylor doesn't last long either, getting caught behind after opting to poke at a delivery that shapes away late, Simplest of catches for Ghosh behind the stumps. WI 112/3

Taylor c Ghosh b Meghna 1(10)
11:42 (IST)

OUT! One wicket leads to another, as Kycia Knight holes out to Smriti Mandhana at deep backward square leg while looking to break the shackles with an ambitious pull. Meghna strikes on the other side of the drinks break! WI 108/2

Knight c Mandhana b Meghna 5(15)
 
11:29 (IST)

OUT! Sneh Rana strikes in her second ball as Dottin gets a thick top-edge while looking for a sweep, with Meghna collecting the catch near short fine. WI 100/1

Dottin c Meghna b Rana 62(46)
11:24 (IST)

FOUR! Solid punch through cover by Hayley Matthews off Pooja Vastrakar, bringing up the century opening stand in just 12 overs in the process! WI 100/0
11:15 (IST)

SIX! Dottin brings up her half-century in style with a maximum over long on, taking just 35 balls to bring up the milestone! Takes a couple of steps forward and launches the ball into the orbit off Deepti's bowling. WI 81/0
11:00 (IST)

FOUR! Dottin smashes the ball down the ground towards the long off fence as she brings up the fifty opening stand with Matthews in just five overs! WI 50/0
 
10:04 (IST)

OUT! Goswami departs for 2, getting caught at backward point while trying to slice a short, wide delivery from Dottin. IND 315/8

Goswami c Mohammed b Dottin 2(5)
10:00 (IST)

OUT! Tame end to a superb innings from Kaur as she departs after nicking the ball to the keeper off the toe end of her bat. Was looking to paddle this towards fine leg but didn't quite get in the line of the delivery. She receives a standing applause on her way to the dugout. IND 313/7

Kaur c Campbell b Alleyne 109(107)
09:57 (IST)

OUT! Vastrakar was looking to hit every ball out of the park, and unfortunately for her, this one goes straight into the hands of Hayley Matthews at extra cover. Second wicket of the innings for Anisa Mohammed. IND 311/6

Vastrakar c Matthews b Mohammed 10(5)
09:50 (IST)

OUT! Ghosh is caught short of the striker's end after Kaur pushes for a second, thanks to a sharp throw from long on. The keeper-batter went for a slog down the ground, and was initially looking for a single before responding to her senior batter's call. IND 290/5

Ghosh run out (Matthews/Campbell) 5(10)
09:49 (IST)

CENTURY FOR HARMANPREET KAUR — her fourth in ODIs! She's carried on from where she left off in her 63-ball 71 in the previous game against New Zealand, going a step further and bringing up the three-figure mark today. Brings up the milestone at run-a-ball, collecting eight fours and two sixes along the way. IND 290/4
09:26 (IST)

OUT! The massive fourth-wicket stand has finally been broken, as Smriti Mandhana has to depart after a magnificent innings! Pulls towards deep midwicket hoping to collect another boundary. Selman's stationed in that direction and manages to latch on despite a slip. IND 262/4

Mandhana c Selman b Connell 123(119)
09:16 (IST)

CENTURY FOR SMRITI MANDHANA! Her fifth in one-dayers and India's first in their 2022 World Cup campaign. Brings up the milestone with a boundary off Matthews, pulling through the square leg region, consuming 108 balls along the way. She also completes the 150-stand with Kaur with the boundary. IND 229/3
08:51 (IST)

FOUR! Harmanpreet Kaur gets down on one knee and crunches the ball towards long off to bring up her second consecutive fifty in the World Cup, and her 15th overall in ODIs with a boundary! IND
08:50 (IST)

The hundred partnership comes up between Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur for the fourth wicket! The milestone comes up thanks to a no-ball by Shakera Selman in the final delivery of her seventh over. The pair have consumed 117 balls in their stand so far, keeping the run rate above five at all times. IND 178/3
08:20 (IST)

FOUR! Smriti Mandhana brings up her 22nd ODI half-century, as well as her second of the ongoing tournament with a boundary, dispatching a boundary off a full toss from Dottin through the midwicket region! IND 142/3
08:13 (IST)

FIfty partnership completed between Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur for the fourth wicket, the former bringing up the milestone with a single off Matthews in the 26th over. IND 128/3
07:27 (IST)

OUT! Just cannot keep Hayley Matthews quiet, as she pulls off a terrific one-handed catch at slip as Deepti gets an outside edge while attempting a sweep. Anisa Mohammed strikes in her first over! Time for the players to have a drink. IND 78/3

Sharma c Matthews b Mohammed 15(21)
07:10 (IST)

OUT! Mithali departs after a promising start! Tame end to her 11-ball innings as she chips the ball to Connell standing at midwicket. Matthews collects her fifth wicket of the tournament in the process. IND 58/2

Raj c Connell b Matthews 5(11)
06:58 (IST)

OUT! Bhatia's entertaining stay at the crease comes to an end as the opening partnership has been broken just one short of the fifty mark. She ends up chipping the ball back in the bowler's direction for the simplest of return catches. Shakera Selman gets the breakthrough after getting introduced in the attack. IND 49/1

Bhatia c and b Selman 31(21)
06:17 (IST)

Meanwhile, Mithali Raj goes past Aussie legend Belinda Clark as the player to have captained in most World Cup matches. The match against the West Indies is Raj's 24th in World Cups as skipper, having assumed the role since the 2000 edition after playing under Pramila Bhatt's captaincy in 1997.
06:10 (IST)

West Indies XI: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbell (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell
06:08 (IST)

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yashika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
06:03 (IST)

TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Mithali Raj opts to bat

India vs West Indies, Women's World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Sneh Rana grabs the final wicket, collecting a catch off her own bowling after a thick edge off Shamilia Connell's bat. India bundle West Indies out for 162 to register a comprehensive 155 run win!

Preview: India's under-performing top-order will be keen to display way more intent to bring the team's campaign back on track when it squares off against a dangerous West Indies in the third league game of the ICC Women's World Cup on Saturday.

Currently placed fifth after a demoralising 62-run loss to New Zealand, India would like to get back to winning ways as back-to-back defeat can cause loss in momentum, especially when they are playing one game after another on the bounce.

India women vs West Indies women, Ind vs WI Cricket Score and Live Updates of Women's Cricket World Cup match

India women vs West Indies women, Ind vs WI Cricket Score and Live Updates of Women's Cricket World Cup match

The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, the young Yastika Bhatia and all-rounder Deepti Sharma were all criticised for not getting a move-on against New Zealand in India's chase of 261 and despite Harmanpreet Kaur's 62-ball-71, the team ended up being outplayed by 62 runs.

It is understood that Shafali Verma, despite her 'blow hot, blow cold' form, will be back in the playing eleven, and would be expected to lend pace to innings, something which Yastika Bhatia failed to do in the previous game.

The Indian batters played out an inexplicable 162 dot balls, equivalent to 27 overs, in the last game against White Ferns and the match was as good as over when they scored only 50 off the first 20 overs.

For West Indies, it has been a good start to the tournament and skipper Taylor would want one more inspirational performance from her band of women, who defended a mediocre total of 225 against defending champions England in the last game.

Taylor's biggest advantage is her multiple bowling options and she was able to use as many as eight bowlers in the last game against England.

While Dottin's airborne catch to dismiss Lauren Winfield-Hill was the highlight of the Windies' show against England, what would make Indians wary is the fact that the Caribbeans have successfully defended twice in two games against the White Ferns and England.

The bowling attack comprising Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Chinelle Henry and Anisa is capable of putting relentless pressure on opposition batters and it won't be a cakewalk for India.

Here's all you need to know about the Women's World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies take place?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies will be played on Thursday, 12 March 2022.

What is the venue for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies start?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies will begin at 6.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and West Indies?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Teams:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (capt), Anisa Mohammed (vice-capt), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams.

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: March 12, 2022 13:44:55 IST

