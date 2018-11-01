First Cricket
WI in IND | 5th ODI Nov 01, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 9 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 1st T20I Oct 31, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 02, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
ZIM in BAN Nov 03, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
India vs West Indies, Highlights, 5th ODI at Thiruvananthapuram, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 9 wickets, claim series 3-1

Date: Thursday, 01 November, 2018 17:33 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

West Indies in India 5 ODI Series 2018 5th ODI Match Result India beat West Indies by 9 wickets

104/10
Overs
31.5
R/R
3.3
Fours
9
Sixes
1
Extras
8
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Devendra Bishoo not out 8 15 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 1 11 1
Jasprit Bumrah 6 1 11 2
105/1
Overs
14.5
R/R
7.24
Fours
12
Sixes
4
Extras
3
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma not out 63 56 5 4
Virat Kohli (C) not out 33 29 6 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kemar Roach 5 2 13 0
Oshane Thomas 4 0 33 1

  • Time for us to say goodbye. After an intial scare in the five-match ODI series, Virat Kohli-led Indian side comeback strongly to outclass the Windies and winning the series 3-1, extending their domination at home, not having lost a bilateral series since October 2015.

    The action will soon shift to the shortest format, where the difference between the two sides is very narrow. Two time WT20 champions are at their lethal best in the T20. Some popular faces return to Windies side as well. The three-game series is one to watch out for. So do tune in to Firstpost.com on Sunday for the 1st T20I, we will here bringing you all the LIVE action from 6:30 pm onwards.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most runs in a five-match bilateral ODI series: 

    515 - Fakhar Zaman v Zimbabwe, 2018
    467 - Hamilton Masakadza v Kenya, 2009
    453 - Virat Kohli v Windies, 2018*

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli, India captain: Turned out to be that wayBecause of our clinical performance the game was finished early in the day. Wanted to bowl first anyway, we were surprised when they chose to bat first. Still had to execute our plans. Losing the toss was a blessing in disguise for us. Very happy when the team plays well, regardless of personal performance. When you play like that everyone is delighted and happy. Two areas third seamer - Khaleel has been outstanding and Rayudu doing well at number 4. God forbid anything to happens to Bhuvi or Bumrah but we have a third seamer ready.Those two areas were important. To contribute as a captain is an added bonus. Won't happen everytime. Awards are by-products of what you do on the field.

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli is the Man of the Series

    Full Scorecard

  • Ravindra Jadeja is Man of the Match

    Jadeja: I am enjoying my game at the moment. When I am on the field, I try and give by best. In that decision review case, the ball did not spin much and the ball went straight. We were not sure where the ball was pitched. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Jason Holder, Windies captain: Not the finish we were looking for. Lacked consistency in the last couple of games. Credit to the guys, admirable performance against India in India. Thought it would've been a good pitch. Their bowlers put the ball in the right areas. Lot of our dismissals were poor shots, wasn't about the pitch.The pitch was on the slower side a bit need little bit more application. Relatively happy with the youngsters, still one or two things that we need to brush up on. Few bright spots, Hetymer and Shai Hope have been good even Oshane Thomas did well too.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    India team has made massive statement with these two thumping victories in back to back games. Following Pune, their ego was hurt and they needed a performance like this to lift the spirits in the dressing room. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is India's eighth consecutive bilateral ODI series win against Windies. They have not lost an ODI series against them since 2007.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Largest victory margins for India by balls remaining in ODIs:


    231 v Kenya, Bloemfontein, 2001

    211 v Windies, Thiruvananthapuram, 2018*

    187 v U.A.E., Perth, 2015

    181 v East Africa, Leeds, 1975 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14.5 overs,India 105/1 ( Rohit Sharma 63 , Virat Kohli (C) 33)

    INDIA WIN BY NINE WICKETS! This has been some thrashing of the West Indies team by Virat Kohli and company, as they race away to the target with 35 overs and a delivery to spare! It's a 3-1 series win for the Indians! Rohit fittingly collects the winning run, as he remains unbeaten on 63.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! 100 up for India, as Kohli slashes the ball behind square on the off-side! IND 103/1

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,India 98/1 ( Rohit Sharma 61 , Virat Kohli (C) 28)

    Allen's introduced in the 14th over, with Rohit and Kohli collecting five singles off the over. Just one big hit is all that's needed for India to win the series 3-1! 

    Full Scorecard

  • Fabian Allen brought into the attack in the 14th over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Players with 100-plus sixes in ODIs in a country:

    Brendon McCullum in New Zealand
    MS Dhoni in India
    Chris Gayle in West Indies
    Martin Guptill in New Zealand
    Rohit Sharma in India*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,India 93/1 ( Rohit Sharma 58 , Virat Kohli (C) 26)

    Kohli gets a leading edge off the fourth delivery, but it lands well beyond the bowler's reach, allowing the Indian skipper a single. Rohit shuffles down the pitch off the next delivery and smacks the ball straight over the bowler's head for his fourth six. Nine off the over. India need just 12 to win now. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the third calendar year in which Rohit Sharma has scored 1,000-plus runs in ODIs (2013, 2017, 2018) as an opener. 

    Only Tendulkar, Ganguly, Jayasuriya and Dilshan have scored 1,000-plus runs as openers in more calendar years than him.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Rohit shuffles down the track, and smacks the ball straight over the bowler's head for another maximum! IND 92/1

    Full Scorecard

  • Devendra Bishoo introduced into the attack ion the 13th over, although there is little to hope for at the moment from the visitors' perspective.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,India 84/1 ( Rohit Sharma 50 , Virat Kohli (C) 25)

    Rohit continues to plunder the Windies attack for runs, with Virat playing second fiddle at the other end, as he smacks a six and two fours off Paul's second over, before collecting a single off the last ball to bring up his 37th ODI half-century. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY for Rohit Sharma — his 37th in one-day internationals! Brings up the milestone off 45 deliveries, collecting a single off the last ball of the 12th over to get there; IND 84/1

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Despite the early wicket of Dhawan, so far it has been a smooth sailing for the Indian batting. Rohit and Virat are in exceptional touch and it is evident from their batsmanship. Now mere formalities left in this match.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Rohit's in a real hurry it seems, as he tonks the ball straight over the bowler's head, with the ball landing next to the sight screen! The umpires are forced to change the ball, which leads to a bit of a delay. IND 83/1

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Rohit, as he gets a thick top-edge that sends the ball running away to the third man fence! IND 75/1

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another short-arm pull by Rohit, this time guiding the ball towards fine-leg! IND 71/1

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,India 67/1 ( Rohit Sharma 34 , Virat Kohli (C) 24)

    Holder into the attack. Rohit pulls towards square-leg to bring up the fifty-stand with a four, before smashing the ball over midwicket for a six off the very next ball, completing 200 sixes in ODI cricket. Five runs collected off the remaining deliveries, with 15 coming off Holder's first over. India are starting to gallop towards the target now. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Least innings to 200 sixes in ODIs:


    187 - ROHIT SHARMA*

    195 - Shahid Afridi 

    214 - AB de Villiers

    228 - Brendon McCullum

    241 - Chris Gayle

    248 - MS Dhoni

    343 - Sanath Jayasuriya 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Smashed over the midwicket fence by Rohit off the very next delivery after the boundary! IND 62/1

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Indian pairs with 4000+ partnership runs in ODIs:


    Sourav Ganguly/Sachin Tendulkar 

    Virender Sehwag/Sachin Tendulkar 

    Rahul Dravid/Sourav Ganguly 

    Rahul Dravid /Sachin Tendulkar 

    Rohit Sharma/Shikhar Dhawan

    Rohit Sharma/Virat Kohli*

    Overall 12th pair to do so and the fastest among all - in 66 innings together. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Rohit brings up the fifty-partnership for the second wicket, pulling a length ball towards the square-leg fence! Moreover, Holder seems to be in some sort of discomfort after bowling the delivery. IND 56/1

    Full Scorecard

  • Skipper Jason Holder brings himself to the attack in the 11th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,India 52/1 ( Rohit Sharma 20 , Virat Kohli (C) 23)

    Keemo Paul is introduced in the 10th over, with kohli collecting his fifth boundary off the third delivery, pushing the ball down the ground to bring up the team fifty. Five off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another straight drive off Kohli's bat, with the ball rolling away past Rohit towards the long on fence. Brings up the fifty for India! IND 52/1

    Full Scorecard

  • Keemo Paul introduced into the attack in the final over of the first powerplay. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,India 47/1 ( Rohit Sharma 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 19)

    Rohit responds to his captain's call for a single in the second delivery after getting struck on his thigh. Kohli collects a brace two deliveries later following a push towards square leg. Kohli collects his fourth boundary with a gentle push down the ground off the penultimate delivery. Seven off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Just a gentle push down the ground, as Kohli collects his fourth boundary! IND 47/1

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,India 40/1 ( Rohit Sharma 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 13)

    Thomas starts off his fourth over with a wide. Rohit smacks the ball down the ground for a straight six a couple of deliveries later. Is hit on his helmet off the next ball after getting a leading edge off a pull. Eight off the over. Rohit nicks one to the keeper off the final delivery and begins walking off, but is called back after the umpire signals a no-ball. Rohit collects a double off the free hit. 10 runs off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit Sharma nicks one to the keeper off Thomas's bowling, but umpire Anil Chaudhary signals a no-ball even before the bowler can start celebrating...

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Oshane Thomas looks like an exciting prospect for Windies cricket. He is quick, can swing the ball both ways and has a deceptive short ball. With proper grooming he can make a lot of batsmen around the world uncomfortable.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Rohit presents the full face of his bat, and times his shot to perfection as he sends the ball sailing over long off to collect his first six! IND 38/1

    Full Scorecard

  • Meanwhile, the scheduled interval will be taken in another 25 minutes. Should be a plenty of time for the Indians should Rohit and Kohli start attacking freely. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,India 30/1 ( Rohit Sharma 12 , Virat Kohli (C) 12)

    Rohit's surprised by the extra bounce generated by Roach in the third delivery of the over. Second maiden for the Barbadian pacer. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Dropping Kohli was the last thing Windies wanted. That was a sitter for the slip fielder. Unfortunate for young Thomas , who has bowled well but instead of getting the priced scalp of Kohli, he was hit for two  boundaries in that over following the missed opportunity. This is the harsh reality of international cricket.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,India 30/1 ( Rohit Sharma 12 , Virat Kohli (C) 12)

    Rohit guides the ball behind square on the leg side to collect his second boundary, before pushing the ball down the ground for a single off the last ball. Five off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Rohit executes what the commentators describe as the 'Nataraj shot', going for the short-arm pull off a length ball from Thomas, picking the gap behind square on the leg side. IND 29/1

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,India 25/1 ( Rohit Sharma 7 , Virat Kohli (C) 12)

    Rohit pushes a delivery aimed at his leg-stump towards midwicket, getting enough time to run a third. Three off Roach's third over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    And Dhawan's lean patch continues following the Asia Cup. He hasn't scored a single half-century in his last five innings. Going into the three-match T20I series, which starts in Kolkata on November 4, these string of low scores will certainly keep him under pressure.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,India 22/1 ( Rohit Sharma 4 , Virat Kohli (C) 12)

    Thomas nearly dismisses Kohli, as the Indian skipper pokes at a short-of-length ball outside off, straightto his WI counterpart at first slip. Holder though, allows the ball to brush past his palms, and run away to the third man fence. Kohli collects another boundary two balls later, this time off a cracking cover drive. Eight off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A more confident stroke from the Indian captain after the dropped chance two deliveries ago, as he drives through cover to collect his third boundary. IND 22/1

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! A more confident stroke from the Indian captain after the dropped chance two deliveries ago, as he drives through cover to collect his third boundary. IND 22/1

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Holder drops his Indian counter-part at first slip, after Kohli pokes at a rising delivery from Thomas. IND 18/1

    Full Scorecard
Latest Update: LIVE cricket score: INDIA WIN BY NINE WICKETS! This has been some thrashing of the West Indies team by Virat Kohli and company, as they race away to the target with 35 overs and a delivery to spare! It's a 3-1 series win for the Indians! Rohit fittingly collects the winning run, as he remains unbeaten on 63.

Preview: Brimming with confidence after the massive 224-run win in the penultimate game, India will be eyeing to register their eighth straight series win over the West Indies when they face off in the fifth and final contest of the rubber at the Greenfield international stadium on Thursday.

After the resounding victory in the fourth One-day International (ODI) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the Virat Kohli-led hosts lead the series 2-1, with the second match being tied.

The last time the Carribean side won a bilateral series against India was way back in 2006.

Virat Kohli and Jason Holder, the Indian and West Indian skipper respectively. AP

With the northeastern monsoon in full cry, the match could well end up shortened as the the weatherman has predicted a brief thunderstorm in the afternoon and late evening.

This is only the second international cricket match to be staged at the Greenfield Stadium. The first was on November 7 last year when the hosts defeated New Zealand in a T20 match that was shortened to inclement weather and saw just saw an eight over per side match. India won by six runs.

The organisers, the Kerala Cricket Association, are in an upbeat mood as the ground boasts of one of the best drainage systems in the business and even if the rain comes crashing down, they will be able to get it back into shape quickly once the rain stops.

Going into the final ODI, with opener Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu and skipper Kohli in top form, India will like to keep the momentum into the series decider. Rayudu also took a step ahead in cementing his place at No. 4 slot with a fine century in the previous game.

Rohit also smashed an impressive 162 off 137 balls in the fourth ODI while the skipper has three tons from four games. The Indian batting will once again mostly rely on the shoulders of these two on Thursday.

Despite impressive performances by the top order, the cause of concern for the team management will be the flop show of stumper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The former skipper has failed to live up to the expectations, which also resulted in his exclusion from the Twenty20 international (T20I) series against the Windies and Australia.

It will be the litmus test for Dhoni, who has been under fire for his continuous poor performances.

In the bowling department, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been impressive in this series so far after scalping eight wickets from three games and Kohli will like him to replicate his past, specially in the middle overs.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are expected to dismantle the Windies top order in the initial overs, while Khaleel Ahmad, who was a surprise package in Mumbai with figures of 3/13, could be a crucial support for his seniors.

Coming to the West Indies squad, batsmen Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope are the only two batsmen who have shown some fight against the home side.

They both have hit a century each and would like to repeat it for one final time to help their side tie the series.

Captain Jason Holder has shown he can be fruitful with the bat down the order.

However, the visitors could possibly miss the services of off-spinner Ashley Nurse, who has been a consistent performer with five wickets from the series.

Nurse is doubtful for the series decider after suffering an injury during the last game. His absence could affect the hopes of the visitors in a crucial contest.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(Wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Lokesh Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Umesh Yadav, Manish Pandey.

West Indies: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (Wicket-keeper), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

