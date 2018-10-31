Thiruvananthapuram: India goes into the final ODI on Thursday eyeing another home series triumph against the West Indies, a far cry from the dominant force it was when the city last hosted a 50-over international three decades ago. A victory in the fifth and penultimate One-day International will ensure India maintain their unbeaten run since the reverse against South Africa in 2015.

Leading 2-1 in the five-match series that also witnessed a tie, the hosts faced unexpected resistance in the past few days, including suffering a shock defeat, since the time the West Indians set foot in the country a little more than a month ago. The weather is expected to play a part with showers predicted.

Virat Kohli’s men bounced back from the loss in the third match at Pune to record a massive 224-run win at Mumbai. The home team will hope to carry the momentum into the series decider in Thiruvananthapuram.

Here's everything you need to know about the fifth ODI between India and West Indies:

When will India vs West Indies fixture take place?

The fourth ODI between India and West Indies will take on 1 November, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The 5th India vs West Indies ODI will be played in Thiruvananthapuram.

What time does the match begin?

The 5th ODI will begin at 1330 hrs IST. Toss will take place at 1300 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-West Indies ODIs?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi, and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD formats.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from PTI