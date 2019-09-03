-
liveWI210/10 (59.5 ovr) R/R : 3.53IND168/4 (54.4 ovr) R/R : 3.09Match Ended
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingENGAUS
venueOld Trafford, ManchesterSep 4th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
-
upcomingBANAFG
venueZahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, ChittagongSep 5th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingNEDWNAMW
venueArbroath Sporting Club, AberdeenSep 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingIREWTHAW
venueForthill, DundeeSep 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingSCOWBANW
venueForthill, DundeeSep 3rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
-
upcomingIRIG
venueM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, BengaluruSep 4th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
-
resultsHT152/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.60BT144/10 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.20Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
-
resultsHT154/10 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.70BP128/10 (19.4 ovr) R/R: 6.60Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
-
resultsHT190/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 9.50SL170/10 (19.3 ovr) R/R: 8.81Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
-
resultsIG440/10 (131.3 ovr) R/R: 3.35IR441/10 (145.3 ovr) R/R: 3.04IG98/3 (54.0 ovr) R/R: 1.81India Green drew with India Red
-
resultsBANW103/8 (16.3 ovr) R/R: 6.32PNGW52/5 (8.0 ovr) R/R: 6.50Bangladesh Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 6 runs (D/L method)
-
resultsUSAW46/10 (19.5 ovr) R/R: 2.36BANW48/2 (8.2 ovr) R/R: 5.85Bangladesh Women beat USA Women by 8 wickets
-
resultsIREW120/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.00NEDW101/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.05Ireland Women beat Netherlands Women by 19 runs
-
resultsSCOW101/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.05PNGW102/4 (19.3 ovr) R/R: 5.28Papua New Guinea Women beat Scotland Women by 6 wickets
-
resultsSL174/4 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.70NZ175/5 (19.3 ovr) R/R: 9.07New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Jamaica, Full Cricket Score: India win by 257 runs to complete clean sweep
Date: Tuesday, 03 September, 2019 00:36 IST
Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
Match Ended
India beat West Indies by 257 runs
India beat West Indies by 257 runs
This over 59.5
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 4
- 0(W)
batsman
- 0 (1)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 37 (12)
- M X 3
- W X 2
- 31 (11)
- M X 4
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
4 ( 1.0 ) R/R: 4
Shannon Gabriel 0(1)
Jason Holder 4(5)
|
210/10 (59.5 over)
Jason Holder 39 (35) SR: S.R (111.43)
b Ravindra Jadeja
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019 2nd Test Match Result India beat West Indies by 257 runs
Highlights
-
00:25 (IST)
Hanuma Vihari is the Man of the Match for his knock of 111 and 53 in second Test
Hanuma Vihari, Man of the Match: Happy with a hundred in this match after missing out on that in the previous one. We needed to be patient on this wicket because it had something in offer for the bowlers. I have not played a Test at home. Looking forward to that. It will be great to play in front of the home crowd in India.
-
00:07 (IST)
INDIA WIN BY 257 RUNS
Jadeja wraps up the Windies innings with the wicket of Jason Holder. The West Indies skipper has been cleaned up. 2-0 clean sweep for India. Eight consecutive Test series victory for India.
Holder b Jadeja 39(35)
-
00:01 (IST)
OUT! Roach c Pant b Shami 5(14)
There was an opportunity to hit the full ball through the line and Roach went for it with hard hands but could only manage the thick outside edge as Pant took the catch behind the wicket.
-
23:44 (IST)
OUT! Cornwall c Pant b Shami 1(2)
Shami got the ball to seam back in as it took the inside edge off Cornwall's bat. Pant had to put in the dive to his left for the catch but the keeper did ever so well to take the catch. Windies are losing wickets at a very fast rate.
-
23:37 (IST)
WICKET! J Hamilton c Rahul b Jadeja 0(2)
A huge relief for Jadeja as this was not ruled as a no ball. It was very close to being called a no ball though. The spinner got the batsman to glove it to second slip with the help of extra bounce.
-
23:33 (IST)
OUT! WHAT A THROW!
Shamarh Brooks run out (Kohli) 50(119)
An amazing Kohli pickup and direct hit from point area leads to the dismissal of Brooks. The batsman got one past through the legs of silly point and got into a mixup wanting to take a single. He was sent back by Holder but fell short as Kohli found the stumps.
-
23:21 (IST)
FIFTY! FOUR! Brooks flicks the half-volley in front of deep square leg off Bumrah to bring up his maiden Test half-century
-
23:13 (IST)
WICKET! PARTNERSHIP BROKEN!
Blackwood c Pant b Bumrah 38(72)
Who else other than Bumrah would have broken the partnership. The pacer got the cross-seamer to seam away just enough to take the outside edge of Blackwood to Pant. Kohli is excited.
-
21:24 (IST)
WICKET! A fullish ball from Ishant Sharma to Hetmyer, who drives it to Mayank at extra cover.Now, Windies are starting to lose wickets, and as a result, will hurt their momentum. Hetmyer c Agarwal b Ishant 1
-
21:17 (IST)
WICKET! Chase is struck lbw by Jadeja as India get the much-needed breakthrough. Chase goes for the review after the original decision is out, but replays show that the ball was touching the leg-stump. And there are three reds along with umpires call. Roston Chase lbw b Jadeja 12
-
19:43 (IST)
Pitch report: "There are huge cracks all round towards Courtney Walsh end. There's inconsistent bounce and Windies batsmen will need to keep it in mind. Towards Michael Holding end there are cracks but it's better than Courtney Walsh end. Still there will be bounce and lateral movement. So, it's a good cricket pitch," Daren Ganga.
This series win has already taken India to top of World Test Championship standings. It has been a great tour for India with three series victories and a lot of captaincy record for Virat Kohli. The tour now comes to an end. The next assignment for India is against South Africa at home on 15 September. For now, it's time for us to say goodbye!
For India, a commanding tour ends on a powerful high - won each of the eight games played across formats. Also go well clear atop the initial World Test Championship standings on account of dominating a two-Test rubber. The pace attack continues to become increasingly rampant with every passing tour (let's thank our stars for Bumrah), but the standout gains from this series, without a shadow of doubt, have to be Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari. Three 50+ scores each for both, and the next time India play a Test, they'll have the confidence of trusting a middle-order with recent runs under their belt.
Virat Kohli, winning captain: Pretty comprehensive again from our side. We played good cricket, and getting the result in the manner you want is crucial as a team. We were put under pressure in a couple of sessions. While batting, there were some tricky situations but it took some character from the boys. Hanuma was the standout batsman, but Ajinkya in the second innings, Mayank in the first innings, Ishant with the fifty - it was an innings full of grit.Captaincy is just a 'C' in front of your name. It's a collective effort. West Indies will understand the areas they need to improve. From a bowling point of view, West Indies were amazing. Kemar and Jason were their standout bowlers. If they get enough runs on the board, they'll be a very dangerous opposition in Test cricket.
Hanuma Vihari is the Man of the Match for his knock of 111 and 53 in second Test
Hanuma Vihari, Man of the Match: Happy with a hundred in this match after missing out on that in the previous one. We needed to be patient on this wicket because it had something in offer for the bowlers. I have not played a Test at home. Looking forward to that. It will be great to play in front of the home crowd in India.
Jason Holder: We are disappointed. We didn't play a complete game in both matches. Lots of problem with the batting. Need to put scores and fight out the tough periods. It's an individual thing (batting). Quite a bit of time till we play the next Test match so time for players to take some ownership. Pleased with the bowling. We were just commenting that we have been on the field in every single day of this Test series, and every single time our bowlers have delivered.
That’s that! 2-0 to India was the expected outcome of this result, but West Indies’ inspirational series win over England in their last assignment had raised hopes of a competitive series - well, weren’t we hugely let down on that count.
The margins of victory paint the entire story: 318 runs in Antigua, 257 runs in Jamaica. The Windies barely won any sessions, leave alone even winning an entire day. Cornwall and Brooks offer Some hope going forward, but as was said on the broadcast, a lot of soul-searching for the hosts to do as a Test side.
INDIA WIN BY 257 RUNS
Jadeja wraps up the Windies innings with the wicket of Jason Holder. The West Indies skipper has been cleaned up. 2-0 clean sweep for India. Eight consecutive Test series victory for India.
Holder b Jadeja 39(35)
FOUR! Holder threw his bat on the quicker one from Jadeja but the inside edge took it past Pant in a jiffy and to the fence
After 59 overs,West Indies 206/9 ( Jason Holder (C) 35 , Shannon Gabriel 0)
Shami continues. India just one wicket away from clean sweep. Roach cut the short ball to square on off for a boundary but then got out trying to hit a full delivery as he edged it to the keeper. Shannon Gabriel joins Holder in the middle.
OUT! Roach c Pant b Shami 5(14)
There was an opportunity to hit the full ball through the line and Roach went for it with hard hands but could only manage the thick outside edge as Pant took the catch behind the wicket.
FOUR! Bad delivery from Shami. Wide and outside off short delivery. Roach had to just throw his bat on it as the square cut ran to the fence
After 58 overs,West Indies 202/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 35 , Kemar Roach 1)
Jadeja continues. Five off the over. Roach nudges one to leg for a single before Holder slams the fuller ball to midwicket fence for a boundary.
FOUR! Fuller delivery on leg side by Jadeja and Holder flicks it through to the midwicket to add another boundary
After 57 overs,West Indies 197/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 31 , Kemar Roach 0)
An expensive over for Shami. 12 off it. Two bad deliveries - one full pitched on off and that was crashed through covers. Another was a full toss on pads and that was flicked to the fence. Shami then found the outside edge but it fell shot of first slip and escaped the fielder for third boundary.
FOUR! Third boundary of the over and this would hurt Shami a bit. Found the outside edge but it fell short of first slip, Rahul, and ran away to the fence
FOUR! Poor delivery by Shami. A low full toss and it has been rightly put away by Holder with a flick shot on leg for a boundary
FOUR! Put into slot by Shami and Holder got into the position perfectly to get a forward stride and drove the ball through covers for a boundary
After 56 overs,West Indies 185/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 19 , Kemar Roach 0)
Jadeja finishes the over in a jiffy. A maiden over. There were few false alarms including an lbw appeal against Roach but to no avail.
After 55 overs,West Indies 185/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 19 , Kemar Roach 0)
India are just two wickets away from a win. The latest to fall for Windies was Cornwall who could not shield the incoming seaming ball from Shami which took the inside edge to Pant. Holder got a four on the last ball with a drive to wide of midoff. Kemar Roach is the new batsman. Six off the over.
FOUR! Too full a delivery and Holder makes most of it with a drive to the wide of midoff to get a boundary
Turning into a complete procession, this. On-point delivery that from Shami, but a real solid take behind the stumps from Pant - who hasn’t been the sharpest in either of his roles otherwise.
Two wickets left for India to seal the deal, and this only a matter of time now - but I do get the feeling we’re in for an entertaining passage of play, because I reckon Jason Holder is going to use the big handle, and Kemar Roach doesn’t have any other mode of operation!
OUT! Cornwall c Pant b Shami 1(2)
Shami got the ball to seam back in as it took the inside edge off Cornwall's bat. Pant had to put in the dive to his left for the catch but the keeper did ever so well to take the catch. Windies are losing wickets at a very fast rate.
After 54 overs,West Indies 179/7 ( Jason Holder (C) 14 , Rahkeem Cornwall 1)
It took an amazing throw from Kohli from point to break Brooks' resistance. Kohli had one stump to aim at but he got it right and Brooks departed after a mixup. That was just one of the two wickets to fall in the over as Jadeja then got Jahmar Hamiltom out with the extra bounce ballooning off his gloves to second slip. It could have been a no ball but was declared a legal delivery by a very thin margin. Rahkeem Cornwall now joins Holder. Two from the over.
Brilliance and bafflement in the space of the same ball! Absolutely sensational from Virat Kohli, show that to kids learning the ropes at academies the world over - but also tell them that the laziness showed by Brooks is just the kind of entitled batsmanship that belongs way back in a previous century. Did so much right, while also enjoying a dollop of luck with the Jadeja no-ball, but thrown it away mind-bogglingly.
Jadeja follows it up with almost another no-ball fail - but the inches are in his favour this time, Hamilton is gone for a duck, WI are 7-down, and we might not need a final session on Day 4 now, leave alone a final Day.
WICKET! J Hamilton c Rahul b Jadeja 0(2)
A huge relief for Jadeja as this was not ruled as a no ball. It was very close to being called a no ball though. The spinner got the batsman to glove it to second slip with the help of extra bounce.
OUT! WHAT A THROW!
Shamarh Brooks run out (Kohli) 50(119)
An amazing Kohli pickup and direct hit from point area leads to the dismissal of Brooks. The batsman got one past through the legs of silly point and got into a mixup wanting to take a single. He was sent back by Holder but fell short as Kohli found the stumps.
After 53 overs,West Indies 177/5 ( Shamarh Brooks 50 , Jason Holder (C) 13)
Bowling change. Shami has been brought back to replace Bumrah, who is out after just three overs. Not feeling completely alright at the moment, it looks like. Maiden over.
After 52 overs,West Indies 177/5 ( Shamarh Brooks 50 , Jason Holder (C) 13)
Jadeja continues. Nine from the over. Holder made good use of his reach and swatted two of the flat deliveries over Jadeja's head to get two boundaries before taking a single with a shot to midon.
FOUR! A replay of previous shot. Another flat delivery and Holder played it over Jadeja's head to find second boundary of the over
FOUR! Flat, outside off delivery from Jadeja and Holder swats it down the ground for a boundary. Made it look very easy.
After 51 overs,West Indies 168/5 ( Shamarh Brooks 50 , Jason Holder (C) 4)
Bumrah continues. There was one loose delivery, a half-volley on the pads and Brooks flicked it to square leg fence for a boundary to bring up his maiden fifty.
FIFTY! FOUR! Brooks flicks the half-volley in front of deep square leg off Bumrah to bring up his maiden Test half-century
After 50 overs,West Indies 164/5 ( Shamarh Brooks 46 , Jason Holder (C) 4)
Brooks swats the full ball to midoff for a quick single. Could have been risky but he's safe. Just one from Jadeja's over.
Bumrah breaches Blackwood, brings breakthrough’. Couldn’t resist the five-strong alliteration the second Pant pouched that! Just as West Indies we’re beginning to creep on India’s patience for possibly the first time this series, the go-to man brings joy to the Indian camp. Bumrah might want to share the credit with Jadeja though; the Windies had gone through a 20-ball spell that fetched them just one run leading up to Blackwood’s dismissal.
Wonder why the broadcast cameras aren’t revealing who Kohli and - unusually - Bumrah were directing that rather animated finger-on-the-lips towards?
After 49 overs,West Indies 163/5 ( Shamarh Brooks 45 , Jason Holder (C) 4)
Bumrah has broken the frustrating partnership. The cross-seamer did the trick as Bumrah got it to seam just a bit away, kissing Blackwood's outside edge. New batsman Jason Holder got off the mark on last ball as the leading edge ran past to backward point for a four. Five off the over.
FOUR! Holder was looking to play the flick but the ball stayed quite low and the leading edge put it past the backward point fielder.
WICKET! PARTNERSHIP BROKEN!
Blackwood c Pant b Bumrah 38(72)
Who else other than Bumrah would have broken the partnership. The pacer got the cross-seamer to seam away just enough to take the outside edge of Blackwood to Pant. Kohli is excited.
After 48 overs,West Indies 158/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 44 , Jermaine Blackwood 38)
Jadeja came agonisingly close in the over to find the outside edge. But it's the same story, spin and bounce away from the blade. Still, the spinner looks most likely to get a breakthrough. Maiden over
After 47 overs,West Indies 158/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 44 , Jermaine Blackwood 38)
Bumrah back into attack and rightly so. India need someone to make an impact here. The pacer starts off with a rare half-volley but quickly finds his rhythm back to bowl out a maiden over.
After 46 overs,West Indies 158/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 44 , Jermaine Blackwood 38)
Jadeja extracts a lot of bounce on first delivery but Blackwood did well to let it go. Gets another one to spin away from outside edge. Maiden over.
After 45 overs,West Indies 158/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 44 , Jermaine Blackwood 38)
Ishant successfully managed to find the outside edge on the first delivery but it ran through the gap at slip cordon to the third man ropes. To his credit, Brooks played it with soft hands to keep it low as well. Five dot balls after that.
FOUR! Outside edge by Brooks but there are only two fielders in the slip cordon and edge runs away through the gap to third man fence
After 44 overs,West Indies 154/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 40 , Jermaine Blackwood 38)
Jadeja continues. This is too easy for Windies batsmen. With lot of gaps on offer, they are just busy rotating the singles. Three from this one.
After 43 overs,West Indies 151/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 38 , Jermaine Blackwood 37)
Ishant continues. Blackwood seemed pretty anxious to get off the strike at start and got his wish come true with a square cut on the third delivery. Another single on next ball for Brooks with a dab to backward point. Blackwood took another single to complete 50-run partnership. Brooks finishes the over with a single through a flick shot. Four off the over. The spread out field is not helping India.
After 42 overs,West Indies 147/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 36 , Jermaine Blackwood 35)
Exciting start for Jadeja. Got the first ball to spin away from the Blackwood's blade, just missing the outside edge. Quite a lot of bounce as well. A wild slash to longoff brings one to Blackwood and Windies. Just one from the over.
After 41 overs,West Indies 146/4 ( Shamarh Brooks 36 , Jermaine Blackwood 34)
A bit of a spread out field to start off with for Ishant. You would have expected a more attacking set up but Kohli thinks otherwise. Just one from the over. Blackwood bunts the length ball to backward point to collect one. Hint of some seam movement on last ball as well.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Jamaica Latest Updates: Jadeja continues. Five off the over. Roach nudges one to leg for a single before Holder slams the fuller ball to midwicket fence for a boundary.
Bravo appeared to be unharmed after being hit by a Jasprit Bumrah short ball, and was unbeaten on 18 at stumps at Sabina Park in Kingston.
West Indies were 45 for two in their second innings after being set an unlikely target of 468 for victory.
Pace bowlers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami picked up one wicket each as Saturday hat-trick man Bumrah was kept wicketless in his five overs.
West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite (three) and John Campbell (16) completed a miserable series as the home team’s top order was exposed yet again by the formidable India bowling attack.
Brathwaite was caught behind off Sharma and Campbell was taken at third slip off Shami.
Earlier, West Indies resumed at 87 for seven in their first innings, and were all out for 117 as India took just over an hour to mop up the tail.
Bumrah bowled only four more overs and did not add to his wicket tally, finishing with 6-27 as Sharma, Shami and spinner Ravindra Jadega took a wicket apiece.
Middle-order batsman Shimron Hetmyer top-scored for West Indies with 34.
India captain Virat Kohli decided against enforcing the follow on, and West Indies’ pace attack was up for the fight early, with Kemar Roach particularly impressive.
He picked up 3-28, including a first-ball dismissal of Kohli caught behind, the ninth duck of the captain’s career.
Kohli’s swift departure set up the possibility of a second hat-trick of the match and Roach came perilously close to pulling off the feat when Ajinkya Rahane got an inside edge, only for the ball to whistle past the stumps on its way to the fine leg boundary.
But having survived that scare, Rahane settled in and compiled 64 in an unbeaten 111-run partnership with Hanuma Vihari (53) before Kohli declared at 168 for four.
Roach took his career tally to 193 wickets, passing Wes Hall to be alone in ninth of the all-time West Indies list and within sight of catching Andy Roberts (202).
Full Teams:
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kemar Roach, Jahmar Hamilton
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: