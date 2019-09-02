-
India vs West Indies, Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Jamaica, Full Cricket Score: Virat Kohli and Co in firm control on Stumps, need 8 wickets to win
Date: Monday, 02 September, 2019 03:50 IST
Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
Stumps
This over 13.0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
03:05 (IST)
OUT! Campbell was chasing deliveries outside the off stump and once again throws his hands at a full delivery aiming to play the expansive drive through off side with minimal footwork. Edge and straight to Virat Kohli at third slip. Shami picks his first wicket of the innings.
John Campbell c Kohli b Shami 16(26)
-
02:39 (IST)
OUT! There's the first one for India. Ishant Sharma with a ball, roundabout the nagging length, the line is outside the off stump but this is the ball that goes the other way. It is the wobly seam that lands and shapes away, Brathwaite having faced plenty of deliveries coming into him, hangs his bat out that takes the edge to Rishabh Pant.
Kraigg Brathwaite c Pant b Ishant 3(7)
-
01:52 (IST)
FIFTY! Excellent innings from Hanuma Vihari, he has shifted through the gears so seamlessly here. Third score over fifty for Vihari, he is in serious contention for the Player of the Series award. Top knock. Gets there with a single behind square on the leg side.
-
00:14 (IST)
WICKET! Jason Holder strikes to dismiss Pujara, who is caught by Shamarh Brooks at gully. An extra-bounce from Holder and Pujara is forced to fend away from his body giving a catch to Brooks, who moves to his right at third slip. Pujara c Shamarh Brooks b Holder 27
-
23:36 (IST)
WICKET! Woah! You don't see that often, a golden duck for Virat Kohli as Roach dismisses the Indian skipper. All of a sudden the Windies are back in the game. A fuller ball around the off-stump, Kohli gets the outside edge and Hamilton takes a comfortable catch . Kohli c J Hamilton b Roach 0
-
23:33 (IST)
WICKET! Roach gets the big wicket of Rahul. Roach puts this good-length ball slightly wider, and Rahul edges this and the ball lands at the hands of Hamilton. Rahul c J Hamilton b Roach 6
-
21:47 (IST)
OUT! Agarwal has been given out leg before wicket but he has challenged umpire's decision. It was the inswinger from Roach that keeps coming into Agarwal, who is stuck on his crease. It doesn't look like there is any bat involved as the ball beats the inside edge but the height could be a factor. It is not. The ball tracking suggests the ball would have hit the top of the middle stump and it is out on umpire's call. India will not lose their review but Agarwal's series with the bat comes to an end.
Agarwal lbw b Roach 4(15)
-
21:15 (IST)
ALL OUT! With Gabriel at the the other, Roach was never going to hang around. He goes for the big shot immediately but doesn't get hold off it, giving Jadeja a wicket, too. The ball pitched up outside off, turning away, Roach sliced it straight to extra cover fielder who was positioned slightly behind, particularly for that shot.
West Indies bowled out for 117. India do not enforce the follow on and will start their innings with a lead of 299.
Roach c Agarwal b Jadeja 17(31)
-
21:11 (IST)
OUT! Edged and taken at wide third slip by Virat Kohli. Back of a length outside off and Hamilton looked to punch off his backfoot through covers, instead gets a genuine edge that goes quickly towards Kohli, who did put one down yesterday, has held on to this ankle-high catch. Ishant has a wicket to his name and India need one more to end the innings. Hamilton's maiden innings with bat lasted long but could make only five runs in it.
J Hamilton c Kohli b Ishant 5(59)
-
20:24 (IST)
OUT! It was always going to be a sharp short ball, wasn't it! Shami bangs in the short ball, hard into the pitch which climbs to his neck. He fends it awkwardly and the ball bobs up in the air for Rahane at gully to pouch a simple catch. India two wickets away from closing West Indies' first innings. Shami also bags his 150th Test wicket.
Cornwall c Rahane b Shami 14(31)
West Indies, having lost their openers, are still 423 runs away from the mountain of target that India set them, Virat Kohli need eight more wickets to complete a sweep (barring a washed out ODI) in tour across all formats. In all likelihood they should be able to do it tomorrow.
We will see you tomorrow then, most likely writing our way to India's Test series win in the Caribbean and with that they will also grab 120 points in World Test Championship. See ya!
After 13 overs,West Indies 45/2 ( Darren Bravo 18 , Shamarh Brooks 4)
Bumrah with some hositilty with a mean bouncer that hits Bravo on the side of the helmet. He first tried to duck but realise he decided a little too late and turns his head away, with the neck guard flying across. KL Rahul checks on him, couple of players from cordon too walk about to him. He seems ok and the physio runs out to confirm it. He is okay to continue. He survives the remaining two balls of which one was a bouncer that was slightly mis directed. Bumrah ends the day with a pitched up delivery that Bravo looks to go after trying to play that booming drive, misses it by some distance and that will be Stumps on Day 3.
After 12 overs,West Indies 45/2 ( Darren Bravo 18 , Shamarh Brooks 4)
Brooks is off the blob with a crisp boundary down the ground. Shami does get the ball to move away from Brooks who was playing for the inswinger. Only the boundary in the form of runs for West Indies in that over. We might have time for one more over in the day.
FOUR! Full ball outside off from Shami and Brooks doesn't miss out a chance to get off the mark. Lovely drive through mid off for his first boundary, in fact first runs of the match.
After 11 overs,West Indies 41/2 ( Darren Bravo 18 , Shamarh Brooks 0)
Bumrah sends down a tight over, asking some probing questions with the bounce on pitch slowly varying from different lengths. Bumrah finishes with a quick bouncer that tests Bravo, who is able keep his gloves and bat away from the ball. Maiden over.
After 10 overs,West Indies 41/2 ( Darren Bravo 18 , Shamarh Brooks 0)
Shami slips in a quiet maiden to Brooks, who unlike Campbell is willing to leave the balls outside off. Shami maintains a disciplined line for the over.
After 9 overs,West Indies 41/2 ( Darren Bravo 18 , Shamarh Brooks 0)
Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack from the Courtney Walsh end, the ploy that left West Indies in tatters yesterday. However, not the same start of a new spell for the hat-trick hero of the first innings, who tries to go straight and full to Bravo and has been worked away stylishly to the fence for a boundary. Five dots to follow.
FOUR! Very full delivery from Bumrah from round the stumps and Bravo has whipped this stylishly to mid wicket fence for a boundary of the first ball of the new spell.
After 8 overs,West Indies 37/2 ( Darren Bravo 14 , Shamarh Brooks 0)
Shami removes the other opener as Campbell pays the price of playing rash drive. His wicket bring Shamrah Brooks to the middle. Two runs and a wicket from the over. Eight overs done, eight overs left in the day. We might not get all of them though.
OUT! Campbell was chasing deliveries outside the off stump and once again throws his hands at a full delivery aiming to play the expansive drive through off side with minimal footwork. Edge and straight to Virat Kohli at third slip. Shami picks his first wicket of the innings.
John Campbell c Kohli b Shami 16(26)
After 7 overs,West Indies 35/1 ( John Campbell 14 , Darren Bravo 14)
No switch of ends for Bumrah as Ishant runs in to bowl his fourth over. Campbell and Bravo with two identical wristy whips through mid wicket with Bumrah doing the chasing off back-to-back deliveries as the batsmen run three and a double. Five runs from the over. Windies have scored at brisk clip of five runs an over so far in this innings.
After 6 overs,West Indies 30/1 ( John Campbell 11 , Darren Bravo 12)
Mohammed Shami is into the attack in the sixth over of the innings. Only two overs for Bumrah, but he could well bowl from the other end. This is similar to how things were in the previous innings. Remember it was just a change of end for Bumrah and saw him bowl a dream spell. Are India applying the same tactics. Bravo takes the aerial route past point for a brace of the first ball before clipping it to fine leg boundary
FOUR! Shami bowls a full and inswinging delivery into Bravo, who gets a good chunk of the bat as he flicks it to fine leg boundary
After 5 overs,West Indies 24/1 ( John Campbell 11 , Darren Bravo 6)
Ishant might have been a little wayward in that over but he did bowl a good last ball to induce an error from Campbell, who plays away an uncalled push away from the body, that takes edge and heads straight to Vihari at first slip, who bungles it. Regulation chance and it has been put down. Rishabh Pant did dive across him but didn't really come in the line of the ball. Vihari had clear vision. The ball goes into his palms and out. Ishant is pretty cross. Reprieve for Campbell. Two fours came earlier in the over. One of the bat, while the other one down the leg side for four byes.
FOUR! Campbell drives uppishly into the vacant off side and collects a boundary. He intentionally played that in the air. Some width on offer from Ishant and he has hit this over cover point for a boundary.
After 4 overs,West Indies 16/1 ( John Campbell 7 , Darren Bravo 6)
Bumrah beats Campbell with pace as the bat comes way after the ball has gone past him. There is some interest for a caught behind but the ball took a deflection off Campbell's pads to the 'keeper. Campbell turns the strike to Bravo with a sinlge, who drives for a brace and then flicks the next ball to mid wicket fence.
FOUR! Again Bumrah is trying to bring that ball back in and Bravo, now better aware of that weapon is well prepared. The ball was a little too straight as well. Flicked it stylishly into the gap for a boundary.
After 3 overs,West Indies 9/1 ( John Campbell 6 , Darren Bravo 0)
Ishant Sharma has a wicket in the second over of the second innings as Kraigg Brathwaite's abysmal series comes to an end. Ishant outsmarting him this time. West Indies one wicket down. India need to nine more wickets. Darren Bravo joins fellow left-hander John Campbell
OUT! There's the first one for India. Ishant Sharma with a ball, roundabout the nagging length, the line is outside the off stump but this is the ball that goes the other way. It is the wobly seam that lands and shapes away, Brathwaite having faced plenty of deliveries coming into him, hangs his bat out that takes the edge to Rishabh Pant.
Kraigg Brathwaite c Pant b Ishant 3(7)
After 2 overs,West Indies 9/0 ( John Campbell 6 , Kraigg Brathwaite 3)
Jasprit Bumrah from the other end. He hits Campbell with a ball that bounces off length into his gloves and the physio comes out to attend him after the end of over, before which Campbell struck a boundary to long off that came off the last ball of the over.
FOUR! Bumrah searching for the ball comes back into the left-hander as he pitches it on length outside off, Campbell goes for the drive and connects it well. No mid off in place. First boundary for Campbell and Windies.
After 1 overs,West Indies 4/0 ( John Campbell 2 , Kraigg Brathwaite 2)
Campbell picks it off hips and works it to square leg to get off the mark with a single of the first ball. Three slips and a leg slip for Brathwaite in place. Pushes the ball on the off side for his first run. Campbell takes a quick single with a mere push towards mid off, before Ishant slants one into Brathwaite, trying to bring the leg slip into play, Brathwaite flicked it wide of him for a single to fine leg. Dot to finish as Ishant bowls the final ball from round the stumps.
West Indies openers John Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite have made their way to the middle. Ishant Sharma, like the first innings, will start with the ball for India. Lots of slips. An umbrella of four slips and a gully waiting. Let's go...
So India are giving more than 6-8 overs to the WI batsmen then. A probing close-to 15 overs coming up here for the hosts; that was enough to account for half their lineup yesterday, can they fare better before stumps today?
You just know Bumrah and co are licking their lips - can Brathwaite and Campbell turn up for the first time this series?
It is no more a matter of runs as much as keeping the West Indies in the field. It is to tire them down. Lot of defensive strokes from Rahane and after another dead bat on the fourth ball of the 55th over. Kohli thiks he has had enough as he signalls he men to return. Rahane and Vihari hare off the field. West Indies in no hurry.
That's that, India declare for 168/4 in the second innings with a mammoth lead of 467. West Indies need 468 runs to win while India require 10 wickets to take the series 2-0 and grab all the 120 points in World Test Championship.
We have a little over an hour to play, how much damage can Bumrah and Co. can inflict. Can West Indies batsmen stand up for once this series and make India sweat in the second innings? We will soon find out.
After 54 overs,India 168/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 64 , Hanuma Vihari 53)
Cornwall changes his angle to round the stumps. No slip in place. Just a couple of men in the circle and understandably so. No real big shot attempted in the over from either of these two. Kohli and Co are ready in their playing kits with their caps on and the shades too. Three runs from it.
After 53 overs,India 165/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 62 , Hanuma Vihari 52)
Holder is able to line four dots at the start of the over to Rahane before the batsman is able to clip it for a couple to deep mid wicket. He will keep the strike post drinks break as he collects a single off the final ball. Only three runs from the over. In the drinks break we see Kohli signally two and my lip reading skills tells me that will be two overs for Rahane and Vihari before the Indian captain declares the innings. India lead by 464 currently, how many will they add? Can Windies cut short their misery by picking a wicket?
After 52 overs,India 162/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 59 , Hanuma Vihari 52)
Cornwall's bowling has been targetted by these two, he is yet to pick a wicket in this innings. A wayward delivery spins down the leg side, past the wicket-keeper and then rolls away to fine leg boundary for four byes. Rahane makes the most of the short delivery outside off to collect a boundary for himself. Still some time left in this day, with 20 overs still remaining. We will lose two overs in the change of innings, but India making sure their players spend good part of the two sessions in the field.
FOUR! Cornwall drops it short outside off and Rahane is quick to get behind the ball and slap it to extra cover fence. Four more!
It might be largely insignificant in the larger scheme of things, but mark this passage of play down as one of the many multipliers that come together to make India a worthy No. 1 in this format - two of the three Test-match ‘specialists’ in their batting order are combining to up the ante (no regular upping of the ante, by the way - going at nearly a run a ball on a day when the scoring in the first two sessions was barely two per over) to fit the team’s plans.
Sure, tea was well-timed as far as the passing of the message was concerned, but Rahane and Vihari have accelerated in a manner beyond what the think tank might have imagined. How fitting that the final batting act for India on this entirely one-sided tour of the Caribbean comes from their two standout performers of the Test series: three 50+ scores in four innings for both Rahane and Vihari.
After 51 overs,India 152/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 54 , Hanuma Vihari 51)
Change of ends for Holder as he comes back into the attack. Rahane reaches his fifty off the first ball of the over and India's lead is beyond 450. No signs of declaration are they going for 500?
FIFTY! Now Rahane's chance to raise his bat and take the plaudits. He, like his partner at the other end, has too scored three 50+ scores in this series. Rahane squeezed this full delivery outside off stump through the narrow gap between first slip and a wide third, almost fourth slip to third man fence.
After 50 overs,India 146/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 49 , Hanuma Vihari 50)
Only an over for Jason Holder it seems as Cornwall is back into the attack. Vihari completes a fantastic fifty extending his superior run of form. A boundary to start the over and four runs coming off the next five balls.
FIFTY! Excellent innings from Hanuma Vihari, he has shifted through the gears so seamlessly here. Third score over fifty for Vihari, he is in serious contention for the Player of the Series award. Top knock. Gets there with a single behind square on the leg side.
FOUR! Poor delivery from Cornwall. It pitched halfway down the track, down leg side and Vihari goes back in his crease and pumps it long leg fence. Easy four runs.
After 49 overs,India 138/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 48 , Hanuma Vihari 43)
There is the mishit that West Indies were hoping as Rahane presents a chance, sweeping one to Shannon Gabriel, whose torrid time in the Test continues, as he puts down the chance at deep backward square leg. After the drop, Chase is hit for two boundaries as both players inch towards half-centuries.
FOUR! This time Rahane's chance to collect a boundary for himself. It is full and wide outside off and Rahane drives it skillfully into the gap through covers.
FOUR! Short ball from Chase and Vihari stays put in his crease, transfers the weight on the backfoot and cuts, beats the point to his right and the ball runs away for a boundary.
After 48 overs,India 127/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 43 , Hanuma Vihari 37)
Bowling change: Pace. Skipper Jason Holder brings himself back into the attack. He still has three slips in place. Can the captain bring a wicket for his side? No. Not in this over, but he did restrict the ball going to the boundary. Rahane giving much respect to Holder, who maintained the line outside the off stump with keeping it length slightly on the shorter side. Two singles from the over.
Roston Chase has just been brought on to bowl for the first time in what is the 45th over of the Indian second innings - this while debutant Rahkeem Cornwall has almost touched 20 overs.
While West Indies can be happy about discovering Cornwall, they’d be right in feeling let down by the senior of their two spin-bowling all-rounders; the last time India played a Test at Kingston, in 2016, Chase took five wickets the one time India batted, in addition to an unbeaten century in the second innings.
After 47 overs,India 125/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 42 , Hanuma Vihari 36)
Lots of charging down the wicket to the spinners. Holder is hoping for them to mistime one but none happening as far as these two are concerned. A boundary along with two singles to take six runs from Chase's second over. The lead is now 424.
FOUR! Rahane is down the wicket yet again and he gets to the pitch of the ball and hits it with the Chase's turn. Well-controlled this time around from the Indian vice-captain. Hit this over mid-wicket for another four
After 46 overs,India 119/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 37 , Hanuma Vihari 35)
Rahane and Vihari now batting in the One-Day, eyeing a boundary every over and as a response Holder has spread his field with only a slip and short leg in as close in fielders while plenty of boundary riders, allowing five singles with Vihari finding the fence on one occasion. Nine off the over.
FOUR! Hanuma Vihari jumps down the strip and unleashes a slogs weep. He chose the right delivery too from Cornwall and send it towards unmanned mid wicket fence.
After 45 overs,India 110/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 35 , Hanuma Vihari 28)
Roston Chase is brought into the attack for the first time in the day. Vihari-Rahane complete 50-run stand with the former sweeping for a couple. There is sharp chance for a catch at short leg off the final ball but it was a difficult one to say the least, it came off the bat straightaway, Hetmyer did get a hand to it but couldn't hold on.
After 44 overs,India 105/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane 33 , Hanuma Vihari 25)
Boundaries coming thick and fast for India. Rahane is been on the attack, especially towards Cornwall. Picking up another boundary as India's lead breaches the 400-run mark.
Some upping of the tempo from Rahane and Vihari to begin the final session on Day 3. Vihari’s straight drive off Roach - and the flourishing pose that followed - radiated with the confidence of a man having just got his maiden Test hundred, and Rahane has been stepping out of his crease a fair bit to Cornwall.
Could India be considering some quick runs? Possibly look at getting West Indies out to bat for an annoying 6-8 overs at the end of a long day?
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Jamaica Latest Updates: West Indies, having lost their openers, are still 423 runs away from the mountain of target that India set them, Virat Kohli need eight more wickets to complete a sweep not only in Tests but across formats (barring a washed out ODI) . In all likelihood the visitors should be able to do it tomorrow. West Indies must try and delay the inevitable.
Day 2 report: Jasprit Bumrah claimed just the third hat-trick by an Indian in Test cricket as the West Indies were left in ruins at 87 for seven on the second day of the second and final Test at Sabina Park on Saturday.
India had earlier racked up 416 all out in their first innings in Jamaica.
Bowling with sustained pace and moving the ball through the air and off the seam, the 25-year-old fast bowler continued his devastating form of the last day of the first Test in Antigua a week earlier, when he took five wickets for just seven runs, snaring six for 16 off 9.1 overs.
It was a phenomenal effort interrupted by cramp in his right leg which forced him to leave the field briefly.
However, all the real discomfort was felt by the home side's batsmen, and especially the trio of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase, who were dismissed off successive deliveries for Bumrah to join spinner Harbhajan Singh and left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan as the only Indians to take Test hat-tricks.
Bravo was caught at second slip and Brooks palpably leg-before.
However it required a television review from Indian captain Virat Kohli to confirm Chase's dismissal after on-field umpire Paul Reiffel had turned down the lbw appeal.
Bumrah had already dismissed John Campbell and then added the other opener, Kraigg Brathwaite, after the hat-trick accomplishment.
He also returned after treatment for cramp and with his very first delivery back into the attack removed West Indies captain Jason Holder, leaving debutants Jahmar Hamilton and Rahkeem Cornwall to survive to the close of play.
Any hope of Bumrah taking all ten wickets in the innings had ended when Mohammed Shami terminated the streaky innings of Shimron Hetmyer by bowling the left-hander for 34.
Vihari hits maiden ton
Hanuma Vihari had earlier completed his maiden Test hundred as India extended their first innings to the tea interval.
On an afternoon of milestones, Vihari was last out for 111 to Holder, giving the home skipper his 100th Test victim and also allowing the fast-medium bowler to achieve his third five-wicket haul in as many Test innings at the ground.
Yet as well as Vihari played through five hours at the crease in which he faced 225 deliveries, striking 16 boundaries, he was actually overshadowed in an eighth-wicket partnership of 112 by Ishant Sharma who reached his first Test half-century.
He was eventually dismissed for 57 as the home side laboured for most of their time in the field on another blistering afternoon.
Dismissed for 93 on the last day of the first Test a week earlier in Antigua, Vihari would not be denied on this occasion as the hosts wilted in the middle passage of the day's play.
However as assured as he was for most of his time in the middle, the 25-year-old right-hander still needed more than just a little luck to survive on a challenging pitch in a testing morning session.
Once again it was Holder who led the bowling effort for the West Indies with figures of five for 77 off 32.1 overs.
He received good support from Cornwall, the burly off-spinner claiming three for 107 off 41 consistent overs.
Cornwall should have also had the all-important wicket of Vihari but Campbell could not hold on to the opportunity diving full-length to his right at slip.
On 68 when he benefited from that let-off, Vihari was then thankful to be reprieved by technology ten runs later as an lbw verdict against him off Holder was reversed.
West Indies were made to pay dearly for those opportunities lost as Vihari and Sharma piled on the runs after lunch. They were eventually separated with the tea interval beckoning as Sharma miscued an attempt to heave part-time bowler Brathwaite over the midwicket fence.
Full Teams:
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwara Pujara, KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kemar Roach, Jahmar Hamilton
Updated Date: