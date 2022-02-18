Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs West Indies At Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 18 February, 2022

18 February, 2022
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Match Ended
India

186/5 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
West Indies

178/3 (20.0 ov)

India beat West Indies by 8 runs

Live Blog
India West Indies
186/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.3 178/3 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.9

Match Ended

Kieron Pollard (C) - 3

Rovman Powell - 16

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Rovman Powell not out 68 36 4 5
Kieron Pollard (C) not out 3 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 0 29 1
Harshal Patel 4 0 46 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 159/3 (18.3)

19 (19) R/R: 12.66

Nicholas Pooran (W) 62(41) S.R (151.21)

c Ravi Bishnoi b Bhuvneshwar Kumar
India vs West Indies Highlights, 2nd T20I at Kolkata, Full Cricket Score: Hosts clinch series with thrilling 8-run win

23:12 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the second T20I between India and West Indies, with the Men in Blue clinching the series with a game to spare. Do join us in our coverage of the series finale on Sunday. For now, this is Amit Banerjee signing off, bidding you all good night!

23:11 (IST)

Rishabh Pant: As long as the team wants me to bat anywhere, I’m fine. (On the dropped catch) All of us were going for the catch, but in the end it was Bhuvi bhai’s catch, and it’s part and parcel of the game. I just try to clear my head and play according to the situation. (On pick-up shot) The more you practice, the better you get. (On partnership with Iyer) We told each other we’re going to play according to the situation. It’s never easy playing all the games, but in the end this is what I wanted when I became a cricketer. (Powell) I think he was hitting bullets out there. In the back of my mind I was happy also because he’s going to be playing for Delhi also.

23:07 (IST)

Rishabh Pant is the Player of the Match!

23:07 (IST)

Rohit Sharma: You always get scared when you play against these guys. Right from the start we knew it was going to be a bit tough for us. We executed our plans really well, and that’s what I’m proud of. (Bhuvneshwar's penultimate over) Very critical at that point of time given the situation at that time, and that’s where experience counts. Bhuvi is capable of hitting those yorkers if he wants to, and the odd bouncer. (Kohli's fifty) His innings was very important, took the pressure off me as well. Started playing those shots which were very pleasing to the eye, and great finish towards the end by Rishabh Pant and Venky Iyer. (On Iyer) Very happy to see how he’s progressed. To see that kind of maturity is very pleasing for the team. We were a little sloppy to be honest.

23:03 (IST)

Kieron Pollard: He (Powell) was phenomenal today. Partnership between him and Pooran almost got us over the line. Pleased with the guys and the consistency they’ve shown today. They have quality opening bowlers, who have been around, and sometimes you have to give respect where respect is due. The spinners bowled well against India.

22:54 (IST)

What a game that turned out to be! West Indies highlighted the firepower in their batting lineup with Powell and Pooran's fifties, the partnership between the two nearly helping them chase the 187-run target down. But Bhuvneshwar reminded everyone of his usefulness in the white-ball formats with a brilliant penultimate over, and Harshal Patel did well to keep his cool after getting struck for consecutivei sixes by Powell in the final over, his variations going the trick and sealing a narrow win for the Men in Blue. India have had issues in their performances, but somehow have managed to pull through every single time against the West Indians in the ongoing tour, and that is something that bodes well for Rohit Sharma's men with the World Cup year.

22:51 (IST)

How good has Rohit's captaincy been so far!

22:50 (IST)

Not the best of runs for the two-time T20 world champions

22:50 (IST)

Absolutely breathtaking from Powell today!

22:46 (IST)

After 20 overs,West Indies 178/3 ( Rovman Powell 68 , Kieron Pollard (C) 3)

Harshal bowls out the final over, with West Indies needing 25. Powell and Pollard collect a single each in the first two, leaving WI needing 23 off the last four. Powell then brings the Windies back in the game with back-to-back sixes, smashing the ball over long on and over deep midwicket! Superb comeback by Patel in the fifth as he restricts Powell to a single with slower ball, leaving West Indies an improbable 10 off the final delivery. Pollard collects a single off the last ball, and that’s the game!


India win by 8 runs and clinch the three-match T20I series with a game to spare!

Load More

Highlights

title-img
23:07 (IST)

Rishabh Pant is the Player of the Match!
22:37 (IST)

OUT! Bhuvneshwar revives India's hopes as he gets rid of Pooran in the penultimate over! Lovely use of the slower ball, the off-cutter inducing a thick leading edge as Pooran went for another wild heave. Bishnoi makes no mistake at wide mid off this time. WI 159/3

Pooran c Bishnoi b Bhuvneshwar 62(41)
 
22:35 (IST)

The 100-partnership comes up between Pooran and Powell for the third wicket, a game-changing stand that has kept West Indies' series hopes alive, and has given the pair the platform to finish things off from here. WI 159/2
22:29 (IST)

After 17 overs,West Indies 150/2 ( Nicholas Pooran (W) 56 , Rovman Powell 49)

Chahar returns for his final over. Single off each of the first two balls. SIX! Powell pulls a short ball into the stands beyond cow corner, moving to 48 with his third six of the innings, and follows it up with a single after steering the ball down the ground. Pooran then brings up his fifty — his second in as many games — with a slog over the long leg fence off the penultimate delivery, taking just 34 balls to get to the milestone. 16 off Chahar’s final over, as he finishes wicketless after conceding 40 from four. West Indies need 37 off 18.

22:15 (IST)

After 14 overs,West Indies 113/2 ( Nicholas Pooran (W) 42 , Rovman Powell 27)

Harshal Patel returns in the following over, conceding 10 from the over including a boundary off the fourth delivery that brings up the fifty stand for the third wicket. West Indies need another 74 off 36, which could be a cakewalk for the West Indians given the kind of firepower they possess.
21:43 (IST)

OUT! Bishnoi continues to impress in his debut series, this time breaking the second-wicket stand in his third delivery of the evening as King ends up mishitting while looking to smash the ball out of the park. Suryakumar Yadav settles under the ball and collects a sitter in front of the long on fence. WI 59/2

King c SK Yadav b Bishnoi 22(30)
21:21 (IST)

OUT! Chahal with the breakthrough! Mayers departs for 9 after getting a thick leading edge while looking to muscle the ball over the mid on region. Lobs the ball high in the air, and Chahal has to take a few steps to the right to complete an easy enough catch. WI 34/1

Mayers c and b Chahal 9(10)
20:41 (IST)

Fifty up for Rishabh Pant — his third in T20Is! He brings up the milestone with a brace off the penultimate delivery of the innings, taking just 27 balls to get to the milestone. IND 185/5
20:39 (IST)

BOWLED! Shepherd gets rid of Venkatesh with a pinpoint yorker, uprooting the off stump in the third delivery of the final over as the 76-run fifth wicket stand finally comes to an end! IND 182/5

V Iyer b Shepherd 33(18)
20:29 (IST)

FIFTY partnership comes up between Pant and Iyer for the fifth wicket, the latter collecting a treble off Shepherd in the 18th over to bring up the milestone. IND 156/4
20:10 (IST)

OUT! Kohli falls just two balls after bringing up his half-century, as Roston Chase breaches his defence to get him clean bowled. What a spell from the all-rounder today, as the former captain becomes his third wicket. IND 106/4

Kohli b Chase 52(41)
20:09 (IST)

SIX! Virat Kohli brings up his 30th T20I fifty in style, going for a slog down the ground. Jason Holder leaps in front of the long on boundary, gets his hands on the ball thanks to his height, but the ball bursts through his palms and falls on the other side of the rope. IND 105/3
19:48 (IST)

OUT! Quite the spell this is turning out to be from Chase as he gets his 2nd wicket in as many overs. SKY departs as he ends up chipping the ball back to the bowler. Chase lunges to his left and collects the ball safely, though the on-field umpires need a second look and take it upstairs with the soft signal 'OUT'. Time for the players to have a drink now. IND 72/3

Suryakumar Yadav c and b Roston Chase 8(6)
19:39 (IST)

OUT! Rohit once again departs after getting off to a promising start, getting a thick leading edge while looking to go downtown over long on. Brandon King runs to his left and completes an easy catch near the point region. IND 59/2

Rohit c King b Chase 19(18)
19:12 (IST)

OUT! What a start for Cottrell, bowling four dots on the trot before inducing a thick leading edge off Kishan's bat in the fifth delivery, with Mayers having to take a couple of steps backwards to complete a relatively easy catch in the point region. IND 10/1
 

Kishan c Mayers b Cottrell 2(10)
18:35 (IST)

Teams:

India XI:  Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Sheldon Cottrell
18:33 (IST)

TOSS: West Indies win the toss, and skipper Kieron Pollard opts to field!

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I Today's Match Updates: India win by 8 runs and clinch the three-match T20I series with a game to spare as Harshal keeps his calm after getting struck for consecutive sixes by Powell, conceding just a single off each of the last two balls.

Preview: Rohit Sharma-led India take on Kieron Pollard’s West Indies in the second T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, with an eye on clinching the series.

Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard pose with the T20I series trophy. Sportzpics

India vs West Indies 2022, Ind vs WI 2nd T20I Cricket Score and Live Updates

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi enjoyed a memorable T20I debut, finishing with figures of 2/17 as his googlies troubled the opposition batters, in India’s six-wicket win in the first T20I on Wednesday.

West Indies, meanwhile, will hope to level the series and force it into a decider on Sunday. The Windies haven’t won a single game on their current tour, having conceded the ODI series 0-3.

The Caribbean batters will be expected to step up on Friday. The likes of Brandon King (4) and Rovman Powell (2) failed to go big on Wednesday. Their biggest positive from the batting front on Wednesday was wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran, whose 43-ball 61 took the Windies to 157/7, while Kyle Mayers too played his role with a 24-ball knock of 31.

Odean Smith was the last to be dismissed off the final ball of the innings, but Pollard remained unbeaten on 24.

Bishnoi and Harshal Patel scalped two wickets each.

In reply, skipper Rohit Sharma (40) and Ishan Kishan (35) forged a 64-run stand for the opening stand as India got off to a quick start.

However, India lost their captain in the eighth over. Kishan then joined forces with Virat Kohli before the former was dismissed by Fabian Allen. In his 13-ball knock of 17, Kohli managed just a boundary, and just three balls after Kishan’s dismissal, Kohli followed suit.

Rishabh Pant (8) is usually a fearless batter but this time, he too, got dismissed for a low score.

India were 114/1 in the 15th over when Pant was dismissed, but a gritty 48-run stand between Suryakumar Yadav (34 not out) and Venkatesh Iyer (24 not out) sealed the deal for India.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the second T20I:

When will the second T20I between India and West Indies take place?

The second T20I between India and West Indies will take place on Friday, 18 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the second T20I between India and West Indies?

The match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav and Harpreet Brar.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Updated Date: February 18, 2022 23:14:00 IST

Tags:

