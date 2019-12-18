Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

India vs West Indies, Highlights, 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam, Full cricket score: India win by 107 runs, level series 1-1

Date: Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 21:44 IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Match Ended

India
387/5 OV : (50.0) RR.(7.74)
West Indies
280/10 OV : (43.3) RR.(6.47)
Match Ended:

Man Of the Match:

This over 43.3

  • 0
  • 0
  • 0(W)

batsman

Sheldon Cottrell

  • 0 (3)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Deepak Chahar

  • 44 (7)
  • M X 1
  • W X 0

Shardul Thakur

  • 55 (8)
  • M X 0
  • W X 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket

20 ( 2.4 ) R/R: 7.5

Sheldon Cottrell 0(3)

Keemo Paul 17(13)

280/10 (43.3 over)

Keemo Paul 46 (42) SR: S.R (109.52)

b Mohammed Shami

Highlights

21:44 (IST)

Superb comeback by the Indian side to level the series at Vizag. Not only did both openers fire today to lay the platform for the massive total, but the fireworks provided by Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant late in the innings, as well the game-changing spells by Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami would be the key takeaways for the home team from this game.

The two teams travel north-east along the same coast as Vizag, with the third and final one-dayert at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium effectively becoming a decider. For now, it's time for us to bid you all good night!

Full Scorecard
21:42 (IST)

Rohit Sharma is the Player of the Match for his blistering 159!

Rohit Sharma: It was a much-needed victory for us. We needed this badly, wanted to get our act together. It was a very very crucial partnership we had upfront. KL batted brilliantly while I took my time. It was a great batting performance backed up by a good bowling performance. KL is such a talent. The shot-making he has all over the ground makes him a solid player. He's growing in confidence after a successful World Cup. Running between the wickets was not up to the mark, but we'll get used to it eventually. As long as the set batsman is out there, you can get as many as possible, runs on the board. Having played 200-plus ODIs, it's my responsibility to put the team into a comfortable position.

Full Scorecard
21:39 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India captain: In the last two games, we have batted very well in the first half which is great to see. Batting second was never an issue. It is always good to see team getting 40 runs extra at the start of the game. At Wankhede also, Rohit and KL were outstanding and today Rishabh Pant and Iyer played, it was outstanding. A lot of credit goes to the openers for setting up the platform. The more we get confident in T20 cricket, the better it is. We need to go out there expressing ourselves. It shows that we are not really relying on the toss. It was made more of an issue. Shreyas has grabbed his chance and made it count. Happy that he is taking up the responsibility. Both of them were convinved that ball had turned so much. I was not very pleased with how we took the review. And we should be better on the field, being the top side in the world. We should not be dropping catches. It is all to do with not wanting to do the mistakes. 

Full Scorecard
21:33 (IST)

Kieron Pollard, West Indies captain: It was down to executing. We were indisciplined in terms of our approach, and they were able to get away with us. In order for them to win, they've got to score big. We're not able to execute the way we wanted to, and that something we need to work on. 40-50 runs less, and it would've been different. But credit to them. Rohit batted well, as did Rahul. There's some youngsters and some talented ones. Shai Hope contnues to be conistsent in the way he goes about things. We have one more game, and we have to give it our all. We have to hold our heads high, and fight and fight hard in the final game. Virat hasn't scored in two games, and he's goin to score hard in the final one.

Full Scorecard
21:21 (IST)

Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami script India's win. Earlier it was the openers who did the job. Basically the crux of India's ODI core has come to work hard today and get them back in the series. It is tough to say who has momentum though. You cannot separate these two sides at the moment. It should be a cracking finale in Cuttack on Sunday. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist
21:21 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:19 (IST)

Kuldeep Yadav: It has been a perfect day for me, taking second hat-trick in ODIs. It has been tough for me working hard, for four to five months. Now I am bowling well. Bowling with right variations. Really happy. This is a satisfying performance from me. We knew they were going to come hard on us. But I was looking to turn the ball. There was grip on the pitch. I was a little confused on the hat-trick in terms of which ball to bowl, then thought I should bowl the wrong'un with a second slip. I am really happy with it. 

Full Scorecard
21:13 (IST)

After 43.3 overs,West Indies 280/10 ( Sheldon Cottrell 0 , )

BOWLED EM! Shami ends the match in style with a searing yorker, which Keemo Paul has no answer to. Bang at the base of the middle stump!

India win the second one-dayer by 107 runs and level the series 1-1!

Paul b Shami 46(42)

Full Scorecard
21:11 (IST)

After 43 overs,West Indies 280/9 ( Keemo Paul 46 , Sheldon Cottrell 0)

Chahar back into the attack. Paul heaves towards deep point off the second delivery, refusing to take a single though. Paul edges the ball towards the fine leg fence off the third delivery for his fourth four. Six off the over. Paul one hit away from his maiden international half-century.

Full Scorecard
21:09 (IST)

FOUR! Edged and four! The ball races away to the fine leg fence after a thick edge off Paul's bat. WI 280/9

Full Scorecard
21:06 (IST)

After 42 overs,West Indies 274/9 ( Keemo Paul 41 , Sheldon Cottrell 0)

Kohli decides to give Shreyas Iyer a bowl, and the part-timer is struck for a six by Paul first ball, which comfortably clears the square-leg fence, the batsman then drilling the ball down the ground two balls later for a four. Iyer drops a tough chance later in the over off his own bowling. 13 off the over.

Full Scorecard
21:05 (IST)

FOUR! This time pummelled down the ground by Paul off Iyer, getting an easy boundary with no protection in the deep. WI 274/9

Full Scorecard
21:04 (IST)

SIX! Paul rocks back and smacks the ball over the square leg fence off the first ball of the 42nd over. WI 267/9

Full Scorecard
21:02 (IST)

After 41 overs,West Indies 261/9 ( Keemo Paul 30 , Sheldon Cottrell 0)

Excellent over from Jadeja to finish his quota, conceding just four runs and ending Pierre's resistance along the way. Sheldon Cottrell is the last man at the crease, with India just one wicket away from levelling the series now.

Full Scorecard
21:01 (IST)

OUT! Jadeja breaks what was turning out to be a frustrating ninth-wicket stand that just crossed the 50-run mark. Pierre goes for a leg-side heave, but didn't get the distance and ended up offering Kohli a simple catch near deep midwicket. WI 260/9

Pierre c Kohli b Jadeja 21(18)

Full Scorecard
21:00 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Paul and Pierre for the second-last wicket, off just 46 balls. Admirable resistance put up by the Windies tailenders, and that in itself should be one of the positives for them from this game. WI 260/8

Full Scorecard
20:58 (IST)

After 40 overs,West Indies 257/8 ( Keemo Paul 27 , Khary Pierre 20)

Paul drills the ball down the ground off the third delivery, collecting another boundary for himself as Windies continue to delay the Indian victory and cover as much distance as possible. Shami ends the over with a well-directed yorker at Pierre's toes. End of the second powerplay. Windies need another 131 to win from 60 balls with two wickets in hand.

Full Scorecard
20:55 (IST)

FOUR! Drilled down the ground like a rocket! There was nothing anyone could've done about that. WI 256/8

Full Scorecard
20:54 (IST)

After 39 overs,West Indies 251/8 ( Keemo Paul 22 , Khary Pierre 19)

Jadeja is brought back for another burst, with two overs left under his belt. Paul, however, continues to attack freely, collecting his second six off the penultimate delivery, launching this into the stands beyond deep midwicket on the backfoot. Seven off the over.

Full Scorecard
20:53 (IST)

SIX! That about as clean a strike as it can get! Keemo Paul bludgeons the ball into the stands beyond deep midwicket and brings up the 250 for the Windies. WI 251/8

Full Scorecard
20:50 (IST)

After 38 overs,West Indies 244/8 ( Keemo Paul 16 , Khary Pierre 18)

Pierre collects back-to-back streaky boundaries — both coming off edges over the keeper — before collecting a single to bring Paul back on strike. Nine off the over.

Full Scorecard
20:48 (IST)

FOUR! A near replay of the previous boundary, this one going directly over the keeper's head. WI 243/8

Full Scorecard
20:47 (IST)

FOUR! Streaky boundary for Pierre, edging the ball over the leaping Pant, the ball then racing away to the third man fence unhindered. WI 239/8

Full Scorecard
20:46 (IST)

After 37 overs,West Indies 235/8 ( Keemo Paul 16 , Khary Pierre 9)

Kuldeep misses out on the fourth wicket that would've made him the quickest Indian to 100 ODI wickets, conceding nine off his final over including a mighty strike into the upper stands by Keemo Paul off the second delivery. He signs off with 3/52, sealing the game with his hat-trick in his eighth over.

Full Scorecard
20:44 (IST)

SIX! Keemo Paul can bat — he just reminded the Indians of his batting prowess with an almighty hit over the cow corner fence, the ball settling among the fans in the upper tier. WI 233/8

Full Scorecard
20:42 (IST)

After 36 overs,West Indies 226/8 ( Keemo Paul 9 , Khary Pierre 7)

Paul and Pierre are able to steal the ones and twos every now and then, with five runs coming off Thakur's seventh over, although Indian skipper Kohli won't really mind them at the moment.

Full Scorecard
20:39 (IST)

After 35 overs,West Indies 221/8 ( Keemo Paul 6 , Khary Pierre 5)

Six off Kuldeep's penultimate over, including a boundary off a reverse paddle towards by the point fence by Keemo Paul off the first delivery. The equation now for the Windies stands at 167 off 90.

Full Scorecard
20:36 (IST)

FOUR! Reverse-paddled by Keemo Paul towards the point fence, collecting his first boundary in the process. Kuldeep misses out on four-in-four. WI 219/8

Full Scorecard
20:35 (IST)

After 34 overs,West Indies 215/8 ( Keemo Paul 1 , Khary Pierre 4)

Thakur returns to the attack after Kuldeep's magical over, with Windies staring at defeat now. Debutant Khary Pierre gets off the mark with a boundary off the last delivery.

Full Scorecard
20:35 (IST)

What a collapse, what a turn around. Kuldeep gets his mojo back and now there is no doubt. What a passage of play this! 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist
20:35 (IST)
Full Scorecard
20:35 (IST)

Most hat-tricks in ODIs:

3 - Lasith Malinga
2 - Wasim Akram
2 - Saqlain Mushtaq
2 - Chaminda Vaas
2 - Trent Boult
2 - Kuldeep Yadav*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
20:35 (IST)
Full Scorecard
20:34 (IST)

Hat-tricks for India in ODIs:

Chetan Sharma v New Zealand, Nagpur, 1987
Kapil Dev v Sri Lanka, Kolkata, 1991
Kuldeep Yadav v Australia, Kolkata, 2017
Mohammad Shami v Afghanistan, Southampton, 2019
Kuldeep Yadav v West Indies, Vizag, 2019*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
20:34 (IST)
Full Scorecard
20:34 (IST)

FOUR! Khary Pierre gets off the mark with a square drive off Thakur! WI 215/8

Full Scorecard
20:32 (IST)

After 33 overs,West Indies 210/8 ( Keemo Paul 0 , )

Kuldeep gets smacked for a six first ball by Holder, who hits it with the turn, but is beaten fair and square outside off next ball. He then goes on to dismiss Hope, Holder and Joseph off the last three balls of the over to become the first Indian bowler to achieve two ODI hat-tricks, going wild in his 'Tahiresque' celebrations after dismissing Joseph to achieve the feat. Game effectively done and dusted in India's favour now.

Full Scorecard
20:29 (IST)

OUT! HAT-TRICK FOR KULDEEP YADAV! This is his second hat-trick in ODI cricket, the first Indian to the feat! The game's as good as over for the Windies now! India's slip-catching has been dodgy today, but this was as good a catch by Jadhav as any as he displayed his quick reflexes here. WI 210/8

Joseph c Jadhav b Kuldeep 0(1)

Full Scorecard
20:27 (IST)

OUT! Two-in-two for Kuldeep, as Holder gets stumped the delivery after Hope's dismissal. Holder went for the drive, lost his balance, and Pant whipped the bails off in a flash. Even as the square-leg umpire went upstairs, the Indians were already celebrating on the field. WI 210/7

Holder st Pant b Kuldeep 11(13)

Full Scorecard
20:25 (IST)

OUT! Shai Hope's luck runs out as Virat Kohli safely latches on to the ball at the end of the midwicket boundary! Was the googly from Kuldeep which Hope failed to read, mishitting it against the turn. The Indian skipper wears an expression of relief on his face after the dismissal, for the hosts have netted the big fish. WI 210/6

Hope c Kohli b Kuldeep 78(85)
 

Full Scorecard
20:22 (IST)

SIX! Stock delivery from Kuldeep, and Holder hits it with the turn to send it flying over the midwicket fence! WI 209/5

Full Scorecard
20:21 (IST)

After 32 overs,West Indies 203/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 78 , Jason Holder 4)

Hope brings up the 200 for the Windies with a boundary off the third delivery, albeit inadvertently as Kohli gets his hand on the ball at the edge of the circle and ends up parrying it to the wide long off fence. Another slip up by Chahar, this time at deep square leg although thankfully for him, the ball doesn't end up touching the boundary rope. Seven off the over.

Full Scorecard
20:21 (IST)

Shami provides what Kohli wanted. A double breakthrough. Kuldeep held Pooran’s catch thankfully and then Pollard had no footwork to play that gem of a delivery. All to redo now for the Windies and Hope is their, well, big hope. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist
20:21 (IST)
Full Scorecard
20:19 (IST)

FOUR! Kohli got a hand to the ball after a leading edge off Shai Hope's bat, but ended up parrying the ball towards the wide long off fence. Brings up the 200 for the Windies. WI 201/5

Full Scorecard
20:18 (IST)

This is the first ever ODI match in India where both captains dismissed for a duck.   

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
20:18 (IST)
Full Scorecard
20:16 (IST)

After 31 overs,West Indies 196/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 73 , Jason Holder 2)

Kuldeep beats Hope neck-and-crop with a googly, but unfortunately for the bowler, the keeper misses out on a stumping chance with the batsman losing his balance for a second. Good over from the chinaman spinner, with just two coming off it. Required rate goes past 10 now.

Full Scorecard
20:14 (IST)

After 30 overs,West Indies 194/5 ( Shai Hope (W) 73 , Jason Holder 1)

Potential game-changing over from Shami, in which he gets rid of Pooran and skipper Pollard off consecutive balls for the West Indies to lose half their side with less than 200 on board. Shami even gives Hope the stare after squaring him up with a short ball off the penultimate delivery, signalling his intent. Windies are only halfway through as far as the runs required is concerned, needing another 194 to win from 120 balls.

Full Scorecard
20:10 (IST)

OUT! One wicket leads to another as Shami dismisses Pollard right after Pooran's wicket, getting caught-behind first ball! Both captains dismissed for a golden duck today! WI 192/5

Pollard c Pant b Shami 0(1)

Full Scorecard
20:06 (IST)

OUT! Shami finally breaks the partnership and Pooran's destructive innings comes to an end. The batsman attempts to hook a well-directed short ball from the pacer, getting a top-edge that carries the ball all the way to long leg. Good catch by Kuldeep as he had to cover some distance to his right before safely latching on to the ball, kissing it after completing the dismissal. Drinks taken after the dismissal. WI 192/4

Pooran c Kuldeep b Shami 75(47)

Full Scorecard
20:04 (IST)

After 29 overs,West Indies 192/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 72 , Nicholas Pooran 75)

Kuldeep's brought back in place of Chahar. Pooran, meanwhile, zooms past his partner, who was batting on 43 at the time of his arrival at the crease. Pooran once again clears the fence despite toe-ending against the turn, such is his power, off the second delivery before hammering the next one down the ground. 11 off the over.

Full Scorecard
20:02 (IST)

FOUR! And now, we have a misfield at KL Rahul near long on that results in a four, this right after the six. Kohli certainly will have a few words for his teammates after this match, regardless of the outcome. WI 191/3

Full Scorecard
20:01 (IST)

SIX! Pooran toe-ended this one against the turn, but still managed to clear a leaping Iyer at long off to bring up the century stand off just 74 balls! WI 191/3

Full Scorecard
20:00 (IST)

After 28 overs,West Indies 181/3 ( Shai Hope (W) 72 , Nicholas Pooran 64)

Virat Kohli, desperate to end the partnership that is already within touching distance of the 100-mark, turns to Mohammed Shami, who has had a three-over spell so far today. Except Pooran welcomes him with a well-timed flick over the square-leg fence that fetches him the easiest of sixes, which is followed by an edge through the vacant slip region. Shami responds with a yorker off the third ball. Excellent stop by Jadeja near cow corner to save three runs for his side. Good comeback by Shami after the six and four, conceding just three off remaining four deliveries.

Full Scorecard
19:56 (IST)

FOUR! Now Pooran gets a thick outside edge that sends the ball scurrying away to the third man fence. Expensive start to Shami's new spell. WI 178/3

Full Scorecard
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Updates: Chahar back into the attack. Paul heaves towards deep point off the second delivery, refusing to take a single though. Paul edges the ball towards the fine leg fence off the third delivery for his fourth four. Six off the over. Paul one hit away from his maiden international half-century.

Preview 2nd ODI: After conceding a 1-0 lead to West Indies in the three-match ODI series with an eight-wicket defeat, Virat Kohli-led India will now be eyeing to stay in the hunt with a series-levelling victory in the second one-dayer.

Batting at number four, Shreyas Iyer impressed with a knock of 70 in Chennai, while Rishabh Pant displayed a splendid performance with his maiden ODI fifty, registering 71 runs.

File image of India captain Virat Kohli and West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard. Sportzpics

However, it was a rare batting failure for captain Virat Kohli as hosts could only manage 287 for eight wickets. West Indies achieved the target with 13 balls to spare.

Sheldon Cottrell was the pick of the bowler for the visitors. He has picked up seven wickets in his last four ODIs, and will once again lead the bowling attack along with captain Kieron Pollard and Jason Holder.

Kohli will hope his bowlers do not disappoint like they did in the previous match. Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami were the only wicket-takers for India, while Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope slammed tons in Windies’ victory.

Shivam Dube leaking plenty of runs was a worrying sight for the hosts, and he could make way for Yuzvendra Chahal in the lineup, who would be re-united with Kuldeep Yadav in case of the change.

West Indies, meanwhile, should go ahead with the same playing eleven from the morale-boosting victory.

For the visitors, a victory in the second match would mean their first bilateral ODI series victory over India since 2006, when Brian Lara’s men conquered over Rahul Dravid and Co on Caribbean soil.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players:  Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra ChahalDeepak ChaharShivam DubeShreyas IyerManish PandeyRishabh PantKL RahulVirat Kohli(c)Ravindra JadejaKuldeep YadavMohammed ShamiMayank AgarwalShardul ThakurKedar Jadhav

West Indies Team Players: Evin LewisBrandon KingShimron HetmyerKieron Pollard(c)Jason HolderKeemo PaulHayden WalshSheldon CottrellNicholas PooranKhary PierreShai HopeRoston ChaseSunil AmbrisRomario ShepherdAlzarri Joseph

Updated Date: Dec 18, 2019

