Live Updates
India vs West Indies, Highlights, 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam, Full cricket score: India win by 107 runs, level series 1-1
Date: Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 21:44 IST
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Match Ended
India beat West Indies by 107 runs
This over 43.3
- 0
- 0
- 0(W)
batsman
- 0 (3)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 44 (7)
- M X 1
- W X 0
- 55 (8)
- M X 0
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
20 ( 2.4 ) R/R: 7.5
Sheldon Cottrell 0(3)
Keemo Paul 17(13)
|
280/10 (43.3 over)
Keemo Paul 46 (42) SR: S.R (109.52)
b Mohammed Shami
West Indies in India 3 ODI Series 2019 2nd ODI Match Result India beat West Indies by 107 runs
Highlights
-
12:13 (IST)
Just last month, the West Indies notched up their first ODI series victory since 2014, when they whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 in Lucknow. Today, they have a chance to win another series, against far superior opponents in India. Not to mention the fact that it will silence those who were sceptical about Kieron Pollard being brought in to captain this young and inexperienced side.
Superb comeback by the Indian side to level the series at Vizag. Not only did both openers fire today to lay the platform for the massive total, but the fireworks provided by Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant late in the innings, as well the game-changing spells by Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami would be the key takeaways for the home team from this game.
The two teams travel north-east along the same coast as Vizag, with the third and final one-dayert at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium effectively becoming a decider. For now, it's time for us to bid you all good night!
Rohit Sharma is the Player of the Match for his blistering 159!
Rohit Sharma: It was a much-needed victory for us. We needed this badly, wanted to get our act together. It was a very very crucial partnership we had upfront. KL batted brilliantly while I took my time. It was a great batting performance backed up by a good bowling performance. KL is such a talent. The shot-making he has all over the ground makes him a solid player. He's growing in confidence after a successful World Cup. Running between the wickets was not up to the mark, but we'll get used to it eventually. As long as the set batsman is out there, you can get as many as possible, runs on the board. Having played 200-plus ODIs, it's my responsibility to put the team into a comfortable position.
Virat Kohli, India captain: In the last two games, we have batted very well in the first half which is great to see. Batting second was never an issue. It is always good to see team getting 40 runs extra at the start of the game. At Wankhede also, Rohit and KL were outstanding and today Rishabh Pant and Iyer played, it was outstanding. A lot of credit goes to the openers for setting up the platform. The more we get confident in T20 cricket, the better it is. We need to go out there expressing ourselves. It shows that we are not really relying on the toss. It was made more of an issue. Shreyas has grabbed his chance and made it count. Happy that he is taking up the responsibility. Both of them were convinved that ball had turned so much. I was not very pleased with how we took the review. And we should be better on the field, being the top side in the world. We should not be dropping catches. It is all to do with not wanting to do the mistakes.
Kieron Pollard, West Indies captain: It was down to executing. We were indisciplined in terms of our approach, and they were able to get away with us. In order for them to win, they've got to score big. We're not able to execute the way we wanted to, and that something we need to work on. 40-50 runs less, and it would've been different. But credit to them. Rohit batted well, as did Rahul. There's some youngsters and some talented ones. Shai Hope contnues to be conistsent in the way he goes about things. We have one more game, and we have to give it our all. We have to hold our heads high, and fight and fight hard in the final game. Virat hasn't scored in two games, and he's goin to score hard in the final one.
Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami script India's win. Earlier it was the openers who did the job. Basically the crux of India's ODI core has come to work hard today and get them back in the series. It is tough to say who has momentum though. You cannot separate these two sides at the moment. It should be a cracking finale in Cuttack on Sunday.
Kuldeep Yadav: It has been a perfect day for me, taking second hat-trick in ODIs. It has been tough for me working hard, for four to five months. Now I am bowling well. Bowling with right variations. Really happy. This is a satisfying performance from me. We knew they were going to come hard on us. But I was looking to turn the ball. There was grip on the pitch. I was a little confused on the hat-trick in terms of which ball to bowl, then thought I should bowl the wrong'un with a second slip. I am really happy with it.
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Updates: Chahar back into the attack. Paul heaves towards deep point off the second delivery, refusing to take a single though. Paul edges the ball towards the fine leg fence off the third delivery for his fourth four. Six off the over. Paul one hit away from his maiden international half-century.
Preview 2nd ODI: After conceding a 1-0 lead to West Indies in the three-match ODI series with an eight-wicket defeat, Virat Kohli-led India will now be eyeing to stay in the hunt with a series-levelling victory in the second one-dayer.
Batting at number four, Shreyas Iyer impressed with a knock of 70 in Chennai, while Rishabh Pant displayed a splendid performance with his maiden ODI fifty, registering 71 runs.
However, it was a rare batting failure for captain Virat Kohli as hosts could only manage 287 for eight wickets. West Indies achieved the target with 13 balls to spare.
Sheldon Cottrell was the pick of the bowler for the visitors. He has picked up seven wickets in his last four ODIs, and will once again lead the bowling attack along with captain Kieron Pollard and Jason Holder.
Kohli will hope his bowlers do not disappoint like they did in the previous match. Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami were the only wicket-takers for India, while Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope slammed tons in Windies’ victory.
Shivam Dube leaking plenty of runs was a worrying sight for the hosts, and he could make way for Yuzvendra Chahal in the lineup, who would be re-united with Kuldeep Yadav in case of the change.
West Indies, meanwhile, should go ahead with the same playing eleven from the morale-boosting victory.
For the visitors, a victory in the second match would mean their first bilateral ODI series victory over India since 2006, when Brian Lara’s men conquered over Rahul Dravid and Co on Caribbean soil.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav
West Indies Team Players: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph
Updated Date: