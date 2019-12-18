Virat Kohli, India captain: In the last two games, we have batted very well in the first half which is great to see. Batting second was never an issue. It is always good to see team getting 40 runs extra at the start of the game. At Wankhede also, Rohit and KL were outstanding and today Rishabh Pant and Iyer played, it was outstanding. A lot of credit goes to the openers for setting up the platform. The more we get confident in T20 cricket, the better it is. We need to go out there expressing ourselves. It shows that we are not really relying on the toss. It was made more of an issue. Shreyas has grabbed his chance and made it count. Happy that he is taking up the responsibility. Both of them were convinved that ball had turned so much. I was not very pleased with how we took the review. And we should be better on the field, being the top side in the world. We should not be dropping catches. It is all to do with not wanting to do the mistakes.