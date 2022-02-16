India vs West Indies Highlights, 1st T20I at Kolkata: India win by 6 wickets

That's it from us here. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. Do join us for the 2nd T20I on 18th. Until then, good bye and take care.
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
|West Indies
|India
|157/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.85
|162/4 (18.5 ov) - R/R 8.6
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Suryakumar Yadav
|not out
|34
|18
|5
|1
|Venkatesh Iyer
|not out
|24
|13
|2
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Romario Shepherd
|3
|0
|24
|0
|Fabian Allen
|1.5
|0
|23
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 114/4 (14.3)
|
48 (48) R/R: 11.07
Suryakumar Yadav 22(13)
Venkatesh Iyer 24(13)
|
Rishabh Pant (W) 8(8) S.R (100)
c Odean Smith b Sheldon Cottrell
Ravi Bishnoi is named the Man of the Match for his fantastic figures of 4-0-17-2!
A comfortable win in the end. West Indies were below par in the first innings and that cost them. With the dew factor coming in and short boundaries they needed the cushion of a good competitive total. The Indian spinners bowled well and apart from Iyer, all the batsmen chipped in with wickets as they restricted the Windies to 157/7. It was under par.
Rohit gave India a brisk start. Kishan struggled a bit but still those 35 runs were vital. Kohli and Pant couldn't bat long but Suryakumar finished the match off with a brisk 34 off 18 balls along with Iyer who made 24 off 13 balls.
India win the 1st T20I by 6 wickets.
SIX! Venkatesh Iyer finishes it in style with a SIX. Iyer heaves it over deep mid-wicket, off Allen and it sails over the fielder.
FOUR! Brilliant placement. It's full outside off, Suryakumar drives it through point but oepning the face of the bat. Lot of wrist involved. Just 3 needed now.
After 18 overs,India 149/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 28 , Venkatesh Iyer 17)
Sensible stuff from India. They don't need to do anything out of the box and extraordinary. They take singles and twos off the first four balls then there was one full toss to be hit but Suryakumar miscues it to the off side for a single. Shepherd then delives a full toss again, it's the dew effect it seems, Iyer smacks it to long on for a FOUR. 10 runs off the over. 9 NEEDED OFF 12 NOW.
FOUR! Crunched! Full toss outside off, Iyer thumps it to long on.
After 17 overs,India 139/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 26 , Venkatesh Iyer 9)
It was turning out to be a good over before Cottrell bowled a couple of poor deliveries and it turned the tide in India's favour. After three singles from four balls, Cottrell goes full and wide, Suryakumar smackes it for FOUR through covers and then hammers the next one, a short and slower ball down the leg side, for a SIX over fine leg. 13 off the over. 19 needed off 18 now.
SIX! Slower and short down the leg side. Poor, poor ball. Suryakumar waits and pulls it over fine leg for a SIX.
FOUR! Lovely shot. Full and wide outside off, it's the slower one, Suryakumar smacks it through covers, it races away.
OUT! Pant departs! Cottrell gets the salute celebration going. Good length delivery outside off, Pant shuffles and looks to flick it over fine leg, doesn't connect it off the middle at all and helps it straight into the hands of the short fine leg fielder.
OUT! Kohli departs now. Allen has him caught at long off. It's a tossed up delivery outside off, Kohli takes a couple of steps down the track and looks to loft, doesn't connect it well and helps it straight to Pollard at long off.
OUT! Chase gets the wicket of set Kishan who pulls it straight to deep mid-wicket. Short outside off, Kishan rocks back for a pull, doesn't connect it well and helps it straight into the hands of the fielder. He struggled to get going and now perishes.
OUT! Chase finally breaks the opening stand. Rohit holes out to deep mid-wicket. Fantastic catch from Odean Smith. Tossed up outside off, Rohit goes for a heave, doesn't connect it well and holes out to deep mid-wicket where Smith does well to keep his balance and hold on to the catch.
OUT! Brilliant catch from Rohit. Slower one from Harshal, Smith miscues one in the air and Rohit at cover takes a good diving catch.
OUT! Harshal sends back the dangerous Pooran who is caught at long off, off the slower delivery. It's the slower ball outside off, Pooran looks to hit it over long off, doesn't connect it off the middle as he is done in by the slower one and helps it straight into the hands of the long off fielder.
OUT! Chahar has the last laugh as he sends back Hosein. Bouncer outside off, Hosein goes deep in his crease for a pull but ends up getting a top edge, Chahar runs to his left, settles under it and takes a very good catch.
OUT! Bishnoi gets second in the over. The dangerous Rovman Powell departs. It's a googly outside off, slightly flighted. Powell looks to swing it over long on, doesn't connect it off the middle and helps straight into the hands of the fielder.
OUT! Bishnoi gets his maiden international wicket. Chase is trapped LBW. He reviews but replays show it's hitting leg, all three reds. It's a quicker one outside off, a googly, Chase comes forward and looks to turn it to the leg side but misses as it spins back in. The umpire lifs his finger straightaway.
OUT! Chahal traps Mayers LBW! Mayers reviews but it's an umpires call and the umpire had given him out.
Mayers goes down for a slog sweep but misses a straight one from Chahal. It hits his back pad. The umpire lifts his finger after some thought on the appeal. Mayers reviews but it is clipping off and umpires call.
OUT! Bhuvneshwar strikes in the first over. Brandon King is caught at backward point. Bhuvi bowls another outswinger, King walks down the track to negate the swing, but there is still enough movement away. King pushes away from the body and helps it straight into the hands of the backward point fielder. There was a slight outside edge on that shot.
India vs West Indies Live Streaming, Live Telecast of Ind vs WI 1st T20I Timing in India, when and where to watch live coverage online:
Filled with exciting talent and focussed on the T20 World Cup in exactly eight months' time, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India would be aiming to get its combinations right when it takes on the West Indies in a three-match series beginning in Kolkata on Wednesday.
India were the pre-tournament favourites but made a shocking group stage exit in the last T20 World Cup held in the UAE in October-November 2021. The shambolic campaign exposed loopholes in the team combination and temperament, spoiling Virat Kohli's swansong as T20 skipper.
India will look to make amends and rebuild the side with a packed T20 calendar lined up ahead of the marquee event in Australia beginning on 16 October.
Rohit, under whom Mumbai Indians have won five IPL titles, would be looking to sort out issues such as the opening blues, the middle-lower order conundrum and also the bowling combinations.
And he will have a headache (albeit a good one) while trying to plug the holes in the squad.
Just the other day at the IPL mega auction, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan hit the jackpot by landing a Rs 15.25 crore deal with Rohit's franchise Mumbai Indians.
In fact, 10 players from the current squad landed massive deals and all eyes would also be on the likes of Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 12.25 crore), Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rs 10.75 crore) and Shardul Thakur (Delhi Capitals, Rs 10.75 crore).
Skipper Rohit Sharma had three different opening partners during the ODI series in Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan , and the unavailability of KL Rahul for the T20Is due to a left hamstring strain means that India will have an opening batting combination puzzle to solve.
Kishan might the frontrunner for the openers’ slot but then there is Ruturaj Gaikwad and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer who can also bat at the top.
Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, has been named vice-captain for the series.
India, however, received a fresh setback on Monday when it was confirmed that Washington Sundar was ruled out of the T20Is with a hamstring injury. BCCI later confirmed that Kuldeep Yadav will replace the Tamil Nadu all-rounder.
Yuzvendra Chahal is coming off fresh after a successful ODI series against the Windies where he picked five wickets from two games, and he will be once again raring to go in the T20Is. However, it will be interesting to see if Ravi Bishnoi gets a maiden India call-up.
The likes of Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell impressed for West Indies in their T20I series win against England, and they will be expected to step up once again.
Their bowling department boasts of in-form players like Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder, who took a combined 23 wickets. Then there is Odean Smith, who was recently acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore, so this will be a chance for him to prove himself before the IPL gets underway later in March.
All in all, the T20 series promises to be an enthralling affair with a run-fest on the cards.
Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the match:
When will the first T20I between India and West Indies take place?
The first T20I between India and West Indies will take place on Wednesday, 16 February, 2022.
What is the venue for the first T20I between India and West Indies?
The match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
When will the match start?
The match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav and Harpreet Brar.
West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.
With inputs from PTI
