India Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

India Vs West Indies At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 06 February, 2022

06 February, 2022
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Match Ended
West Indies

West Indies

176/10 (43.5 ov)

1st ODI
India

India

178/4 (28.0 ov)

India beat West Indies by 6 wickets

Live Blog
West Indies India
176/10 (43.5 ov) - R/R 4.02 178/4 (28.0 ov) - R/R 6.36

Match Ended

India beat West Indies by 6 wickets

Deepak Hooda - 26

Suryakumar Yadav - 33

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Suryakumar Yadav not out 34 36 5 0
Deepak Hooda not out 26 32 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Akeal Hosein 9 0 46 1
Fabian Allen 2 0 14 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 116/4 (17.3)

62 (62) R/R: 5.9

Deepak Hooda 26(32)

Rishabh Pant (W) 11(9) S.R (122.22)

run out (Alzarri Joseph)
India vs West Indies, Highlights, 1st ODI, Full Cricket Score: Hosts go 1-0 up in series with commanding win

India vs West Indies, Highlights, 1st ODI, Full Cricket Score: Hosts go 1-0 up in series with commanding win

20:13 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of India's 1000th ODI, with the Men in Blue going 1-0 up in the three-match series in style. Do join us on Wednesday for the second match, which will be a must-win for Kieron Pollard's men. Till then, this is Amit signing off wishing you all good night!

20:11 (IST)

Yuzvendra Chahal is the Player of the Match!

Yuzvendra Chahal: I liked it (on his four-fer). After Washi’s double strike, the pressure was on their batters, and my aim was to maintain that pressure. I knew the ball was turning on this surface; I was advised to keep my pace up by Rohit and stuck to the middle-off line. I was focusing on keeping the pace up and getting enough turn on the deliveries. I was focusing on what I was missing out on after returning from SA and worked on my shortcomings with bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

20:10 (IST)

Rohit Sharma, India captain: (Perfect game?) In patches, I would say. I don’t believe in perfect games, because you can’t always be perfect. We want to keep getting better as a team. All in all, it was a great effort from everyone. We ticked all boxes there, so pretty happy with that. With the bat, we could have finished with not so many wickets. In the middle, we could’ve created more pressure in the backend for their lower order batters. I don’t want to take any credit away from them. They stuck to their plans. (Positives) I thought the way we bowled upfront, and then towards the backend was great to see. (Path ahead for the team under his captaincy) We want to keep getting better as a team, and I’m open to a lot of things. End goal is that we should be able to achieve what the team wants. I don’t think we need to change a whole lot. We’ve had a good run of play in ODI cricket. All I will ask from the players is to keep challenging themselves. If the situation arises, the guys will be ready to do that as well. I’ve been off for a while, haven’t played for two months, but I was back home hitting the balls knowing we had a long season ahead, and it was about finding the rhythm as a batter. I was confident going into this game. Like to be batting till the end, but nevertheless you try a lot of things when you’re out there and not all things come off in the end. The pitch had something in it, there was that softness in the pitch early on, which is why in this game the toss became important. Otherwise, you have to play well if you want to win the game. We don’t want to depend too much on the toss, but at the same time you should be ready to extract any advantage.

20:00 (IST)

Kieron Pollard, West Indies captain: Losing with 22 overs to spare, that’s a heavy defeat. Not been able to bat 50 overs. Being 77/5, we’ve got to take stock on that. We’ve got to dig deeper, get better with our techniques. We’ve all been guilty of making mistakes. Not the result we wanted. It has been difficult for the last couple of days. Getting four wickets showed if we put up some runs on the board, we can compete. (Toss factor) Very, very crucial. When we batted first, the ball held up a bit and it spun, and in the second innings, it slid on straight into the bat, but that’s the nature of the game. (On Holder batting up the order) When you look at different things, you can say that. 12 months ago, guys wouldn’t be saying that. He can bat at any position. When you watch the makeup of our team, you can see international quality batters batting in those middle order positions. We’re happy for Jason and hopefully long may that continue. (Positives) Lower order batting, Jason scoring that fifty, Fabian Allen showing he can chip in, Joseph, Hosein.

19:45 (IST)

Finally!

19:44 (IST)

After 28 overs,India 178/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 34 , Deepak Hooda 26)

FOUR! Suryakumar hits the winning boundary in the last ball of the 28th over, as India win their 1,000th ODI by six wickets with 22 overs to spare. The Yadav-Hooda partnership remains unbroken on 62, the pair coming to the team's rescue at a stage when they had lost four wickets for just 32 runs. India lead the series 1-0!

19:39 (IST)

After 27 overs,India 170/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 28 , Deepak Hooda 24)

Four singles added to the total in this over, with SKY and Hooda in no hurry to get India to the finish line at the moment.

19:34 (IST)

After 26 overs,India 166/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 26 , Deepak Hooda 22)

It’s left-arm spin from both ends now as Fabian Allen replaces Jason Holder. Six from the over, including a brace to Hooda off the second ball after he sweeps through the square leg region. Partnership betwen the two crosses the 50-mark in this over. Just 11 needed for the home team to go 1-0 now.

19:31 (IST)

After 25 overs,India 160/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 24 , Deepak Hooda 18)

Just three from Hosein’s eighth over, all of them coming in the form of singles, leaving India at the brink of victory at the halfway stage in their chase.

19:28 (IST)

After 24 overs,India 157/4 ( Suryakumar Yadav 22 , Deepak Hooda 17)

Hooda manages to release some of the pressure that was starting to build with a flurry of dots with an outside edge off the fifth delivery that sends the ball through the gap between slip and keeper. Holder had conceded a wide before the boundary, making it five from the over.

13:03 (IST)

TOSS: India win the toss and Rohit Sharma opts to field

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI Today's Match Updates: FOUR! Suryakumar hits the winning boundary in the last ball of the 28th over, as India win their 1,000th ODI by six wickets with 22 overs to spare. The Yadav-Hooda partnership remains unbroken on 62, the pair coming to the team's rescue at a stage when they had lost four wickets for just 32 runs. India lead the series 1-0!

Preview: India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday ruled out drastic team changes in the wake of Virat Kohli's departure as skipper ahead of the hosts' 1,000th one-day international against the West Indies.

Rohit begins his tenure as full-time ODI captain in Ahmedabad on Sunday for the first of three matches after replacing Kohli.

A hamstring injury ruled out the 34-year-old from India's recent tour of South Africa, where they lost the Test series 2-1 and were whitewashed 3-0 in ODIs.

"We have played good ODI cricket over the course of few years, more than four years actually, so suddenly a loss of series doesn't mean that there is panic," Rohit told reporters.

India captain Rohit Sharma and his West Indies counterpart Kieron Pollard pose with the series trophy ahead of the first ODI in Ahmedabad. AP

India vs West Indies live score and Cricket Score of Ind vs WI 1st ODI Today's Match

"South Africa series was a great learning (experience) for us as to what we didn't do collectively as a team," he added.

"What is important for us, moving forward, is the role clarity of certain individuals in the squad."

While Kohli was known for aggression in his seven-year term as captain across formats, Rohit, who has led the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, is known to lead with calm.

Rohit, called "Hitman" for his flamboyant batting and big hitting, said he will not tinker with the template that Kohli created.

"When Virat was captaining, I was the vice-captain so we pretty much went about the team in a similar fashion," said Rohit.

"I just have to take it from where he left. The team pretty much knows what is expected out of them. And we want to continue the same template," he added.

"There is nothing that I need to come in and change drastically."

Covid and spin duo

India's squad has been hit by Covid with four players including Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer testing positive ahead of the limited-overs series.

Rohit said Ishan Kishan remains the only opening choice in the first ODI, when India will become the first international team to have played 1,000 50-over matches.

The opening batsman said he wants to bring the spin combine of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav back into the fold.

Chahal, a leg-spinner, played the ODI series in South Africa but injury-plagued Yadav, a left-arm wrist-spinner, last played an international for India in July.

"These two guys have been great performers for us in the past and they have certainly created an impact in those years whenever they have played together," said Rohit.

"In the middle they were left out because of the combination we wanted to get... but it's certainly on my mind to get them back together, Kuldeep especially," he added.

"But we want to get him in slowly. We don't want him to rush into things."

Here's everything you need to know about the live coverage and other details of the first ODI between India and West Indies:

When will the first ODI between India and West Indies take place?

The first ODI between India and West Indies will take place on Sunday, 6 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the first ODI between India and West Indies?

The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

With inputs from AFP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
Updated Date: February 06, 2022 20:15:25 IST

