Live Updates

India vs West Indies, Highlights, 1st ODI at Chennai, Full Cricket Score: Hetmyer, Hope guide Windies to 8-wicket win

Date: Sunday, 15 December, 2019 22:17 IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match Ended

West Indies beat India by 8 wickets

India
287/8 OV : (50.0) RR.(5.74)
West Indies
291/2 OV : (47.5) RR.(6.13)
Match Ended:

West Indies beat India by 8 wickets

Man Of the Match:

This over 47.5

  • 4
  • 1
  • 1
  • 4
  • 4

batsman

Shai Hope (W)

  • 102 (151)
  • 4s X 7
  • 6s X 1

Nicholas Pooran

  • 29 (23)
  • 4s X 4
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Deepak Chahar

  • 48 (10)
  • M X 1
  • W X 1

Mohammed Shami

  • 57 (9)
  • M X 1
  • W X 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket

62 ( 9.1 ) R/R: 6.76

Shai Hope 31(32)

Nicholas Pooran 29(23)

229/2 (38.4 over)

Shimron Hetmyer 139 (106) SR: S.R (131.13)

c Shreyas Iyer b Mohammed Shami

West Indies in India 3 ODI Series 2019 1st ODI Match Result West Indies beat India by 8 wickets

India vs West Indies, Highlights, 1st ODI at Chennai, Full Cricket Score: Hetmyer, Hope guide Windies to 8-wicket win

Highlights

22:12 (IST)

That's that from us as well. West Indies win the first ODI and go 1-0 up in the series. Who expected that to happen? Not many. But the Carribean nations showed great will and hunger to outdo the hosts. The series moves to Visakhapatnam now where the second one-day will be played on 18 of this month. See you then. For now, good bye and good night.

22:09 (IST)

Shimron Hetmyer is player of the match

Hetmyer: I just try to hit, I don't know where the power comes from. I was hoping to clear the ropes. It means a lot. Last one I had was starting of the year. I was trying to be consistent. I just back myself and play my game. Not thinking about that (auction). It is always good to have a smile on the face after a hundred. 

22:08 (IST)

Kieron Pollard, West Indies captain: The talent that he (Hetmyer) possesses, he's been struggling a bit and was under a lot of pressure. But he knows his responsibility. I think as the management, we are very, very happy for him. At the end of the day you play for the team, and everyone is responsible and accountable. It was a total team effort. With experience comes confidence. He always goes out and gets the job done for us. Sometimes we need to give them the opportunity to express. (On Jadeja run out) At the end, the right decision was made and that's what matters. 

22:04 (IST)

Virat Kohli, India captain: Very good sign for us. Me and Rohit not clicking today and good to see Pant and Iyer getting their confidence. You try and go in with as many optins as possible, Kedar being the 6th bowling option. It was not gripping as much under lights. We thought six options will be good. They batted very well. I won't say the pitch changed drastically. Hetymer's innings was outstanding. In hindsight, we think 15 or 20 runs could have been great. People sitting outside the field cannot dictate the decision on the field, I don't know what happened during that incident (Jadeja's run out). Umpires and referee need to sit and see that. 

22:03 (IST)

Slowest centuries against India in ODIs: (Balls faced)


166 - David Boon, Hobart, 1991

149 - Shai Hope, Chennai, 2019*

143 - Jacques Kallis, Durban, 2006

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:03 (IST)
21:56 (IST)

Shai Hope last six ODI innings in Asia:

146*, 108*, 77*, 43, 109*, 102*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:56 (IST)
21:55 (IST)

Highest targets successfully chased by West Indies against India in ODIs:

291, Vadodara, 2002
289, Visakhapatnam, 2013
288, Chennai, 2019*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:55 (IST)
21:52 (IST)

"I stay as long as possible. The key is just to bat deep. The key was to see off the new ball and bat as long as possible. The pitch was a bit of a slow turner as well. I don't know how Hettie (Shimron Hetmyer) did it, but he made batting look very easy," says Shai Hope in an interview at the end of the match. 

21:52 (IST)

Highest targets successfully chased at Chennai in ODIs:

288 - West Indies v India, 2019*
287 - Australia v New Zealand, 1996
269 - West Indies v India, 2007

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:52 (IST)
21:51 (IST)

Clinical is the word. Surprise in the morning when they decided to bowl, shock in the evening when they have stunned India. Hetmyer and Hope used patience and brilliant stroke play to defy India. What a win! 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist
21:51 (IST)
21:48 (IST)

West Indies win by 8 wickets! Pooran smashes Dube for four runs to complete a dominant win. What an effort by the youngsters in the team. They go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

21:46 (IST)

FOUR! One more boundary in the over. Dube goes full and Pooran smashes this over the mid off fielder for four runs. Just 1 needed now to win. 

21:45 (IST)

FOUR! Pelted for four runs. Dube pitches it short and Pooran pulls it away for four runs to deep square leg. 

21:45 (IST)

Most centuries by West Indies batsmen in India in ODIs:

6 - Chris Gayle
3 - Marlon Samuels
3 - Shai Hope*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:45 (IST)
21:44 (IST)

After 47 overs,West Indies 277/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 101 , Nicholas Pooran 16)

Century for Shai Hope. He started off on a cautious note, and then played second fiddle to Hetmyer who did most of the damage but he carried on and now he is unleashing some lusty strokes. West Indies need 11 runs in 18 balls.

21:43 (IST)

100! Hope gets to his hundred. What a knock from him. He completes it with a beautiful boundary to the leg side. 

21:42 (IST)

SIX! Hope takes on Chahar, short and slow, Hope picked it up and dispatched it over the bowler for a six

21:39 (IST)

After 46 overs,West Indies 265/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 90 , Nicholas Pooran 15)

Dube comes in to bowl so it means India will have 1 more over of Chahar after the end of the next over. 23 needed off 24 balls. This over will decide where we are heading in this game. Whether we will see a last over thriller or not? 

21:37 (IST)

FOUR! Seam up delivery and Pooran provides it the power it needed to go to the boundary. Went like a tracer bullet to deep extra cover.

21:35 (IST)

After 45 overs,West Indies 257/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 88 , Nicholas Pooran 9)

Dube was to bowl this over but Kohli, at the last minute, gave it to Shami. He did not do justice to the trust and leaked a boundary while not bowling to the field. Nine off the over. West Indies need 31 runs in 30 balls.

21:32 (IST)

FOUR! That is an incredible shot from Hope, Shami pitches it short and the fine leg was up, he pulled it away for four runs. 

21:30 (IST)

After 44 overs,West Indies 248/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 82 , Nicholas Pooran 6)

Chahar comes back on. Bowls well. Four runs off the over. This will help India take it closer. But do they have the fire left to defend the total in the last couple of overs. West Indies need 40 runs in 36 balls.

21:28 (IST)

Superb call by the umpire on this occasion

21:26 (IST)

After 43 overs,West Indies 244/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 80 , Nicholas Pooran 4)

Dube comes back on. Four runs off the over. India running out of options now. Chahar and Shami two left. Dube has four. Just three bowlers to bowl the remaining seven. If one of theme fail, it will be all over. West Indies need 44 runs in 42 balls

21:21 (IST)

After 42 overs,West Indies 240/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 78 , Nicholas Pooran 2)

Nothing going India's way as reflected in the review taken by Kohli on Kuldeep's insistence on the last ball of the over. It looked out LBW but the umpire said no. Kuldeep urged Kohli to go upstairs but the ball tracked suggested that it missed the stumps. Margins in cricket. West Indies need 48 runs in 48 balls.

21:15 (IST)

After 41 overs,West Indies 238/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 78 , Nicholas Pooran 1)

Shami leaks six runs in the over. Not helping India's cause at all. Hope is beginning to open arms and even if he gets out here there is too much firepower left in the tank. West Indies need 50 runs in 54 balls.

21:12 (IST)

FOUR! Short ball from Shami and it did not rise as expected, Hope smashes through mid-wicket for a boundary 

21:09 (IST)

After 40 overs,West Indies 232/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 73 , Nicholas Pooran 0)

Kuldeep back on for his last two overs and does a good job. Four dots before a harsh wide. And then a single. Just two off the over. West Indies need 56 runs in 60 balls

21:05 (IST)

Highest stands for WI against India in ODIs:

221 - Gordon Greendige/Viv Richards, Jamshedpur, 1983
218 - Shai Hope/Shimron Hetmyer, Chennai, 2019*
200* - Shiv Chanderpaul/Stuart Williams, Bridgetown, 1997

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:05 (IST)
21:04 (IST)

After 39 overs,West Indies 230/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 72 , Nicholas Pooran 0)

Has the wicket come too late for India? But gladly for India, a wicket has finally come. Hetmyer that is. The partnership has been broken and it is Iyer who took the catch to remove him. Can India stage a comeback from here? Nicholas Pooran, left handed bat, has arrived to the crease. West Indies need 58 runs in 66 balls.

21:02 (IST)

OUT! Hetmyer goes and he goes back after scoring 139 off 106 balls. Chennai crowd is giving a standing ovation to the batsman. What a sight. He has done the job for his team. Shami pitched the ball short, Hetmyer wanted to clear the ropes again, he pulled, but could not connect properly, ended up getting caught in the deep. Hetmyer c Shreyas Iyer b Shami 139(106) 

20:59 (IST)

FOUR! Stunning really, sit back and enjoy, will ya? No movement of the legs, just leans into the stroke, ball zooms to the deep cover boundary for four runs.

20:58 (IST)

After 38 overs,West Indies 223/1 ( Shai Hope (W) 70 , Shimron Hetmyer 134)

Boundaries are coming thick and fast for Windies and it is that man Hetmyer who is doing the damage for the hosts. One massive six, followed by a four in the Dube over. 13 off it. West Indies need 65 runs in 72 balls.

20:58 (IST)

India need a similar turnaround today, however slim the chances maybe

20:57 (IST)

Double century stands for WI against India in ODIs:

221 - Gordon Greendige/Viv Richards, Jamshedpur, 1983
200* - Shiv Chanderpaul/Stuart Williams, Bridgetown, 1997
200* - Shai Hope/Shimron Hetmyer, Chennai, 2019*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
20:57 (IST)
20:57 (IST)

FOUR! Now, he goes to the off side, room outside off and he hits it through the covers for four runs. 

Full Scorecard
20:57 (IST)

Iyer dropped a hot cake. It was the turning point India were looking for, and they don't come around a second time. And it was made hotter by Hetmyer who funnelled those sixes off Jadeja. So much for the rule of not bowling left-handed spinner to left-handed batsman. But Kohli is now out of options. This should be over by the 45th over. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist
20:57 (IST)
20:56 (IST)

SIX! Sweet spot again, Hetmyer just does it again and again. Short ball and he smashes this over long on for six

Full Scorecard
After 37 overs,West Indies 210/1 ( Shai Hope (W) 69 , Shimron Hetmyer 122)

Well, this looks pretty easy for Windies now. They are in total control. They required run-rate was an issue before the drinks but not anymore. Hope is still silent and Hetmyer has begun to roar again. West Indies need 78 runs in 78 balls.

20:50 (IST)

Class act from a class player! 

20:48 (IST)

After 36 overs,West Indies 204/1 ( Shai Hope (W) 66 , Shimron Hetmyer 119)

Two massive sixes in the over hit by Hetmyer and every run he scores from here, it pains Shreyas Iyer. He has dropped him and India may have to pay a big price for it eventually. This is West Indies game to lose from hereon. West Indies need 84 runs in 84 balls.

20:47 (IST)

SIX! One more blow, Hetmyer sits and hits it over long on, wait a minute, this ball is now sitting on a roof at Chepauk. Out of the ground really. Wow. what a shot and what a player. 

20:46 (IST)

SIX! This is another short ball from Jadeja and Hetmyer rocks back to dispatch it over cow corner for a massive six

20:45 (IST)

After 35 overs,West Indies 191/1 ( Shai Hope (W) 65 , Shimron Hetmyer 107)

Iyer drops a sitter. Chahar the bowler cannot believe it and the next ball goes for four runs. Some shoulders have dropped and Kohli needs to buck up the players. West Indies need 97 runs in 90 balls

20:44 (IST)

FOUR! Edge off Hope's bat and it runs down to third man boundary for four runs. Salt to the wounds really. 

20:43 (IST)

DROPPED! Iyer drops a sitter. An absolute sitter at long on. Hetmyer went big, did not connect and it went straight to Iyer who spilled it. 

20:41 (IST)

FOUR! Chahar comes into the attack, fullish ball to Hetmyer, who attempted a lofted shot, ball took the outside edge and went for four through the vacant slip area. 

20:39 (IST)

After 34 overs,West Indies 181/1 ( Shai Hope (W) 60 , Shimron Hetmyer 102)

Drinks taken and in the first over post the drinks, it seemed like something is around the corner. Hope is looking to play his shots. And one of them fell short of bowler Jadeja in his follow through. Single then four dots before Hope collected 2 at fine leg. Three off the over.

20:35 (IST)

Most centuries by WI batsmen against India in India in ODIs:

3 - Chris Gayle
3 - Marlon Samuels
2 - Viv Richards
2 - Shimron Hetmyer*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
20:35 (IST)
20:33 (IST)

After 33 overs,West Indies 178/1 ( Shai Hope (W) 58 , Shimron Hetmyer 101)

Kuldeep finishes one more over without a wicket. Four singles in the over and one of them took Hetmyer to his fifth ODI ton, second against India. He is doing a fine job. India in all sorts of trouble currently. Drinks will help and they are on field now.

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live UpdatesWest Indies win by 8 wickets! Pooran smashes Dube for four runs to complete a dominant win. What an effort by the youngsters in the team. They go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

1st ODI preview: With Virat Kohli-led India capturing the T2oI series with a comprehensive win over the West Indies in the third match  in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the action now quickly shifts to Chennai, where the two teams will face off for the first of the three-match ODI series — the final bilateral commitment of the year for both teams.

The home side have been plagued with injuries of late, with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar being the latest to be ruled out due to a groin injury. As a result, Shardul Thakur has been named as Bhuvneshwar’s replacement. Bhuvneshwar, after missing out on the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, had finished with figures of 2/41 in the T20I series-decider.

File image of India captain Virat Kohli and West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard. Sportzpics

File image of India captain Virat Kohli and West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard. Sportzpics

Meanwhile, Delhi batsman Shikhar Dhawan, too has been ruled out of the forthcoming series after injuring his thumb while playing a Syed Mushtaq Ali clash against Maharashtra, and Mayank Agarwal was announced as replacement for the top-order batsman.

Agarwal, who has three centuries and as many half-centuries, including a double ton to his name in Tests, is yet to make his senior debut in the limited-overs format.

Dhawan also missed the T20I series because of the same injury.

For West Indies, this will be their first ODI assignment since their 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan in Lucknow, where they clinched their first ODI series since 2014.

Eyes will be on Evin Lewis for the visitors in this series. Lewis was stretchered off the ground while fielding in Mumbai after picking up a knee injury, and Brandon King opened the batting eventually with Lendl Simmons during the run chase.

Sheldon Cottrell will lead the bowling attack which also includes Hayden Walsh, who impressed in the T20s.

 

Full Team Squads

India Team Players:  Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra ChahalDeepak ChaharShivam DubeShreyas IyerManish PandeyRishabh PantKL RahulVirat Kohli(c)Ravindra JadejaKuldeep YadavMohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav

West Indies Team Players: Evin LewisBrandon KingShimron HetmyerKieron Pollard(c)Jason HolderKeemo PaulHayden WalshSheldon CottrellNicholas PooranKhary Pierre, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph

Updated Date: Dec 15, 2019

