Live Updates
India vs West Indies, Highlights, 1st ODI at Chennai, Full Cricket Score: Hetmyer, Hope guide Windies to 8-wicket win
Date: Sunday, 15 December, 2019 22:17 IST
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Match Ended
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
This over 47.5
- 4
- 1
- 1
- 4
- 4
batsman
- 102 (151)
- 4s X 7
- 6s X 1
- 29 (23)
- 4s X 4
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 48 (10)
- M X 1
- W X 1
- 57 (9)
- M X 1
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
62 ( 9.1 ) R/R: 6.76
Shai Hope 31(32)
Nicholas Pooran 29(23)
|
229/2 (38.4 over)
Shimron Hetmyer 139 (106) SR: S.R (131.13)
c Shreyas Iyer b Mohammed Shami
Highlights
-
21:43 (IST)
100! Hope gets to his hundred. What a knock from him. He completes it with a beautiful boundary to the leg side.
-
21:21 (IST)
After 42 overs,West Indies 240/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 78 , Nicholas Pooran 2)
Nothing going India's way as reflected in the review taken by Kohli on Kuldeep's insistence on the last ball of the over. It looked out LBW but the umpire said no. Kuldeep urged Kohli to go upstairs but the ball tracked suggested that it missed the stumps. Margins in cricket. West Indies need 48 runs in 48 balls.
-
21:02 (IST)
OUT! Hetmyer goes and he goes back after scoring 139 off 106 balls. Chennai crowd is giving a standing ovation to the batsman. What a sight. He has done the job for his team. Shami pitched the ball short, Hetmyer wanted to clear the ropes again, he pulled, but could not connect properly, ended up getting caught in the deep. Hetmyer c Shreyas Iyer b Shami 139(106)
-
20:43 (IST)
DROPPED! Iyer drops a sitter. An absolute sitter at long on. Hetmyer went big, did not connect and it went straight to Iyer who spilled it.
-
20:31 (IST)
100! Hundred for Hetmyer. His fifth ODI ton and what a time to make it happen, in a chase, against India in India but the job is far from being done.
-
19:38 (IST)
FIFTY for Hetmyer, he smashes the ball to cow corner for a single and completes the fifty. He needs to carry on for some more time here.
-
18:29 (IST)
OUT! That's the end of Ambris. He wanted to flick it again to mid-wicket from the off-middle stump line but missed it completely, he was right in line of the stumps and umpire had no doubt whatsoever to raise the finger. Ambris walked back instantly, not using the review.
Ambris lbw b Chahar 9(8)
-
17:37 (IST)
OUT! Holder plucks a simple catch at long on as Dube perishes while trying to boost the scoring rate in the final over of the innings. Second wicket of the innings for Keemo Paul. IND 282/8
Dube c Holder b Paul 9(6)
-
17:27 (IST)
OUT! Jadeja has been adjudged run out after he fails to reach the non-striker's end on time while attempting to collect a quick single. However, the umpire made no request for a replay initially, and only went upstairs after someone from the Windies team saw the replay and relayed the message to captain Pollard, who walked up to the umpires right away and had a very animated conversation. Confusion all around, and the on-field umpires decide to go upstairs in the end, making for an easy decision for their TV counterpart. IND 269/7
Jadeja run out (Chase) 21(21)
-
17:23 (IST)
OUT! Jadhav's stay at the centre comes to an end as he completely loses control of his shot, mishitting it down the ground straight to Pollard. Has been a quality knock from the No 6 despite apparent issues with his fitness. IND 269/6
Jadhav c Pollard b Paul 40(35)
-
17:15 (IST)
FOUR! Flicked away behind square on the leg side by Jadeja off a full delivery from Joseph to ruin what was otherwise turning out to be a fine over. And that brings up the fifty stand between Jadhav and Jadeja! IND 260/5
-
16:44 (IST)
OUT! Pollard has played a hand in removing both set batsmen Iyer and Pant — getting his name added to the wickets column by dismissing the latter. Pant failed to pick a slower one from the Windies captain, and ended up miscuing his slog to offer Hetmyer a simple catch at deep square leg. IND 210/5
Pant c Hetmyer b Pollard 71(69)
-
16:29 (IST)
OUT! West Indies finally break the partnership in a near replay of Rohit Sharma's dismissal — same bowler and fielder involved at the same region, only Iyer miscued an attempted flick rather than pulling it. IND 194/4
Iyer c Pollard b Joseph 70(88)
-
16:16 (IST)
FOUR! Fine way for Iyer to bring up the century stand with Pant for the fourth wicket! Pulls this past the diving fielder at short fine leg! IND 182/3
-
16:07 (IST)
Fifty for Rishabh Pant — his first in ODI cricket as well as a major confidence booster to a batsman who is going through a low point and facing flak from all corners. Has been a quality innings so far from him, boosting India's run rate with some aggressive hitting despite the difficulty to do so on such a slow surface. IND 161/3
-
16:00 (IST)
Fifty up for Shreyas Iyer off 70 deliveries — his fifth in one-day internationals as well as his first bowling at the No 4 position in the team. What's more, it's a no-ball, and Pant will be facing the free hit. Will this knock put an end to the No 4 debate? Whether we can answer that now or not, fact is that Iyer is likely to get an extended run at the spot for a few matches. IND 151/3
-
15:44 (IST)
Fifty partnership up between Iyer and Pant for the fourth wicket, the pair doing well to settle the nerves in the Indian dressing room after Joseph's removal of a well-set Rohit Sharma in the 19th over. Thanks to a couple of good partnerships, India are back on track and look set for a score in excess of 270. IND 130/3
-
14:56 (IST)
OUT! Pollard had laid the trap for his pull shot, and it works in the end for the visitors as Rohit Sharma hits the ball straight to the Windies leader at midwicket to give Alzarri Joseph his first breakthrough of the day. This wasn't a slower delivery — just that Rohit wasn't able to adjust himself properly for him to execute what could be described as his favourite shot. IND 80/3
Rohit c Pollard b Joseph 36(56)
-
14:49 (IST)
Fifty partnership completed between Rohit and Iyer for the third wicket, the former collecting a single off the fourth delivery of the 17th over to bring up the milestone. India will hope this partnership keeps them on track for a score in the range of 275-300, IND 75/2
-
14:07 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Now Kohli's gone early as he chops the ball onto his stumps, and Cottrell salutes twice inside an over! The lack of pace does it once again for the left-arm pacer. IND 25/2
Kohli b Cottrell 4(4)
-
14:03 (IST)
OUT! Cottrell brings out his salute earlier than what the Indians would have expected, as Rahul departs after chipping the ball to short mid on for the simplest of catches. The ball appeared to have stopped on him and he was caught in two minds, getting a leading edge in the end. IND 20/1
Rahul c Hetmyer b Cottrell 6(15)
That's that from us as well. West Indies win the first ODI and go 1-0 up in the series. Who expected that to happen? Not many. But the Carribean nations showed great will and hunger to outdo the hosts. The series moves to Visakhapatnam now where the second one-day will be played on 18 of this month. See you then. For now, good bye and good night.
Shimron Hetmyer is player of the match
Hetmyer: I just try to hit, I don't know where the power comes from. I was hoping to clear the ropes. It means a lot. Last one I had was starting of the year. I was trying to be consistent. I just back myself and play my game. Not thinking about that (auction). It is always good to have a smile on the face after a hundred.
Kieron Pollard, West Indies captain: The talent that he (Hetmyer) possesses, he's been struggling a bit and was under a lot of pressure. But he knows his responsibility. I think as the management, we are very, very happy for him. At the end of the day you play for the team, and everyone is responsible and accountable. It was a total team effort. With experience comes confidence. He always goes out and gets the job done for us. Sometimes we need to give them the opportunity to express. (On Jadeja run out) At the end, the right decision was made and that's what matters.
Virat Kohli, India captain: Very good sign for us. Me and Rohit not clicking today and good to see Pant and Iyer getting their confidence. You try and go in with as many optins as possible, Kedar being the 6th bowling option. It was not gripping as much under lights. We thought six options will be good. They batted very well. I won't say the pitch changed drastically. Hetymer's innings was outstanding. In hindsight, we think 15 or 20 runs could have been great. People sitting outside the field cannot dictate the decision on the field, I don't know what happened during that incident (Jadeja's run out). Umpires and referee need to sit and see that.
"I stay as long as possible. The key is just to bat deep. The key was to see off the new ball and bat as long as possible. The pitch was a bit of a slow turner as well. I don't know how Hettie (Shimron Hetmyer) did it, but he made batting look very easy," says Shai Hope in an interview at the end of the match.
West Indies win by 8 wickets! Pooran smashes Dube for four runs to complete a dominant win. What an effort by the youngsters in the team. They go 1-0 up in the three-match series.
FOUR! One more boundary in the over. Dube goes full and Pooran smashes this over the mid off fielder for four runs. Just 1 needed now to win.
FOUR! Pelted for four runs. Dube pitches it short and Pooran pulls it away for four runs to deep square leg.
After 47 overs,West Indies 277/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 101 , Nicholas Pooran 16)
Century for Shai Hope. He started off on a cautious note, and then played second fiddle to Hetmyer who did most of the damage but he carried on and now he is unleashing some lusty strokes. West Indies need 11 runs in 18 balls.
SIX! Hope takes on Chahar, short and slow, Hope picked it up and dispatched it over the bowler for a six
After 46 overs,West Indies 265/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 90 , Nicholas Pooran 15)
Dube comes in to bowl so it means India will have 1 more over of Chahar after the end of the next over. 23 needed off 24 balls. This over will decide where we are heading in this game. Whether we will see a last over thriller or not?
FOUR! Seam up delivery and Pooran provides it the power it needed to go to the boundary. Went like a tracer bullet to deep extra cover.
After 45 overs,West Indies 257/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 88 , Nicholas Pooran 9)
Dube was to bowl this over but Kohli, at the last minute, gave it to Shami. He did not do justice to the trust and leaked a boundary while not bowling to the field. Nine off the over. West Indies need 31 runs in 30 balls.
FOUR! That is an incredible shot from Hope, Shami pitches it short and the fine leg was up, he pulled it away for four runs.
After 44 overs,West Indies 248/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 82 , Nicholas Pooran 6)
Chahar comes back on. Bowls well. Four runs off the over. This will help India take it closer. But do they have the fire left to defend the total in the last couple of overs. West Indies need 40 runs in 36 balls.
Superb call by the umpire on this occasion
REVIEW LOST! It looked a good shout as Kuldeep beat Hope with his last ball, India reviewed...but it's missing leg! Great call by Shaun George.— Guerilla Cricket (@guerillacricket) December 15, 2019
Good spell, unlucky to finish wicketless - and Shivam Dube follows up by going for only 4! WI need 44 off the last 7.#INDvWI🏏🇮🇳🌴
After 43 overs,West Indies 244/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 80 , Nicholas Pooran 4)
Dube comes back on. Four runs off the over. India running out of options now. Chahar and Shami two left. Dube has four. Just three bowlers to bowl the remaining seven. If one of theme fail, it will be all over. West Indies need 44 runs in 42 balls
After 42 overs,West Indies 240/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 78 , Nicholas Pooran 2)
Nothing going India's way as reflected in the review taken by Kohli on Kuldeep's insistence on the last ball of the over. It looked out LBW but the umpire said no. Kuldeep urged Kohli to go upstairs but the ball tracked suggested that it missed the stumps. Margins in cricket. West Indies need 48 runs in 48 balls.
After 41 overs,West Indies 238/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 78 , Nicholas Pooran 1)
Shami leaks six runs in the over. Not helping India's cause at all. Hope is beginning to open arms and even if he gets out here there is too much firepower left in the tank. West Indies need 50 runs in 54 balls.
FOUR! Short ball from Shami and it did not rise as expected, Hope smashes through mid-wicket for a boundary
After 40 overs,West Indies 232/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 73 , Nicholas Pooran 0)
Kuldeep back on for his last two overs and does a good job. Four dots before a harsh wide. And then a single. Just two off the over. West Indies need 56 runs in 60 balls
After 39 overs,West Indies 230/2 ( Shai Hope (W) 72 , Nicholas Pooran 0)
Has the wicket come too late for India? But gladly for India, a wicket has finally come. Hetmyer that is. The partnership has been broken and it is Iyer who took the catch to remove him. Can India stage a comeback from here? Nicholas Pooran, left handed bat, has arrived to the crease. West Indies need 58 runs in 66 balls.
FOUR! Stunning really, sit back and enjoy, will ya? No movement of the legs, just leans into the stroke, ball zooms to the deep cover boundary for four runs.
After 38 overs,West Indies 223/1 ( Shai Hope (W) 70 , Shimron Hetmyer 134)
Boundaries are coming thick and fast for Windies and it is that man Hetmyer who is doing the damage for the hosts. One massive six, followed by a four in the Dube over. 13 off it. West Indies need 65 runs in 72 balls.
India need a similar turnaround today, however slim the chances maybe
India could do well to take inspiration from #INDvSA ChampionsTrophy semis 2002. Chasing Ind's 261/9, SA were 192/1 when Gibbs (116 runs) retired hurt. Then @harbhajan_singh @virendersehwag tightened the noose with their guile to restrict SA to 251/9 and take Ind to final#INDvWI— North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) December 15, 2019
FOUR! Now, he goes to the off side, room outside off and he hits it through the covers for four runs.
Iyer dropped a hot cake. It was the turning point India were looking for, and they don't come around a second time. And it was made hotter by Hetmyer who funnelled those sixes off Jadeja. So much for the rule of not bowling left-handed spinner to left-handed batsman. But Kohli is now out of options. This should be over by the 45th over.
SIX! Sweet spot again, Hetmyer just does it again and again. Short ball and he smashes this over long on for six
After 37 overs,West Indies 210/1 ( Shai Hope (W) 69 , Shimron Hetmyer 122)
Well, this looks pretty easy for Windies now. They are in total control. They required run-rate was an issue before the drinks but not anymore. Hope is still silent and Hetmyer has begun to roar again. West Indies need 78 runs in 78 balls.
Class act from a class player!
Absolutely top innings from Hetmyer. His ability has never been in doubt, it was organising an innings that was. And he has done that very well today.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 15, 2019
After 36 overs,West Indies 204/1 ( Shai Hope (W) 66 , Shimron Hetmyer 119)
Two massive sixes in the over hit by Hetmyer and every run he scores from here, it pains Shreyas Iyer. He has dropped him and India may have to pay a big price for it eventually. This is West Indies game to lose from hereon. West Indies need 84 runs in 84 balls.
SIX! One more blow, Hetmyer sits and hits it over long on, wait a minute, this ball is now sitting on a roof at Chepauk. Out of the ground really. Wow. what a shot and what a player.
SIX! This is another short ball from Jadeja and Hetmyer rocks back to dispatch it over cow corner for a massive six
After 35 overs,West Indies 191/1 ( Shai Hope (W) 65 , Shimron Hetmyer 107)
Iyer drops a sitter. Chahar the bowler cannot believe it and the next ball goes for four runs. Some shoulders have dropped and Kohli needs to buck up the players. West Indies need 97 runs in 90 balls
FOUR! Edge off Hope's bat and it runs down to third man boundary for four runs. Salt to the wounds really.
DROPPED! Iyer drops a sitter. An absolute sitter at long on. Hetmyer went big, did not connect and it went straight to Iyer who spilled it.
FOUR! Chahar comes into the attack, fullish ball to Hetmyer, who attempted a lofted shot, ball took the outside edge and went for four through the vacant slip area.
After 34 overs,West Indies 181/1 ( Shai Hope (W) 60 , Shimron Hetmyer 102)
Drinks taken and in the first over post the drinks, it seemed like something is around the corner. Hope is looking to play his shots. And one of them fell short of bowler Jadeja in his follow through. Single then four dots before Hope collected 2 at fine leg. Three off the over.
After 33 overs,West Indies 178/1 ( Shai Hope (W) 58 , Shimron Hetmyer 101)
Kuldeep finishes one more over without a wicket. Four singles in the over and one of them took Hetmyer to his fifth ODI ton, second against India. He is doing a fine job. India in all sorts of trouble currently. Drinks will help and they are on field now.
India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live Updates: West Indies win by 8 wickets! Pooran smashes Dube for four runs to complete a dominant win. What an effort by the youngsters in the team. They go 1-0 up in the three-match series.
The home side have been plagued with injuries of late, with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar being the latest to be ruled out due to a groin injury. As a result, Shardul Thakur has been named as Bhuvneshwar’s replacement. Bhuvneshwar, after missing out on the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, had finished with figures of 2/41 in the T20I series-decider.
Meanwhile, Delhi batsman Shikhar Dhawan, too has been ruled out of the forthcoming series after injuring his thumb while playing a Syed Mushtaq Ali clash against Maharashtra, and Mayank Agarwal was announced as replacement for the top-order batsman.
Agarwal, who has three centuries and as many half-centuries, including a double ton to his name in Tests, is yet to make his senior debut in the limited-overs format.
Dhawan also missed the T20I series because of the same injury.
For West Indies, this will be their first ODI assignment since their 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan in Lucknow, where they clinched their first ODI series since 2014.
Eyes will be on Evin Lewis for the visitors in this series. Lewis was stretchered off the ground while fielding in Mumbai after picking up a knee injury, and Brandon King opened the batting eventually with Lendl Simmons during the run chase.
Sheldon Cottrell will lead the bowling attack which also includes Hayden Walsh, who impressed in the T20s.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav
West Indies Team Players: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph
Updated Date: