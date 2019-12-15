India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live Updates: West Indies win by 8 wickets! Pooran smashes Dube for four runs to complete a dominant win. What an effort by the youngsters in the team. They go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

1st ODI preview: With Virat Kohli-led India capturing the T2oI series with a comprehensive win over the West Indies in the third match in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the action now quickly shifts to Chennai, where the two teams will face off for the first of the three-match ODI series — the final bilateral commitment of the year for both teams.

The home side have been plagued with injuries of late, with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar being the latest to be ruled out due to a groin injury. As a result, Shardul Thakur has been named as Bhuvneshwar’s replacement. Bhuvneshwar, after missing out on the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, had finished with figures of 2/41 in the T20I series-decider.

Meanwhile, Delhi batsman Shikhar Dhawan, too has been ruled out of the forthcoming series after injuring his thumb while playing a Syed Mushtaq Ali clash against Maharashtra, and Mayank Agarwal was announced as replacement for the top-order batsman.

Agarwal, who has three centuries and as many half-centuries, including a double ton to his name in Tests, is yet to make his senior debut in the limited-overs format.

Dhawan also missed the T20I series because of the same injury.

For West Indies, this will be their first ODI assignment since their 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan in Lucknow, where they clinched their first ODI series since 2014.

Eyes will be on Evin Lewis for the visitors in this series. Lewis was stretchered off the ground while fielding in Mumbai after picking up a knee injury, and Brandon King opened the batting eventually with Lendl Simmons during the run chase.

Sheldon Cottrell will lead the bowling attack which also includes Hayden Walsh, who impressed in the T20s.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav

West Indies Team Players: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph