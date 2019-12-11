Mumbai: India defeated West Indies by 67 runs in the third and final T20I of three-match series on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium. With this win, India won the three-match series 2-1.

Chasing 241, West Indies got off to the worst start possible as they lost their opener Brandon King (5) in the second over of the innings. Five runs later, Mohammad Shami sent Lendl Simmons (7) back to the pavilion, reducing West Indies to 17/2.

Next, Deepak Chahar got among the wicket-taking charts as he sent back Nicholas Pooran (0) in the fourth over and West Indies were left starring down the barrel.

Skipper Kieron Pollard next came out to bat, and he along with Shimron Hetmyer retrieved the innings for the visitors. The duo put on 74 runs for the fourth wicket, but their resistance was finally ended by Kuldeep Yadav in the 10th over as he dismissed Hetmyer (41), reducing Windies to 91/4.

Twelve runs later, Kuldeep struck again as he sent back Jason Holder (8) back to the pavilion. Pollard (68) tried his best to keep West Indies in the match, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally got rid of him in the 15th over and it proved as the final nail in the coffin.

West Indies kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and in the end, the side fell short off the target by 67 runs.

Earlier, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma's knocks of 91 and 71 respectively enabled India to post a score of 240/3 in the allotted twenty overs.

Openers Rohit and Rahul provided a quickfire start to India as they put on 72 runs in the opening six overs. Rohit also went on to register his 400th international six in the match.

Skipper Virat Kohli came out to bat after the fall of Sharma and Rishabh Pant's wickets and he along with Rahul ensured that the side kept on scoring runs at a steady pace.

Kohli batted in an aggressive manner throughout and as a result, he brought up his half-century of just 21 balls.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's win:



The Indian batsmen received praise for their excellent performance

Most SIXES in a calendar Year 74 #RohitSharma, 2018

72* #ROHITSHARMA, 2019

65 #RohitSharma, 2017

63 AB de Villiers, 2015

60 Eoin Morgan, 2019 HitMan 😎 — Mumbai Indians FC (@MIfansForever) December 11, 2019

LOOOL Kohli’s reaction letting Williams know ABOUT AT THAT SIX 😂😂😂 A pumped up Virat Kohli >>>> #INDvWI 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hH5Sz2DgcU — Virat Kohli Trends™🔥 (@TrendVirat) December 11, 2019

Few months ago, KL Rahul was all over the place, even lost his place in the test team. Put his shifts for Karnataka, day in and day out. Finished with a brilliant season and two titles. Today - He looked stronger and more confident. Things that good domestic setup does to you. pic.twitter.com/reF5JOiIcO — Harish S Itagi (@HarishSItagi) December 6, 2019

This is the first instance of three batsmen scoring 70-plus runs in a T20I innings. KL Rahul : 91 (56)

Rohit Sharma : 71 (34)

Virat Kohli : 70* (29)#INDvsWI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 11, 2019

West Indies' Kieron Pollard was applauded for his valiant effort on a ground he knows well

**Famous story of Wankade** Mumbai conceded too many.. Pollard Fighting alone to chase Target — நானே (@way2sdevaa) December 11, 2019

Interesting that only one Indian player, Rohit Sharma, has played more T20 games at the Wankhede Stadium than Kieran Pollard. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 11, 2019

India's improvement as a unit from the second T20I was pointed out by many

Fine series win for India. Great intensity shown in batting to post that big score. Deep desire to win unmistakable. Congrats Kohli & Co — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 11, 2019

from thiruvananthapuram to mumbai, how far has this indian team travelled #INDvWI — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 11, 2019

With inputs from ANI.

