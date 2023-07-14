Virat Kohli was of the opinion that something was wrong with Kraigg Brathwaite’s bowling action, which him look more like throwing rather the ball than bowling it, as per the conversation between him and Yashasvi Jaiswal caught on the stump mic.

Kohli, who returned at 36 of 96 at the stumps Day 2, looked clearly struggling to get his rhythm against West Indies. It took him 81 balls to hit a boundary. And when Brathwaite started chucking ball rather than bowling it as per the law of the game, Kohli sounded very annoyed.

“Bhatta phenk raha hai” (he is throwing bricks), said Kohli to Jaiswal, according to a Wisden report.

And this is not the first time Brathwaite’s action is under question. Earlier in 2019, during India’s tour of the Caribbean, he was reported for not following proper action. Even earlier than that, in 2017 as well his action was reported. However, on both occasions the ICC found his action to be fairly within the legal limits.

“A bowler’s elbow extension should exceed 15 degrees, measured from the point at which the bowling arm reaches the horizontal until the point at which the ball is released,” says the ICC law.

So far the first Test is concerned, no Indian has yet reported his action, but as the series progresses it quite possible that someone take up the issue.

