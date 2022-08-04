India vs West Indies: Arshdeep Singh is outstanding, he will be future world no.1 in T20Is, says K Srikkanth

Former chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth has lavished praise on left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh and said that he is going to be the number one bowler in T20Is in future.

“He will be the future world no.1 in T20Is. He is simply outstanding. Arshdeep Singh! Make a note of it. He will be in the T20 World Cup team. Come on Chetu, please take his name also,” he said while speaking of Fancode before the start the third T20I between India and West Indies.

Arshdeep has impressed one and all in his brief career so far especially with his death bowling abilities. The left-arm bowler who is presently with the Indian team that is touring West Indies has picked up four wickets in the three T20Is that he has played against the Caribbean side.

Talking about the five-match series, the visitors lead 2-1 with two more matches to be played in Florida. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the first match by a huge margin of 68 runs before the hosts made a comeback in the second encounter and clinched a 5-wicket win to level the series.

The Men in Blue then went up 2-1 with a stunning win by 7 wickets in the third match.

