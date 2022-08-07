India beat West Indies by 88 runs
|India
|West Indies
|188/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.4
|100/10 (15.4 ov) - R/R 6.38
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Hayden Walsh
|not out
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Kuldeep Yadav
|4
|1
|12
|3
|Ravi Bishnoi
|2.4
|0
|16
|4
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 100/10 (15.4)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
Hayden Walsh 0(0)
Obed McCoy 0(3)
|
Obed McCoy 0(3) S.R (0)
c Deepak Hooda b Ravi Bishnoi
India vs West Indies, 5th T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary of IND vs WI: Chasing 189, West Indies continue to lose wickets at regular intervals in the final match of the series.
India vs West Indies, 5th T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary of IND vs WI: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the final match between India and West Indies
PREVIEW: India and West Indies take on each other in the fifth and final match of the series. The visitors have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series and would be looking to test bench strength in this final showdown.
On the other side, West Indies would look to take away a consolation win.
SQUADS
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas(w), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan
