India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Weather update, rain prediction in Florida

India vs West Indies: India will lock horns with West Indies in the fourth T20 International of the five-match series at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida on 6 August at 8 PM IST.

While the Islanders will eye to make the series level again, a win for the Men in Blue will make them secure another away-series win. The Indian side looks promising as they performed well in the previous overseas T20I series against Ireland and England recently.

The 22-yard track of the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium is expected to give more or less equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. If we follow the previous matches at this venue, the teams batting first have clinched victory in 9 of the 11 fixtures. Bowlers having variations can play a big role in the latter half of the game. Though the average score here is 157, the fresh surface can see a high-scoring battle on Friday.

West Indies have won three of their six T20Is here, India have managed to win two of their three battles. The only defeat came against West Indies in 2016 when the side lost the match by just 1 run despite posting a mammoth 244 runs on the board. But this time, the Rohit Sharma-steered unit will be one step ahead of the Caribbean brigade after coming off a comfortable 7-wicket victory in the last T20I.

Weather Update:

India vs West Indies 4th T20I is set to take place at Florida’s Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium. The weather can be gloomy on matchday. There are chances of rain being the spoilsport during the 20-over clash on Saturday. The temperature will be between 26-32 degrees Celsius during the fourth T20I. The wind speed can hover around 21-25 km/h.

Possible Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Devon Thomas (wk), Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.