India are in a do-or-die situation as they get ready for the fourth T20I series against West Indies on Saturday. Although the Men in Blue looked solid in the third game as they bounced back from losing the first two, the upsets West Indies pulled off earlier should keep them on their toes with no margin for error.

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Preview and LIVE Streaming

India trail 1-2 in the series and must win the fourth and fifth matches at Lauderhill, Florida, to save the humiliation of losing a series to the sixth-ranked T20I team while being on the top. The weather and the pitch condition can make or break the deal for Team India.

Pitch report:

The three matches, so far, have been low-scoring as the wicket mostly helped bowlers dominate the show. However, the pitch at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, will offer some help to the batters.

India last played at the venue in 2022 and posted a total of 188 runs and the West Indies’ chase succumbed at just 100.

Read | Lauderhill Stadium in numbers and how IND and WI have fared here

The pitch helps spinners and even the pacers with the new ball though.

Weather Report:

Weather in that part of the world plays an important role. India’s hopes to sweep the Test series 2-0 last month were washed off as the second Test had to be abandoned due to incessant rains on the last day.

For 12 August, when the fourth T20I will be played, Lauderhill is expected to stay mostly cloudy with 40 per cent precipitation chances. For 13 August, when the fifth and last game will take place, the venue is expected to have no fears of interruptions.

The temperature during the two matches will stay between the range of 27-34 degrees with 72-84 per cent humidity. The wind is expected to blow in the range of 15-19 km/h.

India squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies squad: Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas.