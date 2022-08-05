India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

India vs West Indies: The Indian brigade, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, are all set to play the fourth T20 International match against West Indies on Saturday at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Florida at 8 PM IST.

The Men in Blue have bounced back well after enduring a thumping defeat in the second T20I and taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match clash. A win for the Islanders will make it more enjoyable as the fate of the series will be hanging on the result of the final T20I.

In the previous battle between them, India’s Suryakumar Yadav hit the headlines with a blistering knock of 76 runs in 44 deliveries. Riding on his devastating performance, Shreyas Iyer’s 24 and Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 33 helped the side chase down 164 runs in 20 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma had to leave early to the hut due to an unlucky back injury while batting at 11 off 5 deliveries. Among the bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar got a couple of wickets to his name while Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh scalped one wicket each.

On the other side, the Caribbeans started well as opener Kyle Mayers registered 73 runs facing 50 balls. Except for him, no batter managed to breach the 25-run mark and the innings concluded at 164 on the board. The Obed McCoy-led bowling unit failed to put any pressure on the visitors. As a result, India clinched victory by losing just three wickets.

India vs West Indies Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain: Rovman Powell

Suggested Playing XI for West Indies vs India 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Brandon King, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy.

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Devon Thomas (wk), Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

