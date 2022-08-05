India vs West Indies 4th T20: IND vs WI Head-to-Head Records and Stats

Team India men will look to seal the deal when they will take on West Indies for the fourth match of the five-match T20 International series tomorrow at Florida’s Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium at 8:00 PM IST.

The Indian batting unit bounced back well in the previous match after facing a rare collapse in the second T20I. Suryakumar Yadav is looking comfortable in the opening slot with skipper Rohit Sharma.

While chasing down a decent 165-run target, he smashed a blistering 76 to take a comfortable lead in the series. A win in the next game will make India bag the series with another T20I left to be played.

On the other hand, the Caribbean side were seen struggling to find their desired momentum as the bowling attack failed to put any significant pressure on the opponent. West Indies will eye to get back on the winning track and level the series.

India vs West Indies T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 23

India: 15

West Indies: 07

Tied: 1

No Result: 0

India vs West Indies Previous T20 International:

In the last clash between these two sides, India beat West Indies by 7 wickets at Warner Park on 2 August 2022.

Last T20 International Results:

India won by 7 wickets.

West Indies won by 5 wickets.

India won by 68 runs.

India won by 17 runs.

India won by 8 runs.

Possible Playing XIs:

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Devon Thomas (wk), Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

