India will cross swords with West Indies for the third game of the five-match T20 International series at Warner Park, Basseterre, on 2 August at 9:30 PM IST. After enduring a thumping 68-run defeat in the first fixture, the hosts bounced back in the second T20I to level the series.

The third T20I is slated to take place at the same venue where the Caribbean brigade relished a 5-wicket win over India on Monday. The 22-yard track of Warner Park will provide a neutral surface which will be beneficial for both batters and bowlers.

The spinners could enjoy some good sessions in the middle overs which can play a big part in restricting the opposition. The outfield will be fast and chasing could be the preferred option for both captains.

In the previous encounter here, West Indies restricted the visitors to a 138-run total with the help of Obed McCoy's magical 6-wicket spell. Later, opener Brandon King displayed good composure and scored 68 runs off 52 deliveries. Riding on the brilliant knock and Devon Thomas’ 19-ball 31, the Nicholas Pooran-led Men-in-Maroon chased down the target comfortably.

Weather Update:

West Indies vs India Third T20 International is set to take place at Basseterre’s Warner Park. The weather conditions can be cloudy during the 20-over clash. However, there is no chance of rain gods playing a spoilsport today. The temperatures will hover between 26-30 degrees Celsius during the third T20I. The wind speed can go to about 21-22 km/h.

Predicted Playing XIs:

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Devon Thomas (wk), Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

