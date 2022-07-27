India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Men in Blue aim for ODI history in the Caribbean

India are 2-0 up and the three-match ODI series is already in the kitty but expect no half-measures when the Shikhar Dhawan-led Men in Blue take on hosts West Indies in the final match of the series at the Queen's Park Oval.

India earlier this year completed their first-ever ODI series clean sweep over West Indies, which came at home. Now they have a chance to do the same for the first time in West Indies' backyard.

With that in mind, India are not expected to make a lot of changes to their playing XI as the batters and bowlers have fired in unison so far in the first two matches to clinch two thrilling contests.

With Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson scoring crucial runs in the first two matches, skipper Dhawan and the team management should look to give them another opportunity to stake a claim.

Ravindra Jadeja sat out of the first two matches due to a knee injury and it will be interesting to see how India fits him into the playing XI. His replacement Axar Patel scored a match-winning 64 not out in the second ODI and is certain to get another match. Jadeja could replace the other spinner in the side that is Yuzvendra Chahal. Avesh Khan had a less than impressive ODI debut but it would be unwise to drop him after just one game even though Arshdeep Singh continues to warm the bench.

West Indies are on an eight-game losing streak in ODIs but their performance in the first two ODIs was a marked improvement from how they fared against Bangladesh recently. In both the games, the hosts managed to score over 300 runs. Batting has been their Achilles heel recently but Nicholas Pooran and Co will aim to continue the good work and break the losing streak.

They are not expected to make a change to the playing XI and spoil the combination that has been working for them in the series so far.

Quotes

"We did an exceptional job with the batting group. We tried to compete really hard. We want to win really bad," West Indies captain Pooran after a narrow defeat in the second ODI.

West Indies likely XI: Shai Hope (WK), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (C), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

India likely XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Squads:

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh, Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Keacy Carty

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad

The match will start at 7 PM IST and will be broadcast on the FanCode app.

