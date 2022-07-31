India vs West Indies 2nd T20 International: IND vs WI Head-to-Head Records and Stats

It was the first international game at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium and the Indian side read the conditions perfectly and played three spinners on a track that assisted spinners as West Indies never got going in their chase of 190.

After Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bowl first, India posted 190 for 6 on a rather slowish and sluggish surface, primarily due to captain Rohit Sharma's half-century and Dinesh Karthik's fiesty 41 off just 19 balls at the finish. West Indies batting never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Weather report: India vs West Indies 2nd T20I at Basseterre in Saint Kitts and Nevis

Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell were good for the hosts as they put on a good partnership but it was never going enough. They have to work on their bowling combination as Akeal Hosien showed in the first match that spinners could control the scoring rate.

India too would need their middle order to step up and make their presence felt as they could not latch onto the start provided. Dinesh Karthik was brilliant, but the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have their work cut out.

India vs West Indies T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 21

India: 14

West Indies: 06

Tied: 1

India vs West Indies Previous T20 International:

In the last clash between these two sides, India beat West Indies by 68 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Last 5 T20I International Results:

India won by 68 runs.

India won by 17 runs.

India won by 8 runs.

India won by 6 wickets.

India won by 67 runs.

Possible Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (capt & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh Jr

