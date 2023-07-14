India vs West Indies LIVE Score

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who remained unbeaten on 143 at the close of play, speaks to Samuel Badree after stumps:

“I think this knock was one of the emotional knock for me. I would like to thank each and everyone, especially selectors and Rohit bhai for giving me the chance to go and express myself. Wicket was difficult to bat on. I was taking to Rohit bhai and Virat bhaiya about scoring on this surface. It’s been pretty hot, and I have to keep thinking that I have to do it for the country. I was just enjoying my cricket. I love Test cricket because it is always going to test you and I love that challenge. I had prepared for it. We really worked hard on each and every part. (On the century celebration) It was really emotional, and I am proud of myself. This is just the start."