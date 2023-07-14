Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs West Indies 1st Test Highlights: Jaiswal's ton on debut helps India reach 312/2 at stumps, stretch lead to 162

India vs West Indies 1st Test Highlights: Jaiswal's ton on debut helps India reach 312/2 at stumps, stretch lead to 162

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: IND 312/2; Yashasvi Jaiswal remains unbeaten on 143 off 350 balls with Virat Kohli batting on 36 and the unbroken partnership between the two worth 72 as India end the day 162 runs ahead of West Indies.

India vs West Indies 1st Test Highlights: Jaiswal's ton on debut helps India reach 312/2 at stumps, stretch lead to 162

India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in action on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies at the Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica. AP

West Indies Vs India At Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, 12 July, 2023

12 July, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Stumps
West Indies

West Indies

150/10 (64.3 ov)

1st Test
India

India

312/2 (113.0 ov)

02:56 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Day 2 of the first Test between West Indies and India at the Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica. Do join us tomorrow for the third day's play. For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!

02:52 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who remained unbeaten on 143 at the close of play, speaks to Samuel Badree after stumps:

“I think this knock was one of the emotional knock for me. I would like to thank each and everyone, especially selectors and Rohit bhai for giving me the chance to go and express myself. Wicket was difficult to bat on. I was taking to Rohit bhai and Virat bhaiya about scoring on this surface. It’s been pretty hot, and I have to keep thinking that I have to do it for the country. I was just enjoying my cricket. I love Test cricket because it is always going to test you and I love that challenge. I had prepared for it. We really worked hard on each and every part. (On the century celebration) It was really emotional, and I am proud of myself. This is just the start."

02:45 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 113 overs,India 312/2 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 143 , Virat Kohli 36)

STUMPS ON DAY 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal remains unbeaten on 143 in 350 deliveries, stitching a patient third-wicket partnership with Virat Kohli worth 72 as India end the day 162 runs ahead of the West Indies with eight wickets in hand!

Barring a couple of hiccups shortly before the tea interval in which Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill fell to spin in quick succession, the day well and truly belonged to the Indians, who did not lose a single wicket in two out of three seasons and are well placed to stretch their lead beyond the Windies' reach on the third day and go 1-0 up in the two-match series. Jaiswal, meanwhile, will be heading back to the team hotel dreaming about the possibility of becoming the first Indian batter to score a double-hundred on Test debut.

02:28 (IST)
four

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 109 overs,India 302/2 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 140 , Virat Kohli 29)

FOUR! Virat Kohli punches the air in delight after collecting his first boundary after facing 81 deliveries! Drives the flighted delivery from Jomel Warrican outside off through the extra cover region for an easy boundary. The boundary also brings up the 300 for India.

02:26 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 108 overs,India 298/2 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 140 , Virat Kohli 25)

West Indies keeper Joshua Da Silva cops a painful blow while collecting the ball in Roach's 16th over. Apparently the ball had hit him on a taped-up finger and leads to the home team physio walking out to have a look. Meanwhile, Alzarri Joseph has left the field and he is replaced by left-arm seamer Raymond Reifer, who has bowled a solitary over so far today. Two singles off Reifer's over, the second of which takes Virat Kohli past Virender Sehwag's Test run-tally of 8,503 runs for India.

02:14 (IST)
four

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 106 overs,India 296/2 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 139 , Virat Kohli 24)

Kohli collects a brace after steering the ball wide of the slip cordon off Roach's bowling at the start of the 105th over. FOUR! Jaiswal punches a length ball from Joseph outside off behind point to collect his 14th boundary, and the first of the innings in nearly 24 overs. India a hit away from 300 now. Another seven overs left to be bowled today.

02:08 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 104 overs,India 290/2 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 135 , Virat Kohli 22)

Jaiswal and Kohli collect a single each in Joseph's 13th over, and that brings up the fifty partnership for the third wicket. The pair have consumed 150 balls in the stand so far.

02:07 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 103 overs,India 288/2 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 134 , Virat Kohli 21)

Lucky escape for Yashasvi Jaiswal after a confident shout for LBW by Kemar Roach and the West Indians! Umpire Richard Kettleborough shakes his head, and Windies unfortunately are out of reviews! HawkEye shows three reds in favour of the bowling side, with Impact bang at the centre of the middle stump and the ball going on to hit middle and leg. Roach buries his head in disappointment, knowing he fully deserved the wicket. It's just been his day so far. Jaiswal sets off for a risky single in the next ball and manages to reach the non-striker's end despite a direct hit from mid off.

Jaiswal, meanwhile, adds another feather to his cap, going past Mohammad Azharuddin's record for most deliveries faced by an Indian on Test debut. Azharuddin had faced 322 deliveries on debut against England at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in 1984.

01:54 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 102 overs,India 286/2 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 133 , Virat Kohli 20)

West Indies finally have decided to take the second new ball after the 100th over, with skipper Brathwaite opting to hand the brand new Dukes cherry to Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph. Roach appeals for an LBW against Kohli in the first delivery with the second new ball, with the umpire shaking his head and the ball appearing to slide down leg.
 

01:47 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 100 overs,India 282/2 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 132 , Virat Kohli 18)

Jermaine Blackwood, who bowls off-spin part time, comes in as the ninth bowling option for the West Indies in this innings. Concedes a single off his first delivery with Kohli working the ball through the midwicket region. Turns out to be a case of change from both ends with Kemar Roach steaming in from the other end. Kohli welcomes him into his new spell with a drive through the extra cover region that fetches him a brace. Jaiswal collects a brace off Blackwood in the following over with a brace off a cut in front of square. 100 overs up in the Indian innings. The visitors continue to collect runs at a steady pace, their scoring rate remaining below three throughout today.

00:19 (IST)

IND vs WI LIVE Cricket Score

After 81 overs,India 245/2 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 116 , Virat Kohli 4)

TEA ON DAY 2: West Indies claw back with the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, both of whom fall to spin towards the end of the second session, though India still are well ahead of the hosts with a lead worth 95 and a well set Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease. The second new ball is now available, but Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite is yet to take it. They might at the start of the evening session.

Meanwhile, the Windsor Park surface is starting to really assist the spinners, and while the Indian batters might face a challenge from the likes of Jomel Warrican and Alick Athanaze, the development might just get Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja a lot more excited.
00:06 (IST)

IND vs WI LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Athanaze is part of another dismissal, this time taking a regulation catch at gully after Gill gets a nick off Warrican's bowling while attemping a defensive push. Not the best of starts for him at the No 3 position as he departs for 6. IND 240/2

Gill c Athanaze b Warrican 6(11)
00:02 (IST)

IND vs WI LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Rohit departs right after bringing up his century as Alick Athanaze gets his maiden Test wicket on debut! Brathwaite goes for the review after the appeal for a catch by the keeper is turned down, and UltraEdge shows the ball brushing Rohit's glove before taking a deflection off his pad and landing between Da Silva's gloves. West Indies finally break the mammoth opening stand shortly before tea on the second day. Shubman Gill, batting at No 3 for the first time, makes his way to the centre. IND 229/1 in 76

Rohit c Da Silva b Athanaze 103(221)
23:53 (IST)

IND vs WI LIVE Cricket Score

FOUR! And now Rohit Sharma brings up his century — his 10th in Tests — shortly after Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up the milestone, driving a full toss from Athanaze through the covers. Reaches the milestone in 220 deliveries, collecting 10 fours and two maximums along the way. This is only his second ton away from home after his 127 against England at The Oval. IND 229/1 after 75.3
23:23 (IST)

IND vs WI LIVE Cricket Score

CENTURY ON TEST DEBUT FOR YASHASVI JAISWAL! What a start to the southpaw's international career! Brings up the milestone with a single off Alick Athanaze, taking 215 deliveries to bring up the milestone. Jaiswal thus becomes the 17th Indian batter to score a century on Test debut. IND 205/0
23:19 (IST)

IND vs WI LIVE Cricket Score

Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up 200 of the opening partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma with a single off Kemar Roach right after the drinks interval. The single also takes him to 99! IND 200/0; lead by 50
22:37 (IST)

West Indies vs India LIVE Score

After 61 overs,India 167/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 78 , Rohit Sharma (C) 73)

FOUR! Full and wide from Holder, and Jaiswal comfortably drives this behind point, joining Rohit in the 70s and bringing up India's highest opening partnership in the West Indies! Jaiswal collects another boundary later in the 61st over, this time slashing a shorter delivery outside off but targetting the same region to move to 78.
22:34 (IST)

West Indies vs India LIVE Score

After 58 overs,India 151/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 67 , Rohit Sharma (C) 68)

Jaiswal looks to attack Warrican in the 58th over, dancing down the track in the first delivery only to push it for a dot and getting an inside edge while attempting a drive in the next delivery, coming back for a second to bring up the 150 for the visitors. He then collects a single to put India in the lead.
21:35 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 55 overs,India 146/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 62 , Rohit Sharma (C) 68)


LUNCH ON DAY 2: Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal continue to stand strong, both bringing up their half-centuries and stretching their partnership past the century mark as India head to the lunch interval on 146 for no loss, trailing by just four with all 10 wickets in hand. Rohit and Jaiswal have certainly been a lot more cautious in the morning session, scoring at less than three-an-over. Windies skipper Brathwaite decides to give debutant Alick Athanaze the final over of the session, and the part-time off-spinner concedes a couple of singles.
20:42 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

FIFTY! India skipper Rohit Sharma gets to his 15th half-century in Test cricket! It's been a calm and composed knock from the Mumbai cricketer, and more importantly, he has been leading his team from the front here. IND 118/0
20:18 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

FOUR! Pulled away in front of square by Jaiswal off Alzarri Joseph, and that brings up a half-century on international debut for the southpaw from Mumbai! Jaiswal took his time to get off the mark yesterday, but has looked a completely different batter once settled. Also brings up the century opening stand with Rohit Sharma. IND 103/0

Day 1 report: India will look to consolidate their position in the first Test against West Indies in Dominica, when they take field on Thursday for Day 2.

The visitors were clinical in their approach on Wednesday after being asked to field first, with Ravichandran Ashwin, returning to the side, finishing with figures of 5/60 to see Windies off for 150. He was well-supported by fellow spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who collected three wickets for 26 runs.

This was Ashwin’s 33rd five-fer in Test cricket, as well as his fifth against Windies since he made his Test debut against this very side in 2011.

Barring debutant Alick Athanaze (47), none of the West Indian batters were able to convert starts into big knocks. Local boy Athanaze narrowly missed out on a half-century on Test debut, getting dismissed by Ashwin shortly before tea on the opening day.

And in their first innings reply, India were 80/0 after 23 overs at stumps, with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (40*) and his skipper Rohit Sharma (30*) at the other end.

Published on: July 13, 2023 18:01:28 IST

