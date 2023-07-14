India vs West Indies LIVE Score
After 103 overs,India 288/2 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 134 , Virat Kohli 21)
Lucky escape for Yashasvi Jaiswal after a confident shout for LBW by Kemar Roach and the West Indians! Umpire Richard Kettleborough shakes his head, and Windies unfortunately are out of reviews! HawkEye shows three reds in favour of the bowling side, with Impact bang at the centre of the middle stump and the ball going on to hit middle and leg. Roach buries his head in disappointment, knowing he fully deserved the wicket. It's just been his day so far. Jaiswal sets off for a risky single in the next ball and manages to reach the non-striker's end despite a direct hit from mid off.
Jaiswal, meanwhile, adds another feather to his cap, going past Mohammad Azharuddin's record for most deliveries faced by an Indian on Test debut. Azharuddin had faced 322 deliveries on debut against England at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in 1984.