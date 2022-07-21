India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Queen’s Park Oval at Port of Spain's weather update

Port of Spain: India will look to start their West Indies tour on a positive note when they meet the hosts for the first game of the three-match One Day International Series on 22 July at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain at 7 pm IST. India will have to face a new challenge after coming from playing in a different condition during the England tour.

While the India pacers played their part against England, spinners could dominate the 22-yard track in the subcontinent situation. The bowlers will enjoy some good sessions at the Queen’s Park Oval’s tinder dry pitch. However, a balanced battle is expected as the batters can also find good connections. The result of the match will depend on the middle order as they have to stay longer against the spinners. The humid weather can also play a huge role.

India is taking some good spinner options like Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel with them. Big names like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma have been given rest for the ODI series. West Indies will also use some young prodigies to put up a strong challenge in front of the high-flying Indian squad.

Weather Update:

West Indies vs India First One Day International is set to take place at The Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain. The sky may be partly cloudy during the 50-over battle. However, there is no chance of rain being a spoilsport during the game. The temperature will hover between 25-31 degrees Celsius on the day. The wind speed can go around 13-20 km/h.

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk),Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.