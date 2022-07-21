India vs West Indies 1st ODI: IND vs WI head-to-head records and stats

Port of Spain: After coming off a confident limited-over success during the UK visit, Team India is all set to take on West Indies for a three-match One Day International Series and a five-match T20 International series. They will square off for the first One Day International on Friday at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain at 7 PM IST.

In the previous series against England, the Indian brigade outplayed the hosts in two of the three matches. But a number of experienced players will not be seen in the squad. In place of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the boys. On the other hand, West Indies endured a humiliating 3-0 defeat in their previous series against Bangladesh on home soil.

The last time when both teams faced each other for 50-over cricket earlier in February this year, India showed sheer dominance over the Caribbean unit. The Men in Blue whitewashed the Islanders 3-0 in front of the home crowd. Though West Indies cricket is now going through a transitional phase, a win against India will no doubt boost the confidence of the Nicholas Pooran-led squad.

India vs West Indies ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 136

West Indies: 63

India: 67

Tied: 02

No Result: 04

India vs West Indies Previous One Day International:

In the last clash between these two sides, India beat West Indies by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on 11 February 2022.

Last 5 ODI Results:

India won by 96 runs.

India won by 44 runs.

India won by 6 wickets.

India won by 4 wickets.

India won by 107 runs.

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

