After 10 overs, 53/1 (Angkrish 33, Nishant 1)
Uganda skipper Pascal Murungi brings himself into the attack. He does a good job first up, conceding just the single off Nishant. This is after 12 runs came off Miyaji's over in the previous one.
|India Under 19
|Uganda Under 19
|58/1 (11.3 ov) - R/R 5.04
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|Batting
|34
|41
|6
|0
|Nishant Sindhu (C)
|Batting
|5
|14
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Pascal Murungi
|1.3
|0
|3
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 40/1 (7.3)
|
18 (18) R/R: 4.5
Nishant Sindhu (C) 5(14)
Angkrish Raghuvanshi 13(10)
|
Harnoor Singh 15(14) S.R (107.14)
c Brian Asaba b Christopher Kidega
After 8 overs, India 40/1 (Raghuvanshi 21, Nishant 0)
Successful over for Uganda, with Kidega breaking the opening stand. Harnoor Singh is edged and taken at first slip, and this means Nishant Sindhu is in at number three.
OUT! Caught by Brian Asaba at first slip and Harnoor Singh has to depart. Partnership broken at a time when the openers were looking to forge a 50-plus partnership. Harnoor Singh c Brian Asaba b Christopher Kidega 15
After 6 overs, India 29/0 (Angkrish 15, Harnoor 10)
Kidega continues. Six runs came off the previous over by Miyaji, with Angkrish cutting away between backward point and cover point for a four. In Kidega's over, Angkrish finishes off in style with a four over fine leg.
After 4 overs, India 17/0 (Angkrish 7, Harnoor 8)
Miyaji continues in the third over, three runs come off that one. Kidega continues with the next one, and it's a maiden over.
After 2 overs, India 14/0 ( Angkrish 4, Harnoor 8)
Juma Miyaji opens the bowling attack for Uganda. Angkrish Raghuvanshi with the first boundary of the match. Six runs come off the first over. Harnoor with his first boundary in the next over, bowled by Christopher Kidega. Angkrish is dropped by backward point fielder while batting at four. Eight runs from the second over.
National anthems of both Uganda and India are complete. Time for LIVE action now. Openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh walks out to bat. Juma Miyaji opens the bowling attack for Uganda.
Playing XI
India: Nishant Sindhu(Captain),Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar
Uganda: Pascal Murungi(Captain), Isaac Ategeka, Brian Asaba, Ronald Lutaaya, Cyrus Kakuru(w), Ronald Opio, Juma Miyaji, Joseph Baguma, Christopher Kidega, Yunusu Sowobi, Matthew Musinguzi
Toss update: Uganda have won the toss and opted to field first. We would have batted first. All our players are fine but are under isolation,"stand-in India skipper Nishant Sindhu at the toss.
With South Africa's 153-run win over Ireland on Friday, the Proteas have joined India in qualifying for the Super League quarter-finals from Group B. Check out the full report here.
Hello and welcome to the ICC U19 World Cup Group B match between India and Uganda. The Boys in Blue are through to the Super League quarter-finals with two wins in two and will be expected to have it easy against Uganda. Stay tuned for further updates.
ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022, India vs Uganda, Live Score and Updates: Juma Miyaji opens the bowling attack for Uganda. Angkrish Raghuvanshi with the first boundary of the match. Six runs come off the first over. Harnoor with his first boundary in the next over, bowled by Christopher Kidega. Angkrish is dropped by backward point fielder while batting at four. Eight runs from the second over.
Preview: After a glorious 174-run victory over Ireland, the Indian U-19 team will be up against Uganda on Saturday.
With two victories already up their sleeves, India look comfortable despite several omissions owing to COVID-19. Skipper Yash Dhull, his deputy Shaik Rasheed, Aaradhya Yadav and Manav Parakh all tested positive in the recent Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT).
Set to be the final game in the group (B) stage, if India win this match, all the infected players, including the worst-affected Dhull, are expected to be back in reckoning for selection for the 29 January quarterfinal.
Here's everything you need to know about the U19 World Cup 2022 final group game between India and Uganda:
Where will the match be played?
The final Group B match between India and Uganda will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, in Trinidad.
What time does the match begin?
The India vs Uganda match will begin at 6.30 pm IST while the toss will be at 6pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
