Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Under-19 Vs Uganda Under-19 LIVE SCORE (youth odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Under-19 Vs Uganda Under-19 At Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, 22 January, 2022

22 January, 2022
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India Under-19

India Under 19

58/1 (11.3 ov)

Match 23
Uganda Under-19

Uganda Under 19

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India Under 19 Uganda Under 19
58/1 (11.3 ov) - R/R 5.04

Play In Progress

Nishant Sindhu (C) - 5

Angkrish Raghuvanshi - 13

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batting 34 41 6 0
Nishant Sindhu (C) Batting 5 14 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Pascal Murungi 1.3 0 3 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 40/1 (7.3)

18 (18) R/R: 4.5

Harnoor Singh 15(14) S.R (107.14)

c Brian Asaba b Christopher Kidega
India vs Uganda, Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Harnoor departs as Kidega breaks opening stand

India vs Uganda, Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Harnoor departs as Kidega breaks opening stand

19:22 (IST)

After 10 overs, 53/1 (Angkrish 33, Nishant 1) 

Uganda skipper Pascal Murungi brings himself into the attack. He does a good job first up, conceding just the single off Nishant. This is after 12 runs came off Miyaji's over in the previous one. 

Full Scorecard
19:12 (IST)

After 8 overs, India 40/1 (Raghuvanshi 21, Nishant 0) 

Successful over for Uganda, with Kidega breaking the opening stand. Harnoor Singh is edged and taken at first slip, and this means Nishant Sindhu is in at number three. 

Full Scorecard
19:09 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Caught by Brian Asaba at first slip and Harnoor Singh has to depart. Partnership broken at a time when the openers were looking to forge a 50-plus partnership. Harnoor Singh c Brian Asaba b Christopher Kidega 15

Full Scorecard
19:00 (IST)

After 6 overs, India 29/0 (Angkrish 15, Harnoor 10) 

Kidega continues. Six runs came off the previous over by Miyaji, with Angkrish cutting away between backward point and cover point for a four. In Kidega's over, Angkrish finishes off in style with a four over fine leg. 

Full Scorecard
18:51 (IST)

After 4 overs, India 17/0 (Angkrish 7, Harnoor 8) 

Miyaji continues in the third over, three runs come off that one. Kidega continues with the next one, and it's a maiden over. 

Full Scorecard
18:42 (IST)

After 2 overs, India 14/0 ( Angkrish 4, Harnoor 8) 

Juma Miyaji opens the bowling attack for Uganda. Angkrish Raghuvanshi with the first boundary of the match. Six runs come off the first over. Harnoor with his first boundary in the next over, bowled by Christopher Kidega. Angkrish is dropped by backward point fielder while batting at four. Eight runs from the second over. 

Full Scorecard
18:33 (IST)

National anthems of both Uganda and India are complete. Time for LIVE action now. Openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh walks out to bat. Juma Miyaji opens the bowling attack for Uganda. 

Full Scorecard
18:13 (IST)

Playing XI 

India: Nishant Sindhu(Captain),Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh,  Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar

Uganda: Pascal Murungi(Captain), Isaac Ategeka, Brian Asaba, Ronald Lutaaya,  Cyrus Kakuru(w), Ronald Opio, Juma Miyaji, Joseph Baguma, Christopher Kidega, Yunusu Sowobi, Matthew Musinguzi

Full Scorecard
18:10 (IST)

Toss update: Uganda have won the toss and opted to field first.  We would have batted first. All our players are fine but are under isolation,"stand-in India skipper Nishant Sindhu at the toss. 

Full Scorecard
17:30 (IST)

With South Africa's 153-run win over Ireland on Friday, the Proteas have joined India in qualifying for the Super League quarter-finals from Group B. Check out the full report here

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
19:09 (IST)

OUT! Caught by Brian Asaba at first slip and Harnoor Singh has to depart. Partnership broken at a time when the openers were looking to forge a 50-plus partnership. Harnoor Singh c Brian Asaba b Christopher Kidega 15
18:10 (IST)

Toss update: Uganda have won the toss and opted to field first.  We would have batted first. All our players are fine but are under isolation,"stand-in India skipper Nishant Sindhu at the toss. 
17:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the ICC U19 World Cup Group B match between India and Uganda. The Boys in Blue are through to the Super League quarter-finals with two wins in two and will be expected to have it easy against Uganda. Stay tuned for further updates. 

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022, India vs Uganda, Live Score and Updates: Juma Miyaji opens the bowling attack for Uganda. Angkrish Raghuvanshi with the first boundary of the match. Six runs come off the first over. Harnoor with his first boundary in the next over, bowled by Christopher Kidega. Angkrish is dropped by backward point fielder while batting at four. Eight runs from the second over.

Preview: After a glorious 174-run victory over Ireland, the Indian U-19 team will be up against Uganda on Saturday.

With two victories already up their sleeves, India look comfortable despite several omissions owing to COVID-19. Skipper Yash Dhull, his deputy Shaik Rasheed, Aaradhya Yadav and Manav Parakh all tested positive in the recent Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT).

India will take on Uganda on Saturday. Image: Twitter/@ICC

India will now take on Uganda on Saturday. Image: Twitter/@ICC

Set to be the final game in the group (B) stage, if India win this match, all the infected players, including the worst-affected Dhull, are expected to be back in reckoning for selection for the 29 January quarterfinal.

Here's everything you need to know about the U19 World Cup 2022 final group game between India and Uganda:

Where will the match be played?

The final Group B match between India and Uganda will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, in Trinidad.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs Uganda match will begin at 6.30 pm IST while the toss will be at 6pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Updated Date: January 22, 2022 19:09:52 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

U-19 World Cup 2022: India skipper Yash Dhull, five others test positive for COVID-19, miss game against Ireland
First Cricket News

U-19 World Cup 2022: India skipper Yash Dhull, five others test positive for COVID-19, miss game against Ireland

India Under-19 skipper Yash Dhull, his deputy and four of their teammates have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing them out of the Group B World Cup game against Ireland on Wednesday.

U-19 World Cup 2022: Wellalage guides Sri Lanka to victory over Australia; West Indies, Pakistan also win
First Cricket News

U-19 World Cup 2022: Wellalage guides Sri Lanka to victory over Australia; West Indies, Pakistan also win

Dunith Wellalage led from the front with an all-round show as Sri Lanka defeated Australia by four wickets to register their second consecutive win in Group D

U-19 World Cup 2022 Group C preview: Pakistan favourites to advance; dark horses Afghanistan aim to spring a surprise
First Cricket News

U-19 World Cup 2022 Group C preview: Pakistan favourites to advance; dark horses Afghanistan aim to spring a surprise

Pakistan are the only team to have defended the title, doing so back in 2006 after a first crown two years earlier, and will be looking to make it to the final for the sixth time in the West Indies.