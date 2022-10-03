Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

Here's all you need to know regarding LIVE streaming of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 match between India and UAE.

India vs UAE Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE: When and where to watch, live streaming, time in IST, TV Channel and more

Sabbhineni Meghana, replacing Smriti Mandhana in the XI, shared a 116-run opening stand with Shafali Verma. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

The India women’s cricket team will be looking to make it three wins in three matches in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 tournament, when they face the United Arab Emirates in Sylhet on Tuesday.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, began their Asia Cup campaign with a 41-run win over Sri Lanka on Saturday, before beating Malaysia by 30 runs in a rain-affected match on Monday.

With the win, India are placed second in the seven-team points table with four points behind leaders Pakistan (four points), while UAE are yet to open their account after losing to Sri Lanka in their opener on Sunday.

The batting chart is dominated by Indians at the moment. Jemimah Rodrigues (76) is the tournament’s leading run-scorer, followed by S Meghana (69). Shafali Verma (fifth), Richa Ghosh (seventh) and Harmanpreet Kaur (ninth) also feature in the top 10 batters of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma (three wickets) and Dayalan Hemalatha (three wickets) both find themselves in the top 10 top wicket-takers’ list of the tournament.

India will begin the game as favourites.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the match:

When will the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match between India and UAE be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match between India and UAE will be played on Tuesday, 4 October.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match between India and UAE start?

The match will start at 1 pm IST, with the toss taking place at 12.30 PM.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match between India and UAE played?

The Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match between India and UAE will be played at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

How can I watch the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match between India and UAE LIVE?

The Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match between India and UAE will be telecast on Star Sports Network and streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

Updated Date: October 03, 2022 18:34:51 IST

