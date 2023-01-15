In what proved to be a shocking and disheartening event in Thiruvananthapuram, Sri Lankan fielders Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara collided at mid-wicket boundary trying to save a boundary off a pull shot from Virat Kohli in the third ODI of the series.

The event happened on the fifth ball of the 43rd over. Kohli rolled his arms over a short delivery and set the ball running towards the boundary. The fielders ran in from deep square leg and deep mid-wicket and collided with serious force to let the ball meet the boundary cushion.

The Sri Lankan team physio came out onto the field in a flash and checked up on both players. Eventually, both players were taken back on stretchers.

The replays showed that Bandara’s knee went into Vandersay’s tummy. The entire Sri Lankan team attended to them at the boundary line to check if they were okay.

Not so good scenes from Trivandrum.

Just hoping that the injuries aren’t serious. #INDvsSL#GreenfieldStadium pic.twitter.com/7RhrzHOq18 — Nirmal Jyothi (@majornirmal) January 15, 2023



The Indian camp as well had concerned faces, including Rahul Dravid and other coaching staff. The medical staff of the Indian camp as well was seen helping and assisting the Lankan players.

Vandersay seemed to be able to get on his feet but was eventually taken back on a stretcher. Bandara had a neck brace on but didn’t seem to have lost his consciousness.

In what would have been an exciting moment as Kohli moved to 99 with that boundary, the situation turned quite tense.

Dunith Wellalage and Dhananjaya De Silva were called in as substitutes for the injured fielders.

