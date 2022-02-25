India vs Sri Lanka: Watch Ravindra Jadeja celebrate 'Pushpa' style after taking wicket in first T20I

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja celebrated in true filmy style after taking a wicket against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of a three-match series, held in Lucknow on Thursday.

Jadeja, who made his international return with this match after a two-month-long injury lay-off, dismissed Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal in the 10th over of the visitor’s innings.

After picking his wicket, Jadeja celebrated by imitating actor Allu Arjun’s popular Thaggede le (I will not bow down) gesture from the recent blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise'.

Chandimal had stepped out of his crease and Jadeja’s ball turned and beat the outside edge before being stumped by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.

Jadeja then celebrated his wicket on the field through the gesture from the super hit Telugu movie. Videos of Jadeja’s move have gone viral on social media and the all-rounder can also be seen receiving a congratulatory hug from captain Rohit Sharma.

As far as the match was concerned, India defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the series opener played on 24 February.

Ishan Kishan was on fire as he blasted a 56-ball-89 while Shreyas Iyer helped with an unbeaten 57 off 28 balls, taking India to a massive 199 runs for 2 wickets.

IPL 2022 mega auction’s most expensive signing, Kishan hit 10 boundaries and 3 sixes in his innings whereas Iyer slammed five boundaries and two sixes for Team India. Rohit Sharma also got 44 off 32 balls, taking the Indian team to a comfortable victory.

On the bowling side, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (2/9 in 2 overs) and Venkatesh Iyer (2/36) limited Sri Lanka to 137 for 6 in 20 overs, while Yuzvendra Chahal (1/11) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/28) took one wicket each.

