India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli's 100th Test in Mohali to be played behind closed doors

New Delhi: Virat Kohli's 100th Test match to be played against Sri Lanka at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali starting 4 March is going to be played behind the closed doors.

"First Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played behind closed door with no spectator allowed," said Punjab Cricket Association CEO Deepak Sharma to ANI.

India will play the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Mohali.

The second Test match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th Test match under the leadership of Rohit Sharma who is leading India for the first time in Test matches.

Kohli has amassed 7962 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 50.39 with 27 tons to his name.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.