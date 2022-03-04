Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli plays his 100th Test; cricket fraternity lauds milestone achievement

Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli plays his 100th Test; cricket fraternity lauds milestone achievement

  • March 4th, 2022
  • 15:31:13 IST

Former India captain Virat Kohli has taken the field in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali today (4 March) and with this he has reached a new milestone of playing his 100th Test match.

The 33-year old batter, who led Team India to 40 wins in 68 Tests will now clear the milestone of having three-digit caps in the longest format. Virat Kohli will be the 12th Indian cricketer to join the elite club of players who have played 100 Test matches. The list includes legendary cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

In an interview with BCCI, Virat Kohli said he was grateful to have reached his 100th Test and he never thought that he would reach this landmark. Kohli said it had been a long journey and he was extremely thankful for it.

Ahead of his much-anticipated Test, Kohli was congratulated by the cricket fraternity and many legendary cricketers for reaching this new milestone in his glorious cricket career.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India congratulated Kohli on his 100th Test appearance. Current head coach Rahul Dravid presented Kohli with his 100th baggy blue to commemorate the occasion.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wished Kohli on his special milestone and congratulated the batter for all his future matches.

Current BCCI president and former Team India captain, Sourav Ganguly, also had a special message for Kohli for this landmark Test.

Former head coach of India national cricket team and cricket commentator Ravishankar Shashtri said that Kohli’s 100th Test is a reason for celebration.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan praised Virat Kohli for being magical and conquering Test cricket in his own stead. He lauded Kohli for his remarkable achievement and for making the audience fall in love with Test cricket all over again.

Shikhar Dhawan congratulated his teammate for an incredible journey that led to his 100th Test appearance.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer also wished Virat Kohli on his amazing milestone.

What is your reaction on Virat Kohli's 100 Test landmark?

